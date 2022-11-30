Crust Pizza Co. - Panther Creek
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive
Suite 530
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Popular Items
Starter
Pepperoni Rolls
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with your choice of marinara or ranch
Garlic Knots
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
Lg Cheese Bread
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Baked Buffalo Wings
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara
Tomato Basil Soup
Served with Garlic cheese bread
The Meatballer
Meatballs rolled in romano cheese, baked and topped with marinara and a pinch of parmesan. Served with garlic bread.
Dipping Sauces
Hot Line Sauce
Boneless Wings
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Hawaiian Salad
Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette
Crust Salad
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, with ranch dressing
Spinach & Artichoke Salad
Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad
Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Side Dressing
Hot Subs
Chicken Club
Sliced chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Baked Italian Sub
Thin sliced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and Parmesan Italian dressing
Meatball Sub
With homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese
Baked Ham & Cheese Sub
Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Goat Cheese Pesto Ckn Sub
Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
Muffaletta Sub
Melted mozzarella, sliced ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni and Boscoli olive relish
Mediterranean Veggie Sub
Basil cashew pesto, melted mozzarella and feta, fresh mushrooms, red, yellow and green bell peppers, onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Warm Brownie
Brownie baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Cookie Monster
Fresh cookie dough baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Cinnamon Roll Sticks
Salted Caramel Cookie
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Cookie
Chewy Marshmallow With Brown Butter AND SEA SALT
Gluten Free Brownie
Lemon Blueberry Cookie
The Apple Pie
Pastas
Chicken Alfredo
Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce
Blackened Chicken Capri
Spaghetti
With Marinara
Lasagna
With ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Fettuccine Primavera
Spinach, artichokes, garlic, and fresh mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served over spaghetti topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed in marinara & ricotta cheese, baked mozzarella served with cheese bread.
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne noodles tossed in a Caesar infused basil cashew pesto sauce with chicken, bell peppers, and Parmesan
Veggie Spaghetti
Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara
Baked Mac & Cheese
Smoked mozarella, cheddar, gouda, italian sausage, penne pasta, topped with breadcrumbs & served with garlic cheese bread
Wine by Bottle
Beer
10"
10" Chz
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
10" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
10" Margherita
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, parmesan.
10" The Big Cheesy
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella order onlıne
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
10" Mac Attack
10" Chicken Club Pizza
10" The Garfield Pizza
10" The Spooky Shroom
12"
12" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
12" Half Chz/Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
12" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
12" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
12" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
12" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
12" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
12" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
12" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
12" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
12" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
12" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
12" Mac Attack
12" Chicken Club Pizza
12" The Garfield Pizza
12" The Spooky Shroom
14"
14" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet
BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.
14" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
14" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
14" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
14" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
14" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
14" The Taco
14" Mac Attack
14" Chicken Club Pizza
14" The Garfield Pizza
14" The Spooky Shroom
16"
16" Chz
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
16" Half/Half Gourmet
2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.
16" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
16" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
16" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
16" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
16" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
16" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
16" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
16" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
16" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
16" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro
16" Mac Attack
16" Chicken Club Pizza
16' The Garfield Pizza
16" The Spooky Shroom
Catering Pasta
Spaghetti - Catering
Catering cheese bread, spaghetti pasta and marinara. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Baked Ziti - Catering
Catering cheese bread, penne pasta and marinara sauce. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Chicken Alfredo - Catering
Catering cheese bread, fettuccini pasta, creamy alfredo sauce and grilled chicken. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.
Veggie Spaghetti - Catering
Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Sm Cheese Bread, Spinach, Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Garlic, Mushrooms, 10 Plates, 10 Mealkits, Serving Utensils.
Lasagna
Blackened Chicken Capri
Side of Veggies
Catering Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomato, Feta Cheesem Balsami Vin. Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs, Serving Spoons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Your Choice of Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.
Salad Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
from scratch dough made fresh everyday Crust Pizza is the locally-owned place for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable, family-friendly environment. With a commitment to crafting excellent pizza, Crust Pizza Co. brings a culinary experience like none other. Focusing on its namesake, Crust Pizza Co. makes its crust from scratch daily. Our signature crust is crafted from the perfect blend of premium unbleached and un-bromated flour milled from the highest quality of wheat, extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from organically grown olives, purified water, perfectly formulated active dry yeast, salt and a pinch of sugar. All of our pizzas are made local, made fresh, and made just for you.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Suite 530, The Woodlands, TX 77381