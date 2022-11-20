Pizza
Italian
Crust 54 South Washington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
We serve authentic Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza as well as a Hand-Tossed Stone Fired Thin Crust in a family friendly atmosphere. We have great gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well.
Location
1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
Gallery