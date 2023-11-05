Crust Pizzeria
2415 W Darby Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
Crust Menu
Detroit Style Pizza
- Detroit 1946$21.00
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
- Detroit White$21.00
Brick Mozzarella Cheese Blend & EVOO Garlic Spread
- Detroit Pepperoni$25.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Sauce & Pepperoni
- Detroit Acapulco$27.00
Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Detroit Buffalo Chicken Ranch$27.00
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
- Detroit Buffalo City$27.00
Spicy Chicken, Brick Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
- Detroit Burrata$27.00
Brick & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Burrata And Drizzled With Pesto.
- Detroit Chicken Bacon Ranch$27.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.
- Detroit Dill Pickle$25.00
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
- Detroit Garden Ricotta$25.00
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
- Detroit H-Town Hot Honey$27.00
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Brick Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
- Detroit Hawaiian$27.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Sauce on Top.
- Detroit Korean BBQ Chicken$28.00
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
- Detroit Mac$28.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
- Detroit Mediterranean$26.00
Brick Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini With A Balsamic Glaze.
- Detroit Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey$29.00
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
- Detroit Philly Cheesesteak$27.00
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese topped with Detroit sauce.
- Detroit Santorini$26.00
Brick Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
- Detroit South Philly$27.00
Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.
- Detroit Spicy Garlic Chicken$27.00
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
- Detroit Taco Pizza$27.00
Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).
- Detroit Tomato Pie$16.00
Detroit Pizza dough topped with our signature Detroit style sauce. (No Cheese)
- Detroit Veggie$26.00
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
Small Detroit
- SMALL Detroit 1946$14.00
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
- SMALL Detroit White$14.00
Brick Mozzarella Cheese Blend & EVOO Garlic Spread
- SMALL Detroit Pepperoni$17.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Sauce & Pepperoni
- SMALL Detroit Burrata$19.00
Brick & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with Fresh Burrata And Drizzled With Pesto.
- SMALL Detroit H-Town Hot Honey$19.00
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Brick Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
- SMALL Detroit Santorini$18.00
Brick Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
- SMALL Detroit Buffalo Chicken Ranch$19.00
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
- SMALL Detroit Buffalo City$19.00
Spicy Chicken, Brick Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
- SMALL Detroit Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey$22.00
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
- SMALL Detroit Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.
- SMALL Detroit Dill Pickle$17.00
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
- SMALL Detroit Hawaiian$19.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Sauce on top.
- SMALL Detroit Korean BBQ Chicken$19.00
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
- SMALL Detroit Mediterranean$18.00
Brick Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini With A Balsamic Glaze.
- SMALL Detroit Mac$20.00
Wisconsin Brick Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
- SMALL Detroit Acapulco$19.00
Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.
- SMALL Detroit Philly Steak$20.00
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese topped with Detroit sauce.
- SMALL Detroit Garden Ricotta$18.00
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
- SMALL Detroit South Philly$19.00
Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.
- SMALL Detroit Spicy Garlic Chicken$19.00
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
- SMALL Detroit Taco Pizza$19.00
Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).
- SMALL Detroit Tomato Pie$11.00
Detroit Pizza dough topped with our signature Detroit style sauce. (No Cheese)
- SMALL Detroit Veggie$18.00
Classic Detroit Style Pizza, Spinach, Tomatoes , Mushrooms, Peppers, Sauce & Wisconsin Brick Cheese
Neapolitan Pizza
- Neapolitan Traditional$17.00
Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- Neapolitan Upside Down$17.00
Provolone Cheese & Sauce on Top
- Neapolitan White$17.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese
- Neapolitan Margarita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & basil.
- Neapolitan Pepperoni$21.00
Cup n Curl, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- Neapolitan Fennel Sausage$20.00
Fennel Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan
- Neapolitan Arugula$24.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Glaze.
- Neapolitan Buffalo Chicken Ranch$23.00
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
- Neapolitan Buffalo City$24.00
Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
- Neapolitan Burrata Arugula$25.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Burrata , tomato, Arugula Topped with Garlic Pesto.
- Neapolitan Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing Drizzled on Top.
- Neapolitan Dill Pickle Pizza$21.00
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
- Neