Crushcakes Cafe Goleta

review star

No reviews yet

5392 Hollister Avenue

Goleta, CA 93111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Chickened Out
Break of Day Burrito

Bakery

Earth Bread Slice

$4.00

our most popular pastry: our zucchini, coconut, & pecan bread. gluten free!!

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75

our cinnamon roll toppings include cinnamon sugar, caramel drizzle, and pecan. we make a variety of each every morning, but sell out fast! please let us know your preference and we'll do our best to include that in your order!

Scones

$3.75

we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order

Croissants

$3.75

we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order

Cookies

$3.50

we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order

Muffins

$3.75

we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Macciato

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

KETO Coffee

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Mint Mojito

$4.50

Black Pearl

$4.50

Bowl of Soul

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Berry Palmer

$4.00

Butterfly Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Matcha

$5.50

Matcha Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Tea Latte

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Beverages

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with strawberry garnish and fresh homemade whipped cream upon request.

Cafe Skillet

$11.95

two fried farm eggs served over roasted potatoes, anaheim chilis, red peppers, applewood smoked bacon and melted cheddar & jack

Classic Breakfast

$11.95

scrambled eggs, house potatoes, honey roasted ham, bacon or sausage, toast

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

two fried farm eggs over grilled corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar, jack, pico de gallo, guacamole and drizzled with our cilantro ranch

KC's Sunny Side

$11.95

two farm fried eggs over roasted potatoes with sauteed kale, arugula and goat cheese

Peace Love Granola

$8.95

vanilla bean yogurt topped with our homemade granola, sliced bananas, strawberries and honey drizzle

Red Velvet Pancakes

$11.95

served with fresh strawberries bananas, maple syrup and our famous sour cream frosting (served until 2pm daily)

The Black & White

$9.95

2 fried farm eggs, housemade black beans, sour cream drizzle, toast.

Salsa Scramble

$11.95

cheddar, jack, avocado and pico de gallo scrambled with farm fresh eggs. served with toast

Veggie Scramble

$9.95

roasted zucchini, peppers, red onions, and goat cheese scrambled with farm fresh eggs.

Hangover Helper

$9.95

scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, bacon and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread

The Happy Pig

$9.95

maple roasted ham, fried egg, melted jack cheese, sliced red onions and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread

Maple Melt

$9.95

locally made sausage, fried egg, melted jack cheese and maple drizzle on grilled sourdough served open-faced

Yuli's Deluxe

$9.95

fried egg, bacon, jack cheese, sauteed jalapenos, arugula and sriracha on a grilled brioche bun

Break of Day Burrito

$10.95

scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa

Soyrizo Burrito

$10.95

scrambled eggs, soyrizo, roasted potatoes, avocado, cheddar and jack cheese

The Lucky Goat Burrito

$11.95

scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens

Notorious B.A.B.(Bad Ass Burrito)

$11.95

scrambled eggs, potatoes, guacamole, arugula, melted cheddar and jack cheese

Big Papa Bagel

$8.95

fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chipotle ketchup

Little Momma Bagel

$8.95

pesto cream cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, sprouts, arugula

Lox of Love Bagel

$12.95

brown sugar smoked lox, sliced red onions, tomatoes, and cream cheese

Soups & Salads

Farmers Market

$11.95

mixed greens, roasted chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, grapes, apples, cranberries, maple roasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Crush Kale Salad

$12.95

roasted chicken, avocado, chopped kale, carrots, red bell peppers, onions, pumpkin seeds and parmesan tossed in our savory caesar dressing

Savory Caesar

$10.95

roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, homemade croutons tossed in our savory caesar dressing

Ensalada de Amor

$11.95

mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, corn, tomatoes, cheddar, jack, tortilla chips, kicked up cilantro ranch dressing

House Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, house made vinaigrette

Animal Lover

$10.95

mixed greens, roasted zucchini, caramelized onions, roasted peppers toasted pumpkin seeds, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, homemade vinaigrette

Blanca's Burrito Bowl

$12.95

spiced chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheddar, jack, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo over chopped romaine lettuce

Tomato Basil Soup

Turkey Chili

Soup of the Day

Sandwiches & Paninis

Kiss My Grass

$10.95

homemade pesto cream cheese, sprouts, avocado, red onions, tomatoes and swiss cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, onions

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

local mixed greens, sliced red onions, tomatoes, aioli

BLTA

$10.95

smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, aioli

Can't Commit

$9.95

any cold 1/2 sandwich & soup or 1/2 house salad. extra charge for panini or specialty salad.

