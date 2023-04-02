Crust Brothers Tempe
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.
5100 S McClintock Rd, Suite 101 & 102, Tempe, AZ 85282
