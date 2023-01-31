Crust Pizza Co. - Baker Cypress
No reviews yet
8940 Barker Cypress Road
Cypress, TX 77433
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Half & Half Gourmet's
Split your Personal pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
10" Pepperoni
Keep it Classic! Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.
10" Cheese
Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
10" Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" Potato Head
Sliced Seasoned Potatoes, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Topped with Chives.
10" Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's Bbq
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Killer Bee
10" Bee Sting
10" Green Goat
Pesto Sauce, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms topped with Parmesan.
Large 14"
14" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
14" Cheese
Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.
14" Pepperoni
Keep it Classic! Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.
14" Half BYOP & Half Gourmet Pizza
Build your own Half and choose from our Gourmet Selection for the other half!
14" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
14" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
14" Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" Blanco
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Margherita
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Potato Head
Seasoned Sliced Potatoes, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Topped with Chives.
14" Veggie
Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese
14" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro
14" Killer Bee
14" Bee Sting
14" Green Goat
Pesto Sauce, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms topped with Parmesan.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese.
Crust Salad
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Feta
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
Spinach, Sundried Cranberries, Walnuts, Bacon, Crusted Goat Cheese Medallion.
Greek Salad
Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons and Roma Tomatoes.
Hawaiian Salad
Mixed Greens, Sundried Tomatoes, Pineapple, Sundried Cranberries and Cashews.
Extra Dressing
Need more Dressing? Add it here.
Pastas
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Home Made Marinara, Spaghetti pasta, & Meatballs, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.
Spaghetti Marinara
Home made Marinara & Spaghetti pasta, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.
Fettuccine Primavera
Signature Pink Sauce, Fettuccini pasta, Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Chopped Garlic. Garnished with Parmesan & Parsley, served with a slice of Cheese Bread
Blackened Chicken Capri
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini Pasta, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Blackened Grilled Chicken, garnished with parmesan & parsley served on a bed of Baby Spinach and a slice of Cheese Bread.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Gouda & Cheddar with Penne pasta, garnished with Bread Crumbs & grated Parmesan served with Cheese Bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo, Fettuccini pasta, Sliced Grilled Chicken. Garnished with parmesan, parsley and served with a slice of Cheese Bread.
Bowls
BYO Bowl
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
Cheese Bowl
Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.
Pepperoni Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
Big Cheesy Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Big Don's Bowl
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
Blanco Bowl
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Carl's King Bowl
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Bowl
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Bowl
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Pepperoni Supreme Bowl
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Tuscany Bowl
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Veggie Bowl
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Flatbread Sandwiches
Baked Ham & Cheese
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
Baked Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing
Chicken Club
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese
Starters
Boneless Wings
(10) Breaded Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
10" Cheesy Garlic Bread. Whole Milk Mozzarella, Garlic, Garlic Butter, Topped with an Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with Marinara or your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Garlic Knots
(10) Homemade Dough Tied Together into Knots. Cooked with Butter and Garlic, Topped with Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Sauce.
Pepperoni Roll
(5) Stuffed Pepperoni Rolls. Whole Milk Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pizza Sauce and Pepperoni. Topped with Garlic Butter and Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
The Meatballer
(4) Meatballs Rolled In Pecorino Romano, Cooked and Covered in Marinara. Served with Garlic Cheese Bread to Dip with.
Tomato Basil Soup
(Bowl) Homemade Creamy Tomato Basil Soup. Served with Cheese Bread on the Side.
Sauces
Need more to Dip with? Add it here.
Sweets
Cookie Monster
Fresh Cookie Dough Baked in a Skillet, Topped with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.
Warm Brownie
Brownie Baked in a Skillet, Topped with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.
Cinnamon Sticks
6" Cinnamon Sticks. House Made Dough, Cooked with Cream Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar Mix. Topped with Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.
Sweet Treat - Salted Caramel Cookie
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Sweet Treat - Chewy Marshmallow Bar
Individually wrapped Chewy Marshmallow Bar with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO's and additives
Kids Meals
Kids 6" Pizza
6" BYO up to 3 Toppings.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kid's Chicken Alfredo. Fettuccini Pasta, Alfredo Sauce and Chicken Breast.
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo. Fettuccini Pasta, and Alfredo Sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese. Penne Pasta and Housemade Mac & Cheese Sauce.
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Kid's Spaghetti with Marinara. Spaghetti Noodles and Marinara.
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball
Kid's Spaghetti Marinara with Meatball. Spaghetti Noodles, Marinara and One Meatball.
Kids Pasta w/ Butter
Your Choice of Pasta, Butter added.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Perfection Right Down to the Crust
8940 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433