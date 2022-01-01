- Home
Crushcakes Cafe Goleta
5392 Hollister Avenue
Goleta, CA 93111
Popular Items
Bakery
Earth Bread Slice
our most popular pastry: our zucchini, coconut, & pecan bread. gluten free!!
Cinnamon Rolls
our cinnamon roll toppings include cinnamon sugar, caramel drizzle, and pecan. we make a variety of each every morning, but sell out fast! please let us know your preference and we'll do our best to include that in your order!
Scones
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
Croissants
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
Cookies
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
Muffins
we make a variety of flavors per day but sell out quick! please specify your preferred flavor and we'll do our best to include it in your order
Beverages
Coffee
Latte
Americano
Cold Brew Coffee
Cappuccino
Espresso
Macciato
Red Eye
Cafe Au Lait
KETO Coffee
Hot Cocoa
Mint Mojito
Black Pearl
Bowl of Soul
OJ
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Berry Palmer
Butterfly Palmer
Hot Tea
Matcha
Matcha Raspberry Lemonade
Tea Latte
Milk
Canned Soda
Bottled Beverages
Breakfast
Bagel
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes with strawberry garnish and fresh homemade whipped cream upon request.
Cafe Skillet
two fried farm eggs served over roasted potatoes, anaheim chilis, red peppers, applewood smoked bacon and melted cheddar & jack
Classic Breakfast
scrambled eggs, house potatoes, honey roasted ham, bacon or sausage, toast
Huevos Rancheros
two fried farm eggs over grilled corn tortillas, black beans, cheddar, jack, pico de gallo, guacamole and drizzled with our cilantro ranch
KC's Sunny Side
two farm fried eggs over roasted potatoes with sauteed kale, arugula and goat cheese
Peace Love Granola
vanilla bean yogurt topped with our homemade granola, sliced bananas, strawberries and honey drizzle
Red Velvet Pancakes
served with fresh strawberries bananas, maple syrup and our famous sour cream frosting (served until 2pm daily)
The Black & White
2 fried farm eggs, housemade black beans, sour cream drizzle, toast.
Salsa Scramble
cheddar, jack, avocado and pico de gallo scrambled with farm fresh eggs. served with toast
Veggie Scramble
roasted zucchini, peppers, red onions, and goat cheese scrambled with farm fresh eggs.
Hangover Helper
scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, bacon and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread
The Happy Pig
maple roasted ham, fried egg, melted jack cheese, sliced red onions and tomatoes on grilled sourdough bread
Maple Melt
locally made sausage, fried egg, melted jack cheese and maple drizzle on grilled sourdough served open-faced
Yuli's Deluxe
fried egg, bacon, jack cheese, sauteed jalapenos, arugula and sriracha on a grilled brioche bun
Break of Day Burrito
scrambled eggs, cheddar, jack, applewood smoked bacon, roasted peppers and our homemade salsa
Soyrizo Burrito
scrambled eggs, soyrizo, roasted potatoes, avocado, cheddar and jack cheese
The Lucky Goat Burrito
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
Notorious B.A.B.(Bad Ass Burrito)
scrambled eggs, potatoes, guacamole, arugula, melted cheddar and jack cheese
Big Papa Bagel
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, chipotle ketchup
Little Momma Bagel
pesto cream cheese, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, sprouts, arugula
Lox of Love Bagel
brown sugar smoked lox, sliced red onions, tomatoes, and cream cheese
Soups & Salads
Farmers Market
mixed greens, roasted chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, grapes, apples, cranberries, maple roasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Crush Kale Salad
roasted chicken, avocado, chopped kale, carrots, red bell peppers, onions, pumpkin seeds and parmesan tossed in our savory caesar dressing
Savory Caesar
roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan, homemade croutons tossed in our savory caesar dressing
Ensalada de Amor
mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, avocado, roasted peppers, corn, tomatoes, cheddar, jack, tortilla chips, kicked up cilantro ranch dressing
House Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, house made vinaigrette
Animal Lover
mixed greens, roasted zucchini, caramelized onions, roasted peppers toasted pumpkin seeds, portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, homemade vinaigrette
Blanca's Burrito Bowl
spiced chicken, quinoa, avocado, cheddar, jack, black beans, sour cream and pico de gallo over chopped romaine lettuce
Tomato Basil Soup
Turkey Chili
Soup of the Day
Sandwiches & Paninis
Kiss My Grass
homemade pesto cream cheese, sprouts, avocado, red onions, tomatoes and swiss cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
mixed greens, fresh sliced tomatoes
Tuna Salad Sandwich
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
local mixed greens, sliced red onions, tomatoes, aioli
BLTA
smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, aioli
Can't Commit
any cold 1/2 sandwich & soup or 1/2 house salad. extra charge for panini or specialty salad.
Wicked Good Grilled Cheese
brie, jack, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto melted on grilled sourdough bread. served with a cup of our tomato basil soup
Bappled
melted brie, fresh basil, sliced green apples, house aioli
Cali Melt
roasted chicken, avocado, peppers and jack cheese
Chickened Out
roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, caramelized red onions, homemade pesto, aioli
Gobbled Up
turkey breast, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, tomatoes, house aioli
Rooster Panini
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, melted jack, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sriracha aioli on a BIG roll
Tree Hugger
roasted portobello, zucchini, red and green peppers, caramelized onions, tomatoes, goat cheese, house aioli
Tuna Melt Panini
albacore tuna, cheddar cheese, avocado
Plain Grilled Cheese
cheddar and jack cheese grilled on your choice of bread with a side salad or tortilla chips.
Caprese
pesto, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella on your choice of bread with a side of salad or tortillas chips.
Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar, jack, tomatoes, mixed greens, aioli
Cowgirl Chicken Wrap
spicy roasted chicken, bacon, potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, cheddar, jack and chipotle ranch
Slim Spicy Wrap
spicy roasted chicken, avocado, sauteed jalapenos, homemade pico de gallo, mixed greens and our special sauce
Caesar Wrap
roasted chicken, chopped romaine, tomatoes, parmesan, and homemade caesar dressing wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
Specials
All Day Burrito
roasted chicken, potatoes, black beans, cheddar& jack cheese wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
BLTA Salad
bacon, avocado, roasted chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade croutons over mixed greens. Served with our Italian dressing
Breakfast Nachos
tortilla chips with 2 fried eggs, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, avocado, and queso fresco.
Brekkie Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, house salsa, guacamole and queso fresco.
Brioche French Toast
Served with sliced bananas and strawberries, only until 2pm!
Crushcakes Nachos
tortilla chips smothered in our homemade turkey chili topped with cheddar and jack cheese, avocado and our cilantro ranch drizzle.
El Diablo Burger
Our hand-pressed turkey burger with jack cheese, jalapenos, avocado, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and our chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Flip Side
2 Buttermilk Pancakes served with 2 eggs and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, only until 2pm!
Hugh's Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with chicken, kale, potatoes, peppers, onions, and goat cheese.
Lil Mench
locally smoked lox, sliced red onions, tomatoes, arugula & our pesto cream cheese on a toasted bagel.
Maddi's Avocado Toast
avocado, arugula, roasted pumpkin seeds, chili flakes on grilled sourdough bread.
Market Breakfast
2 fried farm eggs over sauteed zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, onions and quinoa topped with our house ranch drizzle
Mom's Salad
mixed greens topped with roasted chicken, avocado, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and mozzarella.
Rose City 2.0
housemade chicken salad, bacon, avocado, arugula, dijon mustard on our brioche bun. served with chips or salad
Stay Woke Burger
housemade turkey burger with a fried egg, bacon, caramelized onions, house aioli on a grilled brioche bun. served with salad or tortilla chips
Shh! The Secret Menu
No Bones Burrito (Vegan Burrito)
soyrizo, black beans, roasted peppers, mushrooms, avocado, sauteed mixed greens and homemade salsa wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. served with tortilla chips
Urban Tacos (vegan & gf)
3 corn tortillas filled with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, black beans, quinoa and guacamole. served with tortilla chips
Blossom Bowl
roasted spiced chicken, peppers, onions, avocado and homemade pico de gallo on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce
Paleo Salad
local mixed greens with roasted veggies, tomatoes and pepitas. served with olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Vegan Sandwich
avocado, spouts, red onions, tomatoes, dijon mustard on your choice of bread. served with house salad or tortilla chips
Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
roasted chicken, anaheim chilis, peppers, onions, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, and our kicked up cilantro ranch dressing.
Vegan Tacos
soyrizo, house black beans, roasted peppers, onions, homemade salsa and avocado on corn tortillas. served with tortilla chips
Kids Menu
Baby Cakes
griddle cakes served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream
Kids Red Velvet Pancakes
served with fresh strawberries, bananas, maple syrup, homemade whipped cream (served until 2pm daily)
Kids Scrambled Eggs
scrambled eggs with a choice of fresh cut fruit or tortilla chips on the side.
Hot Oatmeal
topped with cinnamon, served with a side of raisins and brown sugar
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids PB&J
classic peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich with choice of fresh cut fruit or tortilla chips.
Kids Quesadilla
Sides
1 Fried Egg
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad
1 Scrambled Egg
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Beans
Side Chips
Side Dressing
Side Fruit
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Guac
Side Ham
Side Pancake
Side Potatoes
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Sausage
Side Toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93111