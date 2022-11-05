Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Crust Pizza Co - Gosling Pines

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5211 FM 2920

Suite 108

Spring, TX 77388

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
14" Pepperoni

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Garfield

$10.00
10"Potato Head
$10.00

10"Potato Head

$10.00
Spooky Shroom

Spooky Shroom

$10.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, topped with a Drizzle of Sriracha.

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

$17.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Half BYOP & Half Gourmet Pizza
$17.00

$17.00
14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$17.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$17.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$17.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$17.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$17.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$17.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chicken Club

14" Chicken Club

$17.00

Thai Sauce, Smoked Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Mixed Peppers, Jalapeños, and Cheddar Cheese

14" The Capone

14" The Capone

$17.00

Pizza sauce Mozzarella Meatballs Mushrooms Garlic Onions Mix bell peppers

14" Garfield

14" Garfield

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese Marinara Sauce Mozzarella Sliced Meatballs Basil Cheddar Cheese Smoked Mozzarella Parmesan Finisher (After Cooked)

14" Potato Head
$17.00

$17.00
Spooky Shroom

Spooky Shroom

$17.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, topped with a Drizzle of Sriracha.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad
$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
$9.00

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Hawaiian Salad
$7.00

Hawaiian Salad

$7.00

Side Dressing

Sauces & Dressings

Alfredo

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50

Serrano Chili

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Parmesan Italian

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo
$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00
Spaghetti Marinara
$8.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00
Fettuccine Primavera
$10.00

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00
Baked Mac & Cheese
$10.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Blackened Chicken Capri
$10.00

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00

Extra Meatball

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$11.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$11.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$11.00

Big Bon's Bowl
$11.00

$11.00

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Starters

Boneless Wings
$8.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$8.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00
Garlic Knots
$8.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Pepperoni Roll
$8.00

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00
The Meatballer
$8.00

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup
$8.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Sticks
$6.00

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
The Apple Pie
$8.00

The Apple Pie

$8.00

Beverages

Beverage (Fountain)
$2.75

Beverage (Fountain)

$2.75
Kids Drink (Fountain)
$1.00

Kids Drink (Fountain)

$1.00

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.00
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water
$3.00

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)
$3.50

Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Horizon White Milk

$2.50
Motts Apple Juice
$2.50

Motts Apple Juice

$2.50
Fanta (Glass Bottle)

Fanta (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock

RedBull

$3.00Out of stock

Robust Energy Drink

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Adult)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Extra Meatball

$1.00

Catering Packages

Bronze Package

Silver Package

Gold Package

Side Pasta

$90.00

Chocolate Chunk

$1.50Out of stock

White Macadamia

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

Website

Location

5211 FM 2920, Suite 108, Spring, TX 77388

Directions

Gallery
Crust Pizza Co. image
Crust Pizza Co. image
Crust Pizza Co. image
Crust Pizza Co. image

