Crust Pizza Co Kingwood

No reviews yet

30129 Rock Creek Drive #500

Kingwood, TX 77339

Popular Items

-Build Your Own
-PEPPERONI PIZZA
-BIG DON'S

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons

CEASAR SALAD

CEASAR SALAD

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

HAWAIIAN SALAD

HAWAIIAN SALAD

$7.00

Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette

CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD

CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$9.00

Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

CRUST SALAD

CRUST SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Roma tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, with Ranch Dressing

Lunch Salad

$3.00

Fountain Drink / Tea

$2.75

PASTAS

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo, Fettuccini pasta, Sliced Grilled Chicken. Garnished with parmesan, parsley and served with a slice of Cheese Bread.

Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Home Made Marinara, Spaghetti pasta, & Meatballs, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Home made Marinara & Spaghetti pasta, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini Pasta, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Blackened Grilled Chicken, garnished with parmesan & parsley served on a bed of Baby Spinach and a slice of Cheese Bread.

Fettuccini Primavera

Fettuccini Primavera

$10.00

Signature Pink Sauce, Fettuccini pasta, Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Chopped Garlic. Garnished with Parmesan & Parsley, served with a slice of Cheese Bread

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Gouda & Cheddar with Penne pasta, garnished with Bread Crumbs & grated Parmesan served with Cheese Bread.

Fountain Drink / Tea

$2.75

HOT SUBS

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and Parmesan Italian dressing

Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

With homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Fountain Drink / Tea

$2.75

STARTERS

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Additional Sauces

Evil Ooze

$8.00

Pineapple Habanero

$8.00

Garlicky Greego

$8.00

Potato Soup

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Chz

$6.00
Kids BYO Pizza

Kids BYO Pizza

$6.00

6" 3-Topping Pizza

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Choose your sauce, pasta and protein.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chips

$1.70

Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00
Meatball

Meatball

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00

SWEETS

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.00
Warm Brownie

Warm Brownie

$7.00
Cinnamon Roll Sticks

Cinnamon Roll Sticks

$6.00

Sweet Street Rice Crispy

$3.00

Sweet Street Cookie

$3.00

Blue Bell Ice Cream

$2.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$8.00

BOWLS

CHZ BOWL

$10.00

PEPPERONI BOWL

$10.00

BYO BOWL

$10.00

MARGHERITA BOWL

$10.00

BIG CHEESY BOWL

$10.00

BIG DON'S BOWL

$10.00

PEPPERONNI SUPREME BOWL

$10.00

BLANCO BOWL

$10.00

TUSCANY BOWL

$10.00

VEGGIE BOWL

$10.00

BIG BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$10.00

CARL'S KING BOWL

$10.00

HAWAIIAN BOWL

$10.00

WYATT'S BBQ CHICKEN BOWL

$10.00

MADELYNS ALFREDO BOWL

$10.00

OO PIZZA/CALZONES

-PEPPERONI PIZZA

-PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00+

Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni.

-CHEESE PIZZA

-CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00+

Signature Pizza Sauce & Whole Milk Mozzarella

-Build Your Own

-Build Your Own

$10.00+

Start with the sauce, add the cheese customize your Meats & Veggies.

-HALF / HALF

-HALF / HALF

$10.00+

Half Build Your Own, Half Gourmet Pizza.

-HALF / HALF

-HALF / HALF

$10.00+

Split a pie with any of our Gourmet Pizza choices.

-BIG DON'S

-BIG DON'S

$10.00+

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

-BIG BUFFALO

-BIG BUFFALO

$10.00+

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

-BIG CHEESY

-BIG CHEESY

$10.00+

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.

-BLANCO

-BLANCO

$10.00+

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions