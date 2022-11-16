Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Crust 54 8th Street (Downtown)

No reviews yet

45 East 8th Street

Holland, MI 49423

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Build Your Own Deep Dish
Bread Sticks w/Cheese

Specialties

Choose your Size
All Meat

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Supreme

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Godfather

Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

BBQ Chicken

House-made BBQ sauce, Chicken, Gouda Cheese and Red Onion

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken & Bacon with a Ranch base

Hawaiian

Ham, Pineapple, Onion

Garden Vegetable

Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

Pesto Lovers

Pesto-Alfredo Sauce, Sun-dried Tomato, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Garlic.

Sirancha

Sriracha-Ranch Sauce with Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion

Too Much Pepperoni

Pepperoni Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni.

The White Pizza

Our sauce-less pizza! Crust brushed with Olive Oil, Garlic & Herb Marinade topped with 4 cheeses. (Provolone, Feta, Parmesan and Mozzarella.

54 Special

$16.50+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive

Build Your Own

$12.00+

Choose Your Toppings

Specialties

Carnivore

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Italian Sausage

Chicago Special

Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

Chicago Vegetarian

Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

Sawzall

$12.00+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive

Spinach Stuffed

Spinach, Artichoke Hearts and a blend of 4 cheeses

Supremely Chicago

Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion

The Doman

House-made BBQ sauce, Chicken, Gouda Cheese and Red Onion

Build Your Own Deep Dish

$9.00+

Choose your toppings

Just the Crust (Breadsticks)

Crust54’s version of breadsticks. Our fresh pizza dough seasoned with olive oil, fresh garlic and herbs, baked, then topped Parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
Breadsticks

$6.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$7.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Tim Wheels

Our pepperoni sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese, BBQ Chicken, and Hot Wheels
Tim Wheel 6 pc

$8.00

Our fresh dough rolled up with Too Much Pepperoni sauce, cheese, pepperoni and our garlic & herbs marinade. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese only (no sauce), and Hot Wheels (Sriracha/Ranch).

Tim Wheel 12 Pc

$13.00

Our fresh dough rolled up with Too Much Pepperoni sauce, cheese, pepperoni and our garlic & herbs marinade. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese only (no sauce), and Hot Wheels (Sriracha/Ranch).

Sidewinders

Thick cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist, baked to crispy perfection.(Not Gluten Free)
Sidewinders 1/2 lb

$3.54

Potato wedges seasoned with a twist. (contain gluten)

Sidewinders 1 lb

$5.54

Potato Wedges seasoned with a twist. (contains gluten)

Salad 54

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Side Salad 54

$4.85

Cucumber, carrots, mushrooms, black olives, cheese, tomatoes.

Entree Salad 54

$8.00

Cucumber, carrots, mushrooms, black olives, cheese, tomatoes. Serves 1-2

Family Salad 54

$14.00

Cucumber, carrots, mushrooms, black olives, cheese, tomatoes. Serves 4

Greek Salad

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese, Greek dressing.
Side Salad Greek

$5.54

Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1

Entree Greek Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1-2

Family Salad Greek

$15.00

Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette. Serves 4

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, marinated grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Side Chicken Caesar

$5.54

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 1

Entree Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 1-2

Family Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 4

West Michigan's Best

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, dried Traverse City cherries, Fabiano’s roasted pecans, grilled chicken, Feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Side West Michigan's Best

$5.54

Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 1

Entree West Michigan's Best

$9.00

Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 1-2

Family West Michigan's Best

$16.00

Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 4

Kids

Kids Build Your Own

$4.50

$4.75 Choose your toppings! (First is free, additional toppings start at $.25) or make it a specialty pizza for $1.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
IN PERSON ORDERING ONLY DURING TULIP TIME. Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser: https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/ We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!

45 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423

