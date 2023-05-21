Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Pizza Co. League City

1921 West League City Parkway Suite 150

League City, TX 77573

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizzas / Calzones

Personal 10"

10" BYO Pizza

10" BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Keep it Classic! Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$10.00

Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

10" Big Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

10" Big Cheesy

10" Big Cheesy

$10.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

10" Big Don's

10" Big Don's

$10.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

10" Blanco

10" Blanco

$10.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

10" Carl's King

10" Carl's King

$10.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$10.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

10" Madelyn's Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

10" Margherita

10" Margherita

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

10" Pepperoni Supreme

10" Pepperoni Supreme

$10.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

10" Potato Head

10" Potato Head

$10.00

Sliced Seasoned Potatoes, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Topped with Chives.

10" Tuscany

10" Tuscany

$10.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$10.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

10" Wyatt's Bbq

10" Wyatt's Bbq

$10.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Large 14"

14" BYO Pizza

14" BYO Pizza

$18.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$18.00

Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$18.00

Keep it Classic! Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce.

14" Half BYOP & Half Gourmet Pizza

14" Half BYOP & Half Gourmet Pizza

$18.00

Build your own Half and choose from our Gourmet Selection for the other half!

14" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

14" Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

$18.00

Split your large pizza in half and choose any 2 gourmet pizzas or build your own. Your options are unlimited and the choice is all yours!

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

14" Big Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

14" Big Cheesy

14" Big Cheesy

$18.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, Cheddar, Gouda, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Big Don's

14" Big Don's

$18.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar

14" Blanco

14" Blanco

$18.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano Cheese, Bacon, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach, and Red Onions

14" Carl's King

14" Carl's King

$18.00

Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple Chunks, Thin Sliced Canadian Bacon, Cranberries, Cashews, Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

14" Madelyn's Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Breast with Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$18.00

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Basil, Crushed Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

14" Pepperoni Supreme

14" Pepperoni Supreme

$18.00

Double Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Smoked Mozzarella

14" Potato Head

14" Potato Head

$18.00

Seasoned Sliced Potatoes, Mozzarella, Alfredo Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Topped with Chives.

14" Tuscany

14" Tuscany

$18.00

Baby Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black and Green Olives with Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$18.00

Black Olives, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan Cheese

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

14" Wyatt's Barbecue

$18.00

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fresh Cilantro

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese.

Crust Salad

Crust Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Feta

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Spinach, Sundried Cranberries, Walnuts, Bacon, Crusted Goat Cheese Medallion.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Sundried Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons and Roma Tomatoes.

Hawaiian Salad

Hawaiian Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Sundried Tomatoes, Pineapple, Sundried Cranberries and Cashews.

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

Need more Dressing? Add it here.

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Home Made Marinara, Spaghetti pasta, & Meatballs, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Home made Marinara & Spaghetti pasta, garnished with parmesan served with a slice of cheese bread.

Fettuccine Primavera

Fettuccine Primavera

$11.00

Signature Pink Sauce, Fettuccini pasta, Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Chopped Garlic. Garnished with Parmesan & Parsley, served with a slice of Cheese Bread

Blackened Chicken Capri

Blackened Chicken Capri

$11.00

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccini Pasta, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Blackened Grilled Chicken, garnished with parmesan & parsley served on a bed of Baby Spinach and a slice of Cheese Bread.

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Creamy Alfredo, Smoked Mozzarella, Gouda & Cheddar with Penne pasta, garnished with Bread Crumbs & grated Parmesan served with Cheese Bread.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Creamy Alfredo, Fettuccini pasta, Sliced Grilled Chicken. Garnished with parmesan, parsley and served with a slice of Cheese Bread.

Bowls

BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$12.00

Build your own pizza. Add as many toppings as you like for no additional cost!

Cheese Bowl

Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Keep it Classic! Mozzarella, Cheddar and Pizza Sauce.

