Crust Pizza Co - Houston Heights
1919 North Shepherd Drive, Suite A
Houston, TX 77008
Popular Items
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Potato Head
10" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" Cheese
10" Mr. Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
10" Garfield
Ricotta cheese, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
Large 14"
14" BYO
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
14" Big Buffalo Chicken*
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
14" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" The Blanco
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Margherita
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
14" The Veggie
Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese
14" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro
14" Garfield
Ricotta cheese, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
14" Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni