Pizza

Crust Pizza Co. Harper's Preserve

review star

No reviews yet

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace

CONROE, TX 77385

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Cheese
16" Chz
Baked Wings

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00
Lg Cheese Bread

Lg Cheese Bread

$7.00
Baked Wings

Baked Wings

$10.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00
Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara

Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara

$9.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$9.00

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Dipping Sauces

Salads

As a starter or a meal Greens always pair well with our Chicago-style pizza, and we offer a wide variety of greens and tasty leafy garden salads to choose from. Full of fresh veggies, robust cheese, and crunchy greens, add some nutrients to your meal.
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, with ranch dressing

Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette

Spinach & Artichoke Salad

Spinach & Artichoke Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Dressing

Hot Subs

Chicken Club

$9.00

Baked Italian

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Goat Cheese Pesto Ckn Sub

$9.00

Muffaletta Sub

$9.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Veggie Sub

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid's Ziti

$5.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Alfredo

$5.00

Chips

Meatballs

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Breaded Chicken

$4.50

Pasta Cheese Bread

$2.50

Sweets

Warm Brownie

Warm Brownie

$5.00

Brownie baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$5.00

Fresh cookie dough baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cinnamon Roll Dipping Sticks

$5.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$5.00

CHEWY MARSHMALLOW

$2.50

COOKIE SALT/CARAMEL

$2.50

HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE

$6.50
The Apple Slice

The Apple Slice

$8.00

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Spaghetti

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Ziti

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Veggie Spaghetti

$10.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mo's Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Lasagna

$10.00

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet

Cabernet

$17.00
Merlot

Merlot

$17.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$20.00
Malbec

Malbec

$21.00

Moscato

$20.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$17.00
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Beer

Crawford Bock

$4.75

Shiner Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

St Arnolds Amber

$4.25

Hopadillo

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Dos XX

$4.25

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.25Out of stock

Shiner Bock.

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$3.50Out of stock

Bud NEXT

$4.25

10"

Online menu may differ from dine in menu. Call for assistance.
10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$9.00

Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

$10.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

10" Half/Half Gourmet

10" Half/Half Gourmet

$11.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, parmesan.

10" Mr. Potato Head

10" Mr. Potato Head

$11.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella order onlıne

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$11.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$11.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" The Capone

10" The Capone

$11.00

Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella

10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

10" The Green Goat

$11.00

10" The Taco

$11.00
10" Mac Attack

10" Mac Attack

$11.00
10" Chicken Club Pizza

10" Chicken Club Pizza

$11.00
10" Hatch Chicken

10" Hatch Chicken

$11.00Out of stock
10" The Garfield

10" The Garfield

$11.00

10" Spooky Shroom

$11.00

12"

12" Chz

12" Chz

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

$13.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

12" Half/Half Gourmet

12" Half/Half Gourmet

$15.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

12" Mr. Potato Head

12" Mr. Potato Head

$15.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions

12" The Big Cheesy

12" The Big Cheesy

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

12" The Blanco

12" The Blanco

$15.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

12" Pepperoni Supreme

12" Pepperoni Supreme

$15.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

12" Carl's King

12" Carl's King

$15.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

12" Tuscany

12" Tuscany

$15.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

12" The Veggie

12" The Veggie

$15.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

12" The Capone

12" The Capone

$15.00

Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

12" The Green Goat

$15.00

12" Thai One On

$15.00

12" The Taco

$15.00
12 " Mac Attack

12 " Mac Attack

$15.00
12" Chicken Club Pizza

12" Chicken Club Pizza

$15.00
12" Hatch Chicken

12" Hatch Chicken

$15.00Out of stock
12" The Garfield

12" The Garfield

$15.00

12" Spooky Shroom

$15.00

14"

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
14" Chz

14" Chz

$13.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

$15.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

14" Half/Half Gourmet

14" Half/Half Gourmet

$18.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$18.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$18.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

14" The Capone

14" The Capone

$18.00

Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella

14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

14" The Green Goat

$18.00

14" The Taco

$18.00

14" Mac Attack

$18.00
14" Chicken Club Pizza

14" Chicken Club Pizza

$18.00
14" Hatch Chicken

14" Hatch Chicken

$18.00Out of stock
14" The Garfield

14" The Garfield

$18.00

14" Spooky Shroom

$18.00

16"

16" Chz

16" Chz

$15.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

16" Half/Half Gourmet

16" Half/Half Gourmet

$21.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

16" Mr. Potato Head

16" Mr. Potato Head

$21.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions.

16" The Big Cheesy

16" The Big Cheesy

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

16" The Blanco

16" The Blanco

$21.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

16" Pepperoni Supreme

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$21.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

16" Carl's King

16" Carl's King

$21.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$21.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$21.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

16" Tuscany

16" Tuscany

$21.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

16" The Veggie

16" The Veggie

$21.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

16" The Capone

16" The Capone

$21.00

Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella

16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

16" Thai One On

16" Thai One On

$21.00

Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken, jerk sauce, caramelized onions, mixed bell peppers, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

16" The Green Goat

$21.00

16" The Taco

$21.00

16" Mac Attack

$21.00
16" Chicken Club Pizza

16" Chicken Club Pizza

$21.00
16" Hatch Chicken

16" Hatch Chicken

$21.00Out of stock
16" The Garfield

16" The Garfield

$21.00

16" Spooky Shroom

$21.00

Catering Pasta

Spaghetti - Catering

$59.00+

Catering cheese bread, spaghetti pasta and marinara. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Baked Ziti - Catering

$66.00+

Catering cheese bread, penne pasta and marinara sauce. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Chicken Alfredo - Catering

$71.00+

Catering cheese bread, fettuccini pasta, creamy alfredo sauce and grilled chicken. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Veggie Spaghetti - Catering

$69.00

Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Sm Cheese Bread, Spinach, Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Garlic, Mushrooms, 10 Plates, 10 Mealkits, Serving Utensils.

Catering Salad

Greek Salad

$71.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomato, Feta Cheesem Balsami Vin. Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs, Serving Spoons.

Caesar Salad

$55.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.

House Salad

$55.00+

Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Your Choice of Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.

Salad Dressings

$6.00

HOT SAUCES

GARLICKLY GREENGO

$9.00

EVIL OOZE

$9.00

8” pizza

8” Cheese/ pepperoni

$7.00

8” gourmet

$8.00

Pre Game Meal

Pre Game Meal

$12.00

Pre Game Meals (8 weeks)

$96.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

Location

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE, TX 77385

Directions

Gallery
Crust Pizza Co. image
Crust Pizza Co. image
Crust Pizza Co. image

