Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101

Lafayette, LA 70508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" The Green Goat

10" The Green Goat

$10.00Out of stock
10" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

10" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)

10" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers

10" The Bee Sting

$10.00
10" The Mac Attack

10" The Mac Attack

$10.00Out of stock

Alfredo, Smoked Mozz, Penne, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon

10" The Chicken Club Pizza

10" The Chicken Club Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, and Tomatoes

10" The Garfield

10" The Garfield

$10.00

Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, & Parmesan

10" The Spooky Shroom

10" The Spooky Shroom

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, & Chicken

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$17.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

$17.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$17.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$17.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$17.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$17.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$17.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$17.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" The Green Goat

14" The Green Goat

$17.00Out of stock
14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)

14" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)

$17.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers

14" The Bee Sting

$17.00Out of stock
14" The Mac Attack

14" The Mac Attack

$17.00

Alfredo, Smoked Mozz, Penne, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon

14" The Chicken Club Pizza

14" The Chicken Club Pizza

$17.00

Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, and Tomatoes

14" The Garfield

14" The Garfield

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, & Parmesan

14" The Spooky Shroom

14" The Spooky Shroom

$17.00

Pizza Sauce, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, & Chicken

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00
Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$7.00
House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Sauces & Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette*

$0.50

BBQ*

$0.50

Blue Cheese*

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce*

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch*

$0.50

Caesar*

$0.50

Garlic Butter*

$0.50

Honey Mustard*

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch*

$0.50

Marinara*

$1.00

Parmesan Italian*

$0.50

Pizza Sauce*

$1.00

Ranch*

$0.50

Serrano Chili*

$0.50

Sweet Chili*

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette*

$0.50

Beverages

Beverage (Fountain)

Beverage (Fountain)

$2.75
Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00
Abita Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

Abita Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.00
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50
Fanta (Glass Bottle)

Fanta (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Kids Apple Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00
Sanpellegrino (Blood Orange)

Sanpellegrino (Blood Orange)

$3.00Out of stock
Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)

Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)

$3.00Out of stock
Sanpellegrino (Limonata)

Sanpellegrino (Limonata)

$3.00Out of stock
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Gallon Tea

$10.00

Bottled Beer/Canned Alc.

Sips

$7.00

Corona

$5.50

Michelob

$4.50

High Noon

$5.50

Butter Chardonnay

$6.00

Draft Beer

Jucifer

$6.00

Michelob

$4.50

Sips

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Wine

Jam Cellars "Butter" - Chardonnay

$9.00+

Villa Pozzi - Moscato

$40.00+

Chop Shop - Cabernet Sauv.

$50.00+

Salmon Creek - Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

Salmon Creek - Chardonnay

$16.00+

Salmon Creek - Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Salmon Creek - Merlot

$16.00+

Salmon Creek - Cabernet Sauv.

$16.00+

Pastas

BYO Pasta

$10.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00
Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00
Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo

Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Penne Noodles, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs, Creamy Alfredo & Sriracha

Shrimp Fettuccine

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened, Louisiana shrimp on a bed of alfredo fettuccine noodles garnished with green onion.

Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$11.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$11.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$11.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$11.00

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Sweets

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00
Rice Krispie

Rice Krispie

$3.00
Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Manifesto

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00
The Apple Slice

The Apple Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Catering Cookies

$1.50
The Apple Pie

The Apple Pie

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball (Adult)

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara (Adult)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Perfection Right Down to the Crust!

Website

Location

4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101, Lafayette, LA 70508

Directions

Gallery
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette image
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette image
Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette image

Similar restaurants in your area

Viva La Waffle
orange starNo Reviews
101 Liberty Ave Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange starNo Reviews
219 G-1 Saint Nazaire Road Broussard, LA 70518
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Bon Temps Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,833
1211 West Pinhook Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Shinto Japanese Restaurant - 3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300
orange star4.5 • 2,058
3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300 Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Pizza Artista
orange star4.6 • 1,838
5409 Johnston Street Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 1
orange star4.4 • 1,330
2010 Johnston St Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
orange star4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurantnext
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
orange star4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston