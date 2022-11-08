Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Pizza Co - Houston Heights

No reviews yet

1919 North Shepherd Drive, Suite A

Houston, TX 77008

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

$11.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

$11.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" The Veggie

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Potato Head

$11.00
10" Pepperoni

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

$11.00
10" Mr. Potato Head

$11.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

10" Garfield

$11.00

Ricotta cheese, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

Large 14"

14" BYO

$19.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$19.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

$19.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

$19.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

$19.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

$19.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

$19.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

$19.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

$19.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$19.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Potato Head

$19.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

14" The Veggie

$19.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$19.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Garfield

$19.00

Ricotta cheese, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00
Crust Salad

$10.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00
Greek Salad

$8.00
Hawaiian Salad

$8.00