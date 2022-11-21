Crust Pizza Elizabeth
No reviews yet
429 N Broad St
Elizabeth, NJ 07208
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA
Bruschetta is an Antipasto from Italy Consisting of Grilled Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Topped with Olive, Oil, Salt and Tomatoes.
CALAMARI
Breaded Calamari served with a side of Marinara Sauce or Coated with a Spicy Buffalo Sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Choose our Classic Crispy, Golden Brown on the outside, Tender and Juicy on the inside, Coated and Dipped in Jack Daniels Sauce, Served with Fries
COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS
3 empanadas Sized Fried Empanadas Choice of Beef or Chicken.
FRENCH FRIES
Your selection of French Fries, Cheese Fries or Loaded Fries Homemade French Fries Tossed with Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Melted Cheese, Bacon Bits and Sour Cream.
GARLIC KNOTS
Your selection of Garlic Knots Tossed in Garlic Sauce, Buffalo Sauce Knots Tossed in Buffalo Sauce or Bacon Ranch Knots. Baked Knots Covered with Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
Our Homemade Guacamole served with Chips.
MOZZERELLA STICKS
Crispy Golden Brown Mozzarella Sticks, served with Marinara Sauce.
NACHOS BY CRUST
Our One-OF-A-Kind Nachos Come with Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.
PICADA
Try our Traditional Colombian Platter Combo, Comes with Steak, Grilled Chicken, Colombian Chorizo, Pork, Arepas, Yucca Fries, Tostones and Potatoes, served with Pink Sauce and Spicy Sauces.
QUESADILLA
A Tomato Basil Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Served with Sour cream and Salsa.
TACOS
3 Tacos Sautéed Chicken- steak or shrimp. Accompanied By Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Avocado.
CALZONES
CHEESE CALZONE
with Marinara sauce on the side
MEATLOVERS CALZONE
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs with Marinara sauce on the side.
CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Ranch Dressing and Bacon with Marinara sauce on the side.
HAWAIIAN CALZONE
Ham & Pineapple with Marinara sauce on the side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Dressing.
MARGARITA CALZONE
Tomato sauce, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.
CHICKEN CAESAR CALZONE
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.
SUPREME CALZONE
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Black Olives with Marinara sauce on the side.
BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE
Breaded Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.
WHITE CALZONE
Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.
FAT PIZZA CALZONE
Chicken Tenders, French Fries and Bacon with Marinara sauce on the side.
WINGS
6X WINGS
Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
12X WINGS
Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
18X WINGS
Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
24X WINGS
Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
OMG BITES
BURGERS
AVOCADO BACON BURGER
Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Onion and Chipotle Sauce.
BBQ SUPREME BURGER
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onions and BBQ Sauce.
CRUST BURGER
Cheddar Cheese, Doritos, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pink Sauce.
DOUBLE GRILLED CHEESE BURGER
Two Angus Burger Patties, American Cheese, Stacked High with Pickles and served on Grilled White Bread.
MINI SLIDERS
Beef Burger Sliders, Topped with American Cheese, Pickles and Caramelized Onions. or Select our Buffalo Chicken Sliders Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Blue Cheese Dressing.
OMG - "I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS NOT BEEF"
A Vegan Patty that tastes better than beef, Cooked Vegan PAtty on a Flat Top. Then Served on Brioche Bun with Pink Sauce, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
SANDWICHES & SUBS
CHICKEN PARM SICILIAN SANDWICH
Sicilian Crust Sliced in Half Caressing a Chicken Patty Covered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Wait, we then cover the top layer with more Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
GREEK GYRO SANDWICH
Beef or Chicken Pita Bread Sandwiches with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado.
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.
TRIPLE DECKER SANDWICH
Three Layers of White Bread, Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sliced Turkey.
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast , Ham, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo, served on White or Wheat Toast.
CHEESESTEAK SUB
Grilled Steak, American Cheese Whiz and Caramelized Onions on a Hoagie Roll.
MEATBALL PARM SUB
WHOLE AMERICAN SUB
Italian Bread, Ham, Turkey, Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
WHOLE HAM & CHEESE SUB
Italian Bread, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar.
WHOLE ITALIAN SUB
Italian Bread, Mayo, Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet Cheese, Oil & Vinegar.
WHOLE TURKEY SUB
Italian Bread, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Sweet Cheese, Oil & Vinegar.
ENTREES
CHICKEN BREAST
Grilled Chicken Breast Seasoning with your Choice of Lemon Pepper, cajun or Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Topped with Avocado Salad, served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli.
CHURRASCO
Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Chimichurri Sauce, Peppers and Onions or Guacamole, served with your Choice of Two Sides.
GRILLED SALMON
Grilled Salmon seasoning with lemon pepper, cajun seasoning, sweet chili or teriyaki sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and veggie mix.
TOP SIRLOIN STEAK
An 8 oz Center-Cut Choice of Steak Seasoned and Grilled to order. Served Garlic Mashed Potatoes and broccoli.
PASTAS
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Spaghetti & Meatballs tossed in marinara sauce.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Our breaded chicken breast covered with melted mozzarella cheese, served over linguini pasta, tossed in marinara sauce.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine Pasta Tossed In A Creamy Alfredo Sauce with a Side of Garlic Bread.
PENNE VODKA
Penne Pasta Tossed with Homemade Creamy Vodka Sauce.
BAKED ZITI
WRAPS
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled Chicken with Lemon Peppers, Romaine Lettuce and Diced Tomatoes Tossed with Caesar Dressing.
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Roasted Carved Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Sliced Avocado, pineapple salsa, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
SHRIMP WRAP
Sauteed Shrimp, Lettuce, Guacamole, Red Onions, White Rice, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Sauce.
PEPPER STEAK WRAP
Steak, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Jalapenos and Chipotle Sauce.
PROTEIN BOOST WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Yellow Rice and Chipotle Sauce. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken tender with Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese and Shredded Lettuce Drizzled and Blue Cheese.
SALADS
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Fresh hearts of romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in a Caesar dressing.
SALMON SALAD
Citrus jalapeno glazed, blackened salmon on top of fresh salad, goat cheese, red onions, strawberries, oranges, wontons, almonds and citrus vinaigrette dressing.
SOUTHWEST AVACADO SALAD
A Fresh Mix Salad with Blackened Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapeños and Fresh Avocado on Garden Greens, served with Chipotle Sauce.
STEAK SALAD
Grilled Flat Iron Steak Tossed with Mixed Baby Greens, sliced tomatoes, Avocado, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Dressing.
SIDES
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Crust Pizzeria & restaurant provides you with the best quality in pizza, burgers, wraps, pastas, wings and so much more. Full dinner menu available as well. We can accommodate all your catering needs as well can host your party at our location. For all info contact us at 908.355.8727
429 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ 07208