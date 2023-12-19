- Home
Crust 54 | Grandville
4051 Chicago Drive Southwest
Grandville, MI 49418
THIN CRUST
Specialties
- All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- Godfather
Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
- BBQ Chicken
House-made BBQ sauce, Chicken, Gouda Cheese and Red Onion
- Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Sun-dried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken & Bacon with a Ranch base
- Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, Onion
- Garden Vegetable
Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
- Pesto Lovers
Pesto-Alfredo Sauce, Sun-dried Tomato, Chicken, Onion, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Garlic.
- Sirancha
Sriracha-Ranch Sauce with Chicken, Bacon and Red Onion
- Too Much Pepperoni
Pepperoni Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni.
- The White Pizza
Our sauce-less pizza! Crust brushed with Olive Oil, Garlic & Herb Marinade topped with 4 cheeses. (Provolone, Feta, Parmesan and Mozzarella.
- 54 Special$16.50+
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive
Build Your Own
CHICAGO STYLE DEEP DISH
Specialties
- Carnivore
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Italian Sausage
- Chicago Special
Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
- Chicago Vegetarian
Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
- Sawzall$12.00+
Pepperoni, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive
- Spinach Stuffed
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts and a blend of 4 cheeses
- Supremely Chicago
Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion
- The Doman
House-made BBQ sauce, Chicken, Gouda Cheese and Red Onion
- Carnivore (Copy)
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Italian Sausage
Build Your Own Deep Dish
APPETIZERS
Just the Crust (Breadsticks)
- Breadsticks$7.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
- Bread Sticks w/Cheese$8.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Tim Wheels
- Tim Wheel 6 pc$9.00
Our fresh dough rolled up with Too Much Pepperoni sauce, cheese, pepperoni and our garlic & herbs marinade. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese only (no sauce), and Hot Wheels (Sriracha/Ranch).
- Tim Wheel 12 Pc$15.00
Our fresh dough rolled up with Too Much Pepperoni sauce, cheese, pepperoni and our garlic & herbs marinade. Available in Pepperoni, Cheese only (no sauce), and Hot Wheels (Sriracha/Ranch).
Sidewinders
SALADS
Salad 54
Greek Salad
- Side Salad Greek$6.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1
- Entree Greek Salad$10.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Serves 1-2
- Family Salad Greek$17.00
Cucumber, banana peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Feta cheese. Served with Greek Vinaigrette. Serves 4
Chicken Caesar Salad
- Side Chicken Caesar$6.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 1
- Entree Chicken Caesar$10.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 1-2
- Family Chicken Caesar$17.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressings. Serves 4
West Michigan's Best
- Side West Michigan's Best$6.00
Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 1
- Entree West Michigan's Best$10.00
Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 1-2
- Family West Michigan's Best$17.00
Feta Cheese, Fabiano's Pecans, Grilled Chicken, Dried Cherries serves with a raspberry vinaigrette. Serves 4
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned & operated since 2014! Chicago style deep dish & thin crust pizza Holland, MI
4051 Chicago Drive Southwest, Grandville, MI 49418