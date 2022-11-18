Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Pizza Co. Sulphur

review star

No reviews yet

Cities Service Hwy

Sulphur, LA 70663

Popular Items

10" BYO Pizza
14" BYO Pizza
Garlic Cheese Bread*

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" The Big Cheesy

10" The Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

10" The Blanco

10" The Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian Pizza

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza

10" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" The Veggie

10" The Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

10" Wyatt's Barbecue

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00
10" The Green Goat

10" The Green Goat

$10.00Out of stock
10" The Capone

10" The Capone

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers

10" Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese

10" Mr. Potato Head

10" Mr. Potato Head

$10.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Mac Attack

10" Mac Attack

$10.00

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

10" Chicken Club Pizza

10" Chicken Club Pizza

$10.00

Chicken breast with Ranch, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" The Garfield

10" The Garfield

$10.00

Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan

10" The Spooky Shroom

$10.00

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$17.00
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza

$17.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

14" Big Buffalo Chicken*

$17.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" The Big Cheesy

14" The Big Cheesy

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" The Blanco

14" The Blanco

$17.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$17.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza

14" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$17.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$17.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$17.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$17.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$17.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$17.00
14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni

14" The Green Goat

14" The Green Goat

$17.00Out of stock
14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" The Capone

14" The Capone

$17.00Out of stock

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers

14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese

14" Mr. Potato Head

14" Mr. Potato Head

$17.00

Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" Mac Attack

14" Mac Attack

$17.00Out of stock

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

14" Chicken Club Pizza

14" Chicken Club Pizza

$17.00

Chicken breast with Ranch, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

14" The Garfield

14" The Garfield

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan

14" The Spooky Shroom

$17.00

Sauces & Dressings

Alfredo

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Parmesan Italian

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Serrano Chili

$0.50

Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Olive Oil

$0.50

Hotline Pineapple Paradise (Bottle)

$7.00

Hotline Garlicky Greengo (Bottle)

$7.00

Hotline Evil Ooze (Bottle)

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$9.00
Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00
Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$7.00
House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00
Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00
Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$10.00
Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$10.00
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.00
Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo

Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo

$10.00Out of stock

Penne Noodles, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs, Creamy Alfredo & Sriracha

Shrimp Fettuccine

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened, Louisiana shrimp on a bed of alfredo fettuccine noodles garnished with green onion.

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$11.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

The Big Cheesy Bowl

The Big Cheesy Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$11.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

The Blanco Bowl

The Blanco Bowl

$11.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$11.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$11.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$11.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$11.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$11.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

The Veggie Bowl

The Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$11.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$11.00

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread*

Garlic Cheese Bread*

$8.00
Garlic Knots*

Garlic Knots*

$8.00
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$8.00
The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00
Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Beverage (Fountain)

Beverage (Fountain)

$2.75
Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.00
Abita Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

Abita Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$2.50
Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)

$3.50
Fanta (Glass Bottle)

Fanta (Glass Bottle)

$3.50Out of stock
Kids Boxed Apple Juice

Kids Boxed Apple Juice

$1.00
Kids Boxed Fruit Punch

Kids Boxed Fruit Punch

$1.00Out of stock
Kids Boxed Very Berry

Kids Boxed Very Berry

$1.00Out of stock
S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock
Sanpellegrino (Blood Orange)

Sanpellegrino (Blood Orange)

$3.00Out of stock
Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)

Sanpellegrino (Clementine & Peach)

$3.00Out of stock