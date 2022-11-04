Crust Pizza Co Kingwood
No reviews yet
30129 Rock Creek Drive #500
Kingwood, TX 77339
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
CEASAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
HAWAIIAN SALAD
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette
CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
CRUST SALAD
Mixed Greens, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Roma tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, with Ranch Dressing
Lunch Salad
Fountain Drink / Tea
PASTAS
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo, Fettuccini pasta, Sliced Grilled Chicken. Garnished with parmesan, parsley and served with a slice of Cheese Bread.
Spaghetti Meatballs
Home Made Marinara, Spaghetti pasta, & Meatballs, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.
Spaghetti Marinara
Home made Marinara & Spaghetti pasta, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.
Blackened Chicken Capri
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini Pasta, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Blackened Grilled Chicken, garnished with parmesan & parsley served on a bed of Baby Spinach and a slice of Cheese Bread.
Fettuccini Primavera
Signature Pink Sauce, Fettuccini pasta, Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Chopped Garlic. Garnished with Parmesan & Parsley, served with a slice of Cheese Bread
Baked Mac & Cheese
Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Gouda & Cheddar with Penne pasta, garnished with Bread Crumbs & grated Parmesan served with Cheese Bread.
Fountain Drink / Tea
HOT SUBS
Chicken Club
Sliced chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Baked Italian
Thin sliced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and Parmesan Italian dressing
Baked Ham & Cheese
Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Meatball Sub
With homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Fountain Drink / Tea
STARTERS
KIDS MENU
SWEETS
BOWLS
CHZ BOWL
PEPPERONI BOWL
BYO BOWL
MARGHERITA BOWL
BIG CHEESY BOWL
BIG DON'S BOWL
PEPPERONNI SUPREME BOWL
BLANCO BOWL
TUSCANY BOWL
VEGGIE BOWL
BIG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL
CARL'S KING BOWL
HAWAIIAN BOWL
WYATT'S BBQ CHICKEN BOWL
MADELYNS ALFREDO BOWL
OO PIZZA/CALZONES
-PEPPERONI PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni.
-CHEESE PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella
-Build Your Own
Start with the sauce, add the cheese customize your Meats & Veggies.
-HALF / HALF
Half Build Your Own, Half Gourmet Pizza.
-HALF / HALF
Split a pie with any of our Gourmet Pizza choices.
-BIG DON'S
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
-BIG BUFFALO
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
-BIG CHEESY
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.
-BLANCO
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions