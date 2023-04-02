Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Brothers Tempe

review star

No reviews yet

5100 S McClintock Rd

Suite 101 & 102

Tempe, AZ 85282

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own
13" Build Your Own
Buckeyes

Online Ordering

10" Pizzas

10" Build Your Own

10" Build Your Own
$14.00

$14.00
10" BBQ

10" BBQ

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Baked Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions

10" Buffalo

$17.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Baked Buffalo Chicken, Garlic

10" Cory's Creation

10" Cory's Creation
$17.00

$17.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Garlic, Caramelized Onions

10" Dori's Favorite

10" Dori's Favorite
$18.00

$18.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Banana Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes

10" Margarita

$16.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Basil, Tomatoes

10" Meat Lover

$19.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage

10" The Bret

10" The Bret

$17.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Feta, Bacon, Meatball

10" Hawaiian

$16.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

10" Supreme

$19.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

13" Pizzas

13" Build Your Own

$17.00

13" BBQ

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Baked Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions

13" Buffalo

$23.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Baked Buffalo Chicken, Garlic

13" Cory's Creation

$23.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Garlic, Caramelized Onions

13" Dori's Favorite

$25.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Banana Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes

13" Margarita

$21.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Basil, Tomatoes

13" Meat Lovers

$30.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage

13" The Bret

$23.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Feta, Bacon, Meatball

13" Hawaiian

$21.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

13" Supreme

$30.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own

$20.00

16" BBQ

$30.00

BBQ Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Baked Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions

16" Buffalo

$27.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Baked Buffalo Chicken, Garlic

16" Cory's Creation

$27.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Garlic, Caramelized Onions

16" Dori's Favorite

$30.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Banana Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes

16" Margarita

$25.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Basil, Tomatoes

16" Meat Lovers

$32.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, Pepperoni, Sausage

16" The Bret

$27.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Feta, Bacon, Meatball

16" Hawaiian

$25.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

16" Supreme

$32.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

12" GF Pizzas

12" Build Your Own GF Pizza

$20.00

GF BBQ

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Baked Chicken, Cilantro, Red Onions

GF Buffalo

$27.00

Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Baked Buffalo Chicken, Garlic

GF Cory's Creation

$27.00

Cory's Creation Olive Oil, House Blend Cheese, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Garlic, Caramelized Onions

GF Dori's Favorite

$28.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Banana Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes

GF Margarita

$24.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Basil, Tomatoes

GF Hawaiian

$24.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Ham, Pineapple

GF Supreme

$30.00

Marinara, House Blend Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

Subs

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Aunt Verona's Meatballs (Combo of Beef, Pork and Veal), Parmesan, Provolone, Marinara

Veggie Sub

$11.00

Provolone, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette

Chicken Sub

$13.00

Chicken, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette

Club Sub

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatos, Parmesan Ranch, Side Honey Mustard

Salads/Starters

Ceasar

$7.00+

Romaine, House Made Crouton, Parmesian Cheese, Caesar Dressing(Included).

Greek

Greek

$9.00+

Romain, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Kalamata olives, Rad Onions, Feta, Parmesan, Greek Dressing

House

House

$8.00+

Wedge

$8.00+

Club Salad

$11.00+

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

Meatball

$2.00

Chips

$2.00
Buckeyes

Buckeyes

$6.00

Large Red Sauce(6oz.)

$0.75

Holiday Buckeyes

$14.00

Side Creamy Parm Ranch Charge

$0.25

Side Caesar Dressing Charge

$0.25

Side Lemon Oregano Dressing Charge

$0.25

Side Champagne Vin Dressing Charge

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard Dressing Charge

$0.25

KITCHEN BEERS

$6.00

DRINKS

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.00

Organic Milk

$2.00

Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.75

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Black Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Takeout Beverage

2 Litre Coke

$4.00

2 Litre Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Litre Sprite

$4.00

20 Oz. Coke

$3.00Out of stock

20 Oz. Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

20 Oz. Sprite

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned family run business. We specialize in a one a kind pizza crust recipe that is crispy on the bottom but soft and fluffy on top. Our pizza sauce has been passed down through generations and we are extremely generous with our toppings. We also feature amazing salads and subs with a diverse beer and wine list. Our restaurant will take you back to your hometown pizzeria. We are passionate about hospitality. Our mission statement is "Fun, Happy, Pizza" and that applies to our guests as well as staff.

Location

5100 S McClintock Rd, Suite 101 & 102, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

