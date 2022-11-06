Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Pizza Co - Cypress

27008 Northwest Freeway

Cypress, TX 77433

Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Sauces & Dressings

Alfredo

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Parmesan Italian

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Serrano Chili

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$7.99

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.00

Kids 6" Pizza (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00
Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$7.00

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00
Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza

$10.00Out of stock
10" Mr. Potato Head

10" Mr. Potato Head

$10.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Mac Attack

10" Mac Attack

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Raw Dough Ball 14"

$2.00

Raw Dough Ball 10"

$1.00

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$17.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$17.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$17.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$17.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$17.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$17.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$17.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$17.00Out of stock
14" Mr. Potato Head

14" Mr. Potato Head

$17.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" Mac Attack

14" Mac Attack

$17.00

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$10.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$10.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Drinks

Beverage (Fountain)

Beverage (Fountain)

$2.75
Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.85
Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.50
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

CocaCola Mex- Bottle

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light (BTL)

Bud Light (BTL)

$4.25
Dos XX (BTL)

Dos XX (BTL)

$4.25
Miller Lite (BTL)

Miller Lite (BTL)

$4.25
Modelo (BTL)

Modelo (BTL)

$4.25Out of stock
Shiner Bock (BTL)

Shiner Bock (BTL)

$4.25

Shiner Light Blonde (BTL)

$4.25Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.25

Bottle Beer

$4.25

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

$12.00
Merlot Bottle

Merlot Bottle

$12.00

Pinot Noir - Vampire - Bottle

$19.00

Pinot Noir - J. W. Morris

$12.00

Malbec Bottle

$17.00
Moscato Bottle

Moscato Bottle

$13.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00
Chardonnay Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$12.00

Sav Blanc Bottle

$19.00

Hard seltzers

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25Out of stock

Ranch Water Lemon

$4.25Out of stock

Ranch Water Lime

$4.25Out of stock

Ranch Water Pear

$4.25Out of stock

Ranch Water Watermelon

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Perfection Right Down to the Crust

27008 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

