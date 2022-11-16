Pizza
Italian
Crust 54 8th Street (Downtown)
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
IN PERSON ORDERING ONLY DURING TULIP TIME. Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser: https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/ We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!
45 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
