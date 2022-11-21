Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Crust Pizza Elizabeth

review star

No reviews yet

429 N Broad St

Elizabeth, NJ 07208

22" LARGE PIZZA
10" PERSONAL PIZZA
16" MEDIUM PIZZA

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" PERSONAL PIZZA

$10.95

16" MEDIUM PIZZA

$16.95

22" LARGE PIZZA

$23.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA

10" PERSONAL PIZZA

16" MEDIUM PIZZA

22" LARGE PIZZA

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$8.95

Bruschetta is an Antipasto from Italy Consisting of Grilled Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Topped with Olive, Oil, Salt and Tomatoes.

CALAMARI

$14.95

Breaded Calamari served with a side of Marinara Sauce or Coated with a Spicy Buffalo Sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.95

Choose our Classic Crispy, Golden Brown on the outside, Tender and Juicy on the inside, Coated and Dipped in Jack Daniels Sauce, Served with Fries

COLOMBIAN EMPANADAS

$8.95

3 empanadas Sized Fried Empanadas Choice of Beef or Chicken.

FRENCH FRIES

Your selection of French Fries, Cheese Fries or Loaded Fries Homemade French Fries Tossed with Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Melted Cheese, Bacon Bits and Sour Cream.

GARLIC KNOTS

Your selection of Garlic Knots Tossed in Garlic Sauce, Buffalo Sauce Knots Tossed in Buffalo Sauce or Bacon Ranch Knots. Baked Knots Covered with Bacon Bits and Ranch Dressing

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$10.95

Our Homemade Guacamole served with Chips.

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$9.95

Crispy Golden Brown Mozzarella Sticks, served with Marinara Sauce.

NACHOS BY CRUST

Our One-OF-A-Kind Nachos Come with Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Sour Cream.

PICADA

$34.95

Try our Traditional Colombian Platter Combo, Comes with Steak, Grilled Chicken, Colombian Chorizo, Pork, Arepas, Yucca Fries, Tostones and Potatoes, served with Pink Sauce and Spicy Sauces.

QUESADILLA

A Tomato Basil Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Served with Sour cream and Salsa.

TACOS

3 Tacos Sautéed Chicken- steak or shrimp. Accompanied By Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Avocado.

CALZONES

CHEESE CALZONE

$8.95

with Marinara sauce on the side

MEATLOVERS CALZONE

$10.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs with Marinara sauce on the side.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Ranch Dressing and Bacon with Marinara sauce on the side.

HAWAIIAN CALZONE

$10.95

Ham & Pineapple with Marinara sauce on the side.

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Dressing.

MARGARITA CALZONE

$10.95

Tomato sauce, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.

CHICKEN CAESAR CALZONE

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.

SUPREME CALZONE

$10.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Black Olives with Marinara sauce on the side.

BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, BBQ Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.

WHITE CALZONE

$10.95

Ricotta Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese with Marinara sauce on the side.

FAT PIZZA CALZONE

$10.95

Chicken Tenders, French Fries and Bacon with Marinara sauce on the side.

COMBOS

Family Size Combo 1

$44.95

Family Size Combo 2

$39.95

WINGS

Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6X WINGS

$9.95

Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12X WINGS

$15.95

Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

18X WINGS

$21.95

Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

24X WINGS

$27.95

Served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

OMG BITES

10X BONELESS CHICKEN BITES

$10.95

10 Boneless Chicken Bites, served with celery, carrot and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

BURGERS

All Burgers served with french fries, sweet potatoes fries or salad.

AVOCADO BACON BURGER

$14.95

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Onion and Chipotle Sauce.

BBQ SUPREME BURGER

$13.95

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onions and BBQ Sauce.

CRUST BURGER

$12.95

Cheddar Cheese, Doritos, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pink Sauce.

DOUBLE GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$15.95

Two Angus Burger Patties, American Cheese, Stacked High with Pickles and served on Grilled White Bread.

MINI SLIDERS

Beef Burger Sliders, Topped with American Cheese, Pickles and Caramelized Onions. or Select our Buffalo Chicken Sliders Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Blue Cheese Dressing.

OMG - "I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS NOT BEEF"

$13.95

A Vegan Patty that tastes better than beef, Cooked Vegan PAtty on a Flat Top. Then Served on Brioche Bun with Pink Sauce, Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

SANDWICHES & SUBS

All Sandwiches served with french fries, sweet potatoes fries or salad.

CHICKEN PARM SICILIAN SANDWICH

$12.95

Sicilian Crust Sliced in Half Caressing a Chicken Patty Covered in Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Wait, we then cover the top layer with more Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

GREEK GYRO SANDWICH

$10.95

Beef or Chicken Pita Bread Sandwiches with Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard.

TRIPLE DECKER SANDWICH

$10.95

Three Layers of White Bread, Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sliced Turkey.

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH

$11.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast , Ham, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo, served on White or Wheat Toast.

CHEESESTEAK SUB

$12.95

Grilled Steak, American Cheese Whiz and Caramelized Onions on a Hoagie Roll.

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$12.95

WHOLE AMERICAN SUB

$12.95

Italian Bread, Ham, Turkey, Salami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar

WHOLE HAM & CHEESE SUB

$12.95

Italian Bread, Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar.

WHOLE ITALIAN SUB

$12.95

Italian Bread, Mayo, Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet Cheese, Oil & Vinegar.

WHOLE TURKEY SUB

$12.95

Italian Bread, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Sweet Cheese, Oil & Vinegar.

ENTREES

Try our extensive dinner menu from latin cuisine to sea food & everything else in between including the best steaks in town.

CHICKEN BREAST

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Seasoning with your Choice of Lemon Pepper, cajun or Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Topped with Avocado Salad, served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli.

CHURRASCO

$29.95

Grilled Skirt Steak Topped with Chimichurri Sauce, Peppers and Onions or Guacamole, served with your Choice of Two Sides.

GRILLED SALMON

$21.95

Grilled Salmon seasoning with lemon pepper, cajun seasoning, sweet chili or teriyaki sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and veggie mix.

TOP SIRLOIN STEAK

$21.95

An 8 oz Center-Cut Choice of Steak Seasoned and Grilled to order. Served Garlic Mashed Potatoes and broccoli.

PASTAS

Pastas that taste authentic.

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$14.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs tossed in marinara sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.95

Our breaded chicken breast covered with melted mozzarella cheese, served over linguini pasta, tossed in marinara sauce.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

Fettuccine Pasta Tossed In A Creamy Alfredo Sauce with a Side of Garlic Bread.

PENNE VODKA

Penne Pasta Tossed with Homemade Creamy Vodka Sauce.

BAKED ZITI

WRAPS

All Wraps served with french fries, sweet potatoes fries or salad.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.95

Grilled Chicken with Lemon Peppers, Romaine Lettuce and Diced Tomatoes Tossed with Caesar Dressing.

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$11.95

Roasted Carved Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Sliced Avocado, pineapple salsa, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

SHRIMP WRAP

$12.95

Sauteed Shrimp, Lettuce, Guacamole, Red Onions, White Rice, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Sauce.

PEPPER STEAK WRAP

$12.95

Steak, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Black Beans, Rice, Jalapenos and Chipotle Sauce.

PROTEIN BOOST WRAP

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Black Beans, Yellow Rice and Chipotle Sauce. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

Chicken tender with Buffalo Sauce, Diced Tomatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese and Shredded Lettuce Drizzled and Blue Cheese.

SALADS

Salads galore for the health conscious.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

Fresh hearts of romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in a Caesar dressing.

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$20.95

Citrus jalapeno glazed, blackened salmon on top of fresh salad, goat cheese, red onions, strawberries, oranges, wontons, almonds and citrus vinaigrette dressing.

SOUTHWEST AVACADO SALAD

$14.95

A Fresh Mix Salad with Blackened Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapeños and Fresh Avocado on Garden Greens, served with Chipotle Sauce.

STEAK SALAD

$15.95

Grilled Flat Iron Steak Tossed with Mixed Baby Greens, sliced tomatoes, Avocado, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Dressing.

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$4.95

BLACK BEANS

$4.95

BROCCOLI

$4.95

FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS

$4.95

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS (MADUROS)

$4.95

MASHED POTATOES

$4.95

RICE

$4.95

SALAD

$4.95

SWEET PATATO FRIES

$4.95

VEGGIES

$4.95

YUCCA FRIES

$4.95

DESSERTS

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these mouth watering desserts.
APPLE TART

APPLE TART

$9.95

DESSERT PLATTER

$19.95
CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

$9.95

A chocolate brownie covered with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

CHOCOLATE LAVA

$9.95

TIRAMISU

$9.95
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$9.95

BEVERAGES

WATER

$1.17

RedBull

$3.75

2 LITTER BOTTLE

$3.75

20oz BOTTLE

$2.81

SNAPPLE

$2.81

SODA CAN

$1.41
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:45 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Crust Pizzeria & restaurant provides you with the best quality in pizza, burgers, wraps, pastas, wings and so much more. Full dinner menu available as well. We can accommodate all your catering needs as well can host your party at our location. For all info contact us at 908.355.8727

429 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ 07208

