Crust Pizzeria 4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312

No reviews yet

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312

San Diego, CA 92130

Order Again

Popular Items

Kelly
Cheese
BYO Red

Red

Cheese

$13.50+

Pepperoni

$15.25+

Karla

$16.50+

Kelly

$17.50+

Elle

$17.50+

Monique

$17.50+

Leilani

$17.50+

Ana

$16.50+

White

Gayle

$16.50+

Jennifer

$16.50+

Emily

$16.50+

Stephanie

$18.50+

Signature

June

$15.50

Savanna

$17.50+

Michelle

$17.50+

Tasia

$17.50+

Arden

$19.50+

Kamille

$16.50+

Build Your Own

BYO Red

$13.50+

BYO White

$13.50+

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Meatball Appetizer

$10.50

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$10.50

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$11.50

Maple Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Roasted Artichoke

$13.50

New Orleans Shrimp

$13.50

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.50

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Cauliflower

$13.50

Caprese

$13.50

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.50

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

To Go Triangles

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Dinner

Caesar Salad

$12.50

House Salad

$12.50

Torrey Hills Salad

$13.50

Beet Salad

$13.50

Italian Salad

$15.50

Chopped Salad

$16.50

California Wedge Salad

$16.50

Steak Salad

$19.50

Garbage Caesar Salad

$17.50

Ahi Poke Salad

$19.50

Dinner

Penne Sausage

$16.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.50

Cheese Ravioli

$13.50

Big Sexy Mac n Cheese

$14.50

Orecchiette Alla Checca

$14.50

Mediterranean

$15.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Penne Marinara

$11.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Noodles

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Burger Sliders

$8.00

Desserts

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Road Rash

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Food

Plain Fries

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

One Meatball

$5.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Sauces & Dressings

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Small Marinara

$0.50

Large Marinara

$2.00

Salad Dressing Add

$0.50

Side Pesto

$2.00

Garlic Aioli Side

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Pellagrino

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
CRUST is an upscale, neighborhood pizzeria that serves up handcrafted, Artisan New York style Pizza with a modern touch. Craft Beers, Wines, Full Bar.

4653 Carmel Mountain Rd,Ste 311/312, San Diego, CA 92130

