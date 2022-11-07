Crust Pizza Co. Tomball
No reviews yet
Fm 2920
Tomball, TX 77377
Popular Items
Personal 10"
10" BYO Pizza
Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!
10" Half & Half Gourmet's
Split your Personal pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!
10" Pepperoni
Keep it Classic! Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.
10" Cheese
Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.
10" Big Buffalo Chicken
Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro
10" Big Cheesy
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella
10" Big Don's
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar
10" Blanco
Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions
10" Carl's King
Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella
10" Madelyn's Alfredo
Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese
10" Pepperoni Supreme
Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella
10" Potato Head
Sliced Seasoned Potatoes, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Topped with Chives.
10" Tuscany
Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
10" Veggie
Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese