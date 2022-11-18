Crust Pizza Co. Sulphur
Cities Service Hwy
Sulphur, LA 70663
Popular Items
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
10" The Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" The Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
10" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
10" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" Cheese
10" The Green Goat
10" The Capone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers
10" Taco Pizza
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
10" Mr. Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Mac Attack
Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
10" Chicken Club Pizza
Chicken breast with Ranch, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" The Garfield
Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan
10" The Spooky Shroom
Large 14"
14" BYO Pizza
14" Half & Half Gourmet/BYO Pizza
Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
14" Big Buffalo Chicken*
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
14" The Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" The Blanco
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella
14" Madelyn's Alfredo Pizza
Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
14" Margherita
Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
14" Pepperoni Supreme
Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella
14" Tuscany
Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese
14" The Veggie
Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese
14" Wyatt's Barbecue
Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro
14" Cheese
14" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni
14" The Green Goat
14" Shrimp Remoulade Pizza
14" The Capone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Mushrooms, Garlic, Onions, and Mixed Bell Peppers
14" Taco Pizza
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
14" Mr. Potato Head
Fresh baked Potato Slices with Alfredo sauce, fresh green onions, bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" Mac Attack
Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Penne Noodles, Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
14" Chicken Club Pizza
Chicken breast with Ranch, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
14" The Garfield
Ricotta Cheese, Marinara, Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Basil, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Parmesan
14" The Spooky Shroom
Sauces & Dressings
Alfredo
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo Hot Sauce
Creamy Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Garlic Butter
Honey Mustard
Marinara
Parmesan Italian
Pizza Sauce
Ranch
Serrano Chili
Walnut Raspberry Vinaigrette
Olive Oil
Hotline Pineapple Paradise (Bottle)
Hotline Garlicky Greengo (Bottle)
Hotline Evil Ooze (Bottle)
Pastas
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Marinara
Fettuccine Primavera
Baked Mac & Cheese
Blackened Chicken Capri
Chicken Alfredo
Mo’s Spicy Chicken Alfredo
Penne Noodles, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs, Creamy Alfredo & Sriracha
Shrimp Fettuccine
Blackened, Louisiana shrimp on a bed of alfredo fettuccine noodles garnished with green onion.
Bowls
BYO Bowl
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
The Big Cheesy Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Big Don's Bowl
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
The Blanco Bowl
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
Carl's King Bowl
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
Hawaiian Bowl
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Bowl
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
Pepperoni Supreme Bowl
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
Tuscany Bowl
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
The Veggie Bowl
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese
Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl
Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro
Pepperoni Bowl
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
Cheese Bowl
Flatbread Sandwiches
Baked Ham & Cheese
Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
Baked Italian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing
Chicken Club Sandwich
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese