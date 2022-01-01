Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crushed Red - Cherry Street

review star

No reviews yet

1529 E. 15th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve. In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

Website

Location

1529 E. 15th Street, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image
Crushed Red - Cherry Street image

Similar restaurants in your area

SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street
orange starNo Reviews
1419 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange star4.7 • 1,524
1552 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
orange star4.7 • 261
1601 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street
orange starNo Reviews
1529 E 15th Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange star4.7 • 1,524
1552 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Cherry Street
orange star4.4 • 616
1419 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
orange star4.7 • 261
1601 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
South Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston