Crushed By Giants

Brocken 32oz

$11.00

Maibock | 7% ABV Grab your brooms and fly on up to the mountain top. May is coming, and the witches are meeting on Brocken peak. This Maibock is a delicious combination of Vienna and Munich malts, complimented with floral Saaz hops. Flavors of sweet bread and scents of fresh fields bring flavors of the late spring and coming summer. The witches are meeting tonight, join them, and dance with the devil.