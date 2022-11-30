Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Crust Pizza Co. - Panther Creek

No reviews yet

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive

Suite 530

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Call

Hours

Directions

16" Chz
10" Chz
Baked Buffalo Wings

Starter

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$9.00

House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with your choice of marinara or ranch

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce

Lg Cheese Bread

Lg Cheese Bread

$7.00

Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Baked Buffalo Wings

Baked Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.

Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara

Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara

$8.50
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.00

Served with Garlic cheese bread

The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$9.00

Meatballs rolled in romano cheese, baked and topped with marinara and a pinch of parmesan. Served with garlic bread.

Dipping Sauces

Hot Line Sauce

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Salads

As a starter or a meal Greens always pair well with our Chicago-style pizza, and we offer a wide variety of greens and tasty leafy garden salads to choose from. Full of fresh veggies, robust cheese, and crunchy greens, add some nutrients to your meal.
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pineapple, cashews, cranberries with walnut raspberry vinaigrette

Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, marinated chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, with ranch dressing

Spinach & Artichoke Salad

Spinach & Artichoke Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach topped with sautéed artichoke hearts, red onions, cherry tomatoes along with Gorgonzola & Parmesan cheese drizzled with house basil vinaigrette

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Warm crusted goat cheese atop a baby spinach salad with walnuts, cranberries, and crispy bacon drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Dressing

Hot Subs

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Baked Italian Sub

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and Parmesan Italian dressing

Meatball Sub

$9.00

With homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Goat Cheese Pesto Ckn Sub

$9.00

Thin sliced ham with mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing

Muffaletta Sub

$9.00

Melted mozzarella, sliced ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni and Boscoli olive relish

Mediterranean Veggie Sub

$9.00

Basil cashew pesto, melted mozzarella and feta, fresh mushrooms, red, yellow and green bell peppers, onions, black olives, Roma tomatoes and mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.00

Kid's Ziti

$5.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Alfredo

$5.00

Chips

$1.60

Meatball

$1.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Breaded Chicken

$3.50

Pasta Cheese Bread

$1.00

Desserts

Warm Brownie

Warm Brownie

$5.00

Brownie baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$5.00

Fresh cookie dough baked in a hot skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup

Cinnamon Roll Sticks

Cinnamon Roll Sticks

$5.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Chewy Marshmallow With Brown Butter AND SEA SALT

$2.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.00

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.50
The Apple Pie

The Apple Pie

$8.00

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce

Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00

Spaghetti

$9.00

With Marinara

Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.00

With ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00

Spinach, artichokes, garlic, and fresh mushrooms in a creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast served over spaghetti topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.00

Penne pasta tossed in marinara & ricotta cheese, baked mozzarella served with cheese bread.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Penne noodles tossed in a Caesar infused basil cashew pesto sauce with chicken, bell peppers, and Parmesan

Veggie Spaghetti

Veggie Spaghetti

$10.00

Spinach, red, yellow and green bell peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions topped with marinara

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked mozarella, cheddar, gouda, italian sausage, penne pasta, topped with breadcrumbs & served with garlic cheese bread

Wine by Bottle

Cabernet

Cabernet

$12.00
Merlot

Merlot

$12.00
Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$17.00
Malbec

Malbec

$17.00
Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Moscato

$13.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Pinot Noir JW

$16.00

Beer

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

St Arnolds

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Michelob BTL

$3.50

Dos XX

$3.50

Shiner Light

$3.50

Torpedo

$3.50

Voodoo Ranger Imperial

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50

10"

10" Chz

10" Chz

$9.00

Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

10" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

$10.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

10" Half/Half Gourmet

10" Half/Half Gourmet

$11.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, parmesan.

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, Gouda, Romano, cheddar & Parmesan cheese.

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella order onlıne

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

10" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$11.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$11.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

10" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

10" Mac Attack

$11.00

10" Chicken Club Pizza

$11.00

10" The Garfield Pizza

$11.00

10" The Spooky Shroom

$11.00

12"

12" Chz

12" Chz

$11.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

$13.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

12" Half/Half Gourmet

12" Half/Half Gourmet

$15.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

12" The Big Cheesy

12" The Big Cheesy

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

12" The Blanco

12" The Blanco

$15.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

12" Pepperoni Supreme

12" Pepperoni Supreme

$15.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

12" Carl's King

12" Carl's King

$15.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

12" Tuscany

12" Tuscany

$15.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

12" The Veggie

12" The Veggie

$15.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

12" Mac Attack

$15.00

12" Chicken Club Pizza

$15.00

12" The Garfield Pizza

$15.00

12" The Spooky Shroom

$15.00

14"

14" Chz

14" Chz

$13.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

14" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

$15.00

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

14" Half/Half Gourmet

14" Half/Half Gourmet

$18.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$18.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$18.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$18.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

14" The Taco

$18.00

14" Mac Attack

$18.00

14" Chicken Club Pizza

$18.00

14" The Garfield Pizza

$18.00

14" The Spooky Shroom

$18.00

16"

16" Chz

16" Chz

$15.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

16" Half/Half Gourmet

16" Half/Half Gourmet

$21.00

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

16" Margherita

16" Margherita

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

16" The Big Cheesy

16" The Big Cheesy

$21.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

16" The Blanco

16" The Blanco

$21.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

16" Pepperoni Supreme

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$21.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

