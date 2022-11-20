Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Crust 54 South Washington

review star

No reviews yet

1145 South Washington Avenue

Holland, MI 49423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Thin
Build Your Own Deep Dish
Bread Sticks w/Cheese

Stone Fired Thin Crust (Hand-Tossed)

Build Your Own Thin

Build Your Own Thin

$12.00+

Choose your own toppings

All Meat

All Meat

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham

Supreme

Supreme

Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom

Godfather

Godfather

Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Grilled Chicken with Red Onions, Smoked Gouda, & our very own BBQ sauce

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo sauce topped with Grilled Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Ranch as the base sauce topped with chicken breast and bacon

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Pineapple, Ham, & Onion

Garden Vegetable

Garden Vegetable

Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Pesto Lovers

Pesto Lovers

Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, & Creamy Alfredo Pesto Sauce

Sirancha

Sirancha

House-made Sriracha Ranch Sauce topped with Mozzarella cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Red Onion

Too Much Pepperoni

Too Much Pepperoni

Our special Homemade Pepperoni Sauce topped with double Pepperoni

White Pizza

White Pizza

Our “sauceless” pizza. Fresh made dough brushed with our olive oil, fresh garlic & herbs marinade then topped with 4 cheeses: mozzarella, provolone, feta, & parmesan

54 Special

54 Special

$16.50+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onion, & Black Olives

Chicago Style Deep Dish

Build Your Own Deep Dish

Build Your Own Deep Dish

$9.00+

Choose your toppings

Carnivore

Carnivore

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Bacon

Chicago Special

Chicago Special

Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, & Onion

Chicago Vegetarian

Chicago Vegetarian

Fresh Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, & Onion

The Doman

Our Homemade BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, and Goud

Spinach Stuffed

Spinach Stuffed

Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & a blend of 4 cheeses

Supremely Chicago

Supremely Chicago

Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, & Onion

Sawzall

Sawzall

$12.00+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onion, & Black Olives

Just the Crust (Breadsticks)

Crust54’s version of breadsticks. Our fresh pizza dough seasoned with olive oil, fresh garlic and herbs, baked, then topped Parmesan cheese. Served with pizza sauce.
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

Bread Sticks w/Cheese

$7.00

Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Tim Wheels

Our pepperoni sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese, BBQ Chicken, and Hot Wheels
Tim Wheel 6 pc

Tim Wheel 6 pc

$8.00

Our Pepperoni Sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust 54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese Only, BBQ Chicken and Hot Wheels

Tim Wheel 12 Pc

Tim Wheel 12 Pc

$13.00

Our Pepperoni Sauce, pepperoni and cheese rolled up in a seasoned Crust 54 pizza crust, sliced and baked. Also available in Cheese Only, BBQ Chicken and Hot Wheels

Sidewinders

Thick cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist, baked to crispy perfection.(Not Gluten Free)
Sidewinders 1/2 lb

Sidewinders 1/2 lb

$3.54

Thick-cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist & baked to crispy perfection. (Not GF)

Sidewinders 1 lb

Sidewinders 1 lb

$5.54

Thick-cut potatoes, seasoned with a twist & baked to crispy perfection. (Not GF)

Salad 54

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Side Salad 54

Side Salad 54

$4.85

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 1

Entree Salad 54

Entree Salad 54

$8.00

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 1-2

Family Salad 54

Family Salad 54

$14.00

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Carrot, Cucumber, Black Olives, Fresh Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, & Mozzarella (served with choice of dressing) Serves 4

Greek Salad

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese, Greek dressing.
Side Salad Greek

Side Salad Greek

$5.54

Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1

Entree Greek Salad

Entree Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 1-2

Family Salad Greek

Family Salad Greek

$16.00

Romaine & Artisan lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Red Onion, & Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing. Serves 4

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, marinated grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Side Chicken Caesar

Side Chicken Caesar

$5.54

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 1

Entree Chicken Caesar

Entree Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 1-2

Family Chicken Caesar

Family Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 4

West Michigan's Best

Fresh Romaine and spring mix lettuces, dried Traverse City cherries, Fabiano’s roasted pecans, grilled chicken, Feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Side West Michigan's Best

Side West Michigan's Best

$5.54

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Michigan Dried Cherries, Fabiano’s Pecans, Grilled Chicken, & Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Serves 1

Entree West Michigan's Best

Entree West Michigan's Best

$9.00

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Michigan Dried Cherries, Fabiano’s Pecans, Grilled Chicken, & Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Serves 1-2

Family West Michigan's Best

Family West Michigan's Best

$16.00

Fresh Romaine & Artisan Lettuce topped with Michigan Dried Cherries, Fabiano’s Pecans, Grilled Chicken, & Feta. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette. Serves 4

Kids

Kids Build Your Own

Kids Build Your Own

$4.50

$4.75 Choose your toppings! (First is free, additional toppings start at $.25) or make it a specialty pizza for $1.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza as well as a Hand-Tossed Stone Fired Thin Crust in a family friendly atmosphere. We have great gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well.

Location

1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Directions

Gallery
Crust 54 South Washington image
Crust 54 South Washington image
Crust 54 South Washington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust 54 8th Street (Downtown)
orange starNo Reviews
45 East 8th Street Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
The Paisley Pig Gastropub - Holland
orange starNo Reviews
1642 S Shore dr holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
DJ's Pizza Pub
orange star4.5 • 26
3471 Kelly Street Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria - Dorr
orange star4.4 • 108
1730 142nd Street Dorr, MI 49323
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
orange star4.5 • 643
100 E Main St Hopkins, MI 49316
View restaurantnext
Noto's at the Bil-Mar
orange star4.0 • 1,570
1223 S. Harbor Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Holland

Waverly Stone Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 1,091
20 W 8th St Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Playa Tacos + Tequila
orange star4.1 • 760
2155 Ottawa Beach Road Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Holland
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston