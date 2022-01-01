Crust Pizza Co. Harper's Preserve
No reviews yet
The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace
CONROE, TX 77385
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Crust Salad
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, with ranch dressing
Hawaiian Salad
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette
Spinach & Artichoke Salad
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Dressing
Hot Subs
Kid's Menu
Sweets
Warm Brownie
Brownie baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Cookie Monster
Fresh cookie dough baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Cinnamon Roll Dipping Sticks
Gluten Free Brownie
CHEWY MARSHMALLOW
COOKIE SALT/CARAMEL
HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE
The Apple Slice
Pastas
Wine by Bottle
Beer
10"
10" Cheese
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
10" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
10" Margherita
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, parmesan.
10" Mr. Potato Head
Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions
10" The Big Cheesy
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella order onlıne
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" The Capone
Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella
10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
10" The Green Goat
10" The Taco
10" Mac Attack
10" Chicken Club Pizza
10" Hatch Chicken
10" The Garfield
10" Spooky Shroom
12"
12" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
12" Half Chz/Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
12" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
12" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
12" Mr. Potato Head
Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions
12" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
12" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
12" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
12" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
12" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
12" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
12" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
12" The Capone
Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella
12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
12" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
12" The Green Goat
12" Thai One On
12" The Taco
12 " Mac Attack
12" Chicken Club Pizza
12" Hatch Chicken
12" The Garfield
12" Spooky Shroom
14"
14" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
14" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
14" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
14" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
14" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
14" The Capone
Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella
14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
14" Big Buffalo Chicken
14" The Green Goat
14" The Taco
14" Mac Attack
14" Chicken Club Pizza
14" Hatch Chicken
14" The Garfield
14" Spooky Shroom
16"
16" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
16" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
16" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
16" Mr. Potato Head
Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions.
16" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
16" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
16" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
16" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
16" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
16" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
16" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
16" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
16" The Capone
Meatballs, fresh mushrooms, crushed garlic, red onions, mixed bell peppers, and mozzarella
16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
16" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
16" Thai One On
Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken, jerk sauce, caramelized onions, mixed bell peppers, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
16" The Green Goat
16" The Taco
16" Mac Attack
16" Chicken Club Pizza
16" Hatch Chicken
16" The Garfield
16" Spooky Shroom
Catering Pasta
Spaghetti - Catering
Catering cheese bread, spaghetti pasta and marinara. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Baked Ziti - Catering
Catering cheese bread, penne pasta and marinara sauce. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Chicken Alfredo - Catering
Catering cheese bread, fettuccini pasta, creamy alfredo sauce and grilled chicken. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Veggie Spaghetti - Catering
Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Sm Cheese Bread, Spinach, Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Garlic, Mushrooms, 10 Plates, 10 Mealkits, Serving Utensils.
Catering Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomato, Feta Cheesem Balsami Vin. Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs, Serving Spoons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Your Choice of Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.
Salad Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Perfection Right Down to the Crust
The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE, TX 77385