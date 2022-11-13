Crust Pizza Co. Lafayette 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
No reviews yet
4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101
Lafayette, LA 70508
Popular Items
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" Cheese
10" The Green Goat
10" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza
10" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers
10" The Bee Sting
10" The Mac Attack
Alfredo, Smoked Mozz, Penne, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon
10" The Chicken Club Pizza
Ranch, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, and Tomatoes
10" The Garfield
Ricotta Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Mozzarella, & Parmesan
10" The Spooky Shroom
Pizza Sauce, Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, & Chicken
Large 14"
14" BYO Pizza
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
14" Big Buffalo Chicken*
14" The Big Cheesy
14" Big Don's
14" The Blanco
14" Carl's King
14" Hawaiian
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
14" Margherita
14" Pepperoni Supreme
14" Tuscany
14" The Veggie
14" Wyatt's Barbecue
14" Cheese
14" Pepperoni
14" The Green Goat
14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza
14" The Capone (Pizza of the Month)
14" The Bee Sting
14" The Mac Attack
14" The Chicken Club Pizza
14" The Garfield
14" The Spooky Shroom
Sauces & Dressings
Beverages
Beverage (Fountain)
Kids Fountain Drink
Abita Root Beer (Glass Bottle)
Bottled Water (Dasani)
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)
Fanta (Glass Bottle)
Kids Apple Juice
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Sanpellegrino (Blood Orange)
Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)
Sanpellegrino (Limonata)
Topo-Chico Sparkling Water
Gallon Tea
Bottled Beer/Canned Alc.
Wine
Pastas
BYO Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Marinara
Fettuccine Primavera
Baked Mac & Cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo
Penne Noodles, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs, Creamy Alfredo & Sriracha
Shrimp Fettuccine
Blackened, Louisiana shrimp on a bed of alfredo fettuccine noodles garnished with green onion.
Blackened Chicken Capri
Bowls
BYO Bowl
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
The Big Cheesy Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Big Don's Bowl
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
The Blanco Bowl
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Carl's King Bowl
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Bowl
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Bowl
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Pepperoni Supreme Bowl
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Tuscany Bowl
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
The Veggie Bowl
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Pepperoni Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Cheese Bowl
Flatbread Sandwiches
Baked Ham & Cheese
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
Baked Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing
Chicken Club
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Perfection Right Down to the Crust!
4243 Ambassador Caffery PkySTE 101, Lafayette, LA 70508