Pepperoni Bowl

Pepperoni Bowl

$12.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Big Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Spicy Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Caramelized Onions, Crushed Garlic, Smoked Mozzarella & Cilantro

Big Cheesy Bowl

Big Cheesy Bowl

$12.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, Gouda, and smoked mozzarella

Big Don's Bowl

Big Don's Bowl

$12.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, pork sausage, salami, beef, crispy bacon with mozzarella and cheddar

Blanco Bowl

Blanco Bowl

$12.00

Olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan and Romano cheese, bacon, Roma tomatoes, garlic, spinach, and red onions

Carl's King Bowl

Carl's King Bowl

$12.00

Pinched Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mixed bell peppers, red onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.00

Pineapple chunks, thin sliced Canadian bacon, cranberries, cashews, topped with cheddar and mozzarella

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

Madelyn's Alfredo Bowl

$12.00

Chicken breast with Alfredo sauce, fresh mushrooms, baby spinach, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Margherita Bowl

Margherita Bowl

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh chopped basil, crushed garlic, olive oil, Parmesan and Romano cheese

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

Pepperoni Supreme Bowl

$12.00

Double pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, and smoked mozzarella

Tuscany Bowl

Tuscany Bowl

$12.00

Baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, red onions, black and green olives with artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Black olives, onions, fresh mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

Wyatt's Barbecue Bowl

$12.00

Sweet & smoky BBQ sauce, chicken breast, crispy bacon, red onions, cheddar, smoked mozzarella, and fresh cilantro

Flatbread Sandwiches

Served with kettle cooked chips
Baked Ham & Cheese

Baked Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Thin sliced ham, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Baked Italian

Baked Italian

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan Italian dressing

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano cheese

Appetizers

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.00

(10) Breaded Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

10" Cheesy Garlic Bread. Whole Milk Mozzarella, Garlic, Garlic Butter, Topped with an Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with Marinara or your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

(10) Homemade Dough Tied Together into Knots. Cooked with Butter and Garlic, Topped with Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Sauce.

Pepperoni Roll (3)

Pepperoni Roll (3)

$9.00

3 Stuffed Pepperoni Rolls. Whole Milk Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pizza Sauce and Pepperoni. Topped with Garlic Butter and Italian Parmesan Mix. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.

The Meatballer

The Meatballer

$8.00

(4) Meatballs Rolled In Pecorino Romano, Cooked and Covered in Marinara. Served with Garlic Cheese Bread to Dip with.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

(Bowl) Homemade Creamy Tomato Basil Soup. Served with Cheese Bread on the Side.

Sauces

Sauces

Need more to Dip with? Add it here.

Desserts

Sweets

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Fresh Cookie Dough Baked in a Skillet, Topped with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.

Warm Brownie

Warm Brownie

$7.00

Brownie Baked in a Skillet, Topped with Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

6" Cinnamon Sticks. House Made Dough, Cooked with Cream Cheese, Cinnamon and Sugar Mix. Topped with Chocolate Syrup and Powdered Sugar.

Sweet Treat - Salted Caramel Cookie

Sweet Treat - Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

Sweet Treat - Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Sweet Treat - Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Individually wrapped Chewy Marshmallow Bar with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO's and additives

Kids Meals

Kids 6" Pizza

Kids 6" Pizza

$6.50

6" BYO up to 3 Toppings.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Alfredo. Fettuccini Pasta, Alfredo Sauce and Chicken Breast.

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo. Fettuccini Pasta, and Alfredo Sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese. Penne Pasta and Housemade Mac & Cheese Sauce.

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti w. Meatball

$6.50
Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.50

Kid's Spaghetti with Marinara. Spaghetti Noodles and Marinara.

Beverages

Wine by the Bottle

Malbec Bottle

Malbec Bottle

$21.00
Cabernet Bottle

Cabernet Bottle

$11.00
Chardonnay Bottle

Chardonnay Bottle

$16.00
Pinot Grigio Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$16.00
Moscato Bottle

Moscato Bottle

$16.00
Vampire Pinot Noir Bottle

Vampire Pinot Noir Bottle

$21.00
Merlot Bottle

Merlot Bottle

$16.00
JW Pinot Noir Bottle

JW Pinot Noir Bottle

$16.00
Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Perfection Right Down to the Crust!

Location

1921 West League City Parkway Suite 150, League City, TX 77573

Directions