Wicked Good Grilled Cheese

$10.95

brie, jack, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto melted on grilled sourdough bread. served with a cup of our tomato basil soup

Bappled

$8.95

melted brie, fresh basil, sliced green apples, house aioli

Cali Melt

$11.95

roasted chicken, avocado, peppers and jack cheese

Chickened Out

$11.95

roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, caramelized red onions, homemade pesto, aioli

Gobbled Up

$11.95

turkey breast, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, house aioli

Rooster Panini

$12.95

roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, melted jack, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sriracha aioli on a BIG roll

Tree Hugger

$10.95

roasted portobello, zucchini, red and green peppers, caramelized onions, tomatoes, goat cheese, house aioli

Tuna Melt Panini

$11.95

albacore tuna, cheddar cheese, avocado

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.95

cheddar and jack cheese grilled on your choice of bread with a side salad or tortilla chips.

Caprese

$9.95

pesto, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella on your choice of bread with a side of salad or tortillas chips.

Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.95

turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar, jack, tomatoes, mixed greens, aioli

Cowgirl Chicken Wrap

$11.95

spicy roasted chicken, bacon, potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, cheddar, jack and chipotle ranch

Slim Spicy Wrap

$11.95

spicy roasted chicken, avocado, sauteed jalapenos, homemade pico de gallo, mixed greens and our special sauce

Caesar Wrap

$10.95

roasted chicken, chopped romaine, tomatoes, parmesan, and homemade caesar dressing wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

Specials

All Day Burrito

$10.95

roasted chicken, potatoes, black beans, cheddar& jack cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

BLTA Salad

$10.95

bacon, avocado, roasted chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade croutons over mixed greens. Served with our Italian dressing

Breakfast Nachos

$9.95

tortilla chips with 2 fried eggs, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, avocado, and queso fresco.

Brekkie Tacos

$9.95

3 corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, house salsa, guacamole and queso fresco.

Brioche French Toast

$9.95

Served with sliced bananas and strawberries, only until 2pm!

Crushcakes Nachos

$9.95

tortilla chips smothered in our homemade turkey chili topped with cheddar and jack cheese, avocado and our cilantro ranch drizzle.

El Diablo Burger

$10.95

Our hand-pressed turkey burger with jack cheese, jalapenos, avocado, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and our chipotle aioli on a brioche bun

Flip Side

$10.95

2 Buttermilk Pancakes served with 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, only until 2pm!

Hugh's Tacos

$11.95

3 corn tortillas filled with chicken, kale, potatoes, peppers, onions, and goat cheese.

Lil Mench

$10.95

locally smoked lox, sliced red onions, tomatoes, arugula & our pesto cream cheese on a toasted bagel.

Maddi's Avocado Toast

$8.95

avocado, arugula, roasted pumpkin seeds, chili flakes on grilled sourdough bread.

Market Breakfast

$10.95

2 fried farm eggs over sauteed zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, onions and quinoa topped with our house ranch drizzle

Mom's Salad

$10.95

mixed greens topped with roasted chicken, avocado, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and mozzarella.

Rose City 2.0

$10.95

housemade chicken salad, bacon, avocado, arugula, dijon mustard on our brioche bun. served with chips or salad

Stay Woke Burger

$13.95

housemade turkey burger with a fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, house aioli on a grilled brioche bun. served with salad or tortilla chips

Shh! The Secret Menu

No Bones Burrito (Vegan Burrito)

$11.95

soyrizo, black beans, roasted peppers, mushrooms, avocado, sauteed mixed greens and homemade salsa wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. served with tortilla chips

Urban Tacos (vegan & gf)

$11.95

3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, black beans, quinoa and guacamole. served with tortilla chips

Blossom Bowl

$9.95

roasted spiced chicken, peppers, onions, avocado and homemade pico de gallo on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce

Paleo Salad

$9.95

local mixed greens with roasted veggies, tomatoes and pepitas. served with olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Vegan Sandwich

$9.95

avocado, spouts, red onions, tomatoes, dijon mustard on your choice of bread. served with house salad or tortilla chips

Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$10.95

roasted chicken, anaheim chilis, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, and our kicked up cilantro ranch dressing.

Vegan Tacos

$9.95

soyrizo, house black beans, roasted peppers, onions, homemade salsa and avocado on corn tortillas. served with tortilla chips

Kids Menu

cheddar and jack cheese melted between a whole wheat tortilla with choice of fresh cut fruit or tortilla chips.

Baby Cakes

$6.95

griddle cakes served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream

Kids Red Velvet Pancakes

$7.95

served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream (served until 2pm daily)

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$5.95

scrambled eggs with a choice of fresh cut fruit or tortilla chips on the side.

Hot Oatmeal

$5.95

topped with cinnamon, served with a side of raisins and brown sugar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids PB&J

$5.95

classic peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich with choice of fresh cut fruit or tortilla chips.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Sides

1 Fried Egg

$1.50

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.50

1 Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Pancake

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93111