16" Carl's King

16" Carl's King

$21.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$21.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

16" Hawaiian

16" Hawaiian

$21.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

16" Tuscany

16" Tuscany

$21.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

16" The Veggie

16" The Veggie

$21.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

16" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

16" Mac Attack

$21.00

16" Chicken Club Pizza

$21.00

16' The Garfield Pizza

$21.00

16" The Spooky Shroom

$21.00

Catering Pasta

Spaghetti - Catering

$59.00+

Catering cheese bread, spaghetti pasta and marinara. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Baked Ziti - Catering

$66.00+

Catering cheese bread, penne pasta and marinara sauce. Seasoned ground beef optional. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Chicken Alfredo - Catering

$71.00+

Catering cheese bread, fettuccini pasta, creamy alfredo sauce and grilled chicken. Plates, serving utensils and meal-kits included.

Veggie Spaghetti - Catering

$69.00+

Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Sm Cheese Bread, Spinach, Red Onion, Mixed Bell Peppers, Garlic, Mushrooms, 10 Plates, 10 Mealkits, Serving Utensils.

Lasagna

$71.00+

Blackened Chicken Capri

$75.00+

Side of Veggies

$30.00

Catering Salad

Greek Salad

$71.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomato, Feta Cheesem Balsami Vin. Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs, Serving Spoons.

Caesar Salad

$55.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.

House Salad

$55.00+

Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Your Choice of Dressing, Plates, Serving Tongs and Spoons.

Salad Dressings

Work uniform

Long sleeve Shirt

$15.40

Shirt

$9.82

Six-Panel Unstructured Cap

$8.25

Richardson Truck Cap

$12.75

Six Panel Twill Cap

$8.25

Short Sleeve Crew Tavern Style

$9.20

Short Sleeve In Pizza We Crust

$9.82

Tea

Black Tea

$10.00

Pomegranate Tea

$10.00

12"

12" Chz Online

12" Chz Online

$10.00

Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

12" Half Chz/Gourmet

$12.25

BYO on Half 1. Choose Gourmet for Half 2.

12" Half/Half Gourmet

12" Half/Half Gourmet

$14.50

2 Different gourmet pizzas. 2 Different halves.

12" Margherita

12" Margherita

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

12" The Taco

12" The Taco

$15.00

Garlicy Greengo hot sauce seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, chopped lettuce, and cheddar

12" Mr. Potato Head

12" Mr. Potato Head

$15.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, sliced & seasoned Idaho potatoes, crispy bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and garnished with chopped scallions

12" The Big Cheesy

12" The Big Cheesy

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

12" Madelyn's Alfredo

$15.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

12" The Blanco

12" The Blanco

$15.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

12" Pepperoni Supreme

12" Pepperoni Supreme

$15.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

12" Carl's King

12" Carl's King

$15.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

12" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$15.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

12" Tuscany

12" Tuscany

$15.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

12" The Veggie

12" The Veggie

$15.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

12" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

12" Big Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Spicy buffalo hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken breast, caramelized onions, crushed garlic, smoked mozzarella, and cilantro

12" The Garfield Pizza

$15.00

12" The Spooky Shroom

$15.00

14"

14" Chz

$12.00

14" Half Chz/Gourmet

$14.75

14" Half/Half Gourmet

$17.50

14" Margherita

$18.00

14" Mr. Potato Head

$18.00

14" The Big Cheesy

$18.00

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

14" The Blanco

$18.00

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

14" Carl's King

$18.00

14" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$18.00

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

14" Tuscany

$18.00

14" The Veggie

$18.00

14" Wyatt's BBQ Chicken

$18.00

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

14" The Garfield Pizza

$18.00

14" The Spooky Shroom

$18.00

16"

16" Chz

$14.00

16" Half Chz/Half Gourmet

$17.25

16" Half/Half Gourmet

$20.50

16" Margherita

$21.00

16" Mr. Potato Head

$21.00

16" the Big Cheesy

$21.00

16" Madelyn's Alfredo

$21.00

16" The Blanco

$21.00

16" Pepperoni Supreme

$21.00

16" Carl's King

$21.00

16" Big Don's Meat & Cheese

$21.00

16" Hawaiian

$21.00

16" Tuscany

$21.00

16" the Veggie

$21.00

16" Wyatt'd BBQ Chicken

$21.00

16" Big Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

16' The Garfield Pizza

$21.00

16" The Spooky Shroom

$21.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
from scratch dough made fresh everyday Crust Pizza is the locally-owned place for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable, family-friendly environment. With a commitment to crafting excellent pizza, Crust Pizza Co. brings a culinary experience like none other. Focusing on its namesake, Crust Pizza Co. makes its crust from scratch daily. Our signature crust is crafted from the perfect blend of premium unbleached and un-bromated flour milled from the highest quality of wheat, extra virgin olive oil cold pressed from organically grown olives, purified water, perfectly formulated active dry yeast, salt and a pinch of sugar. All of our pizzas are made local, made fresh, and made just for you.

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, Suite 530, The Woodlands, TX 77381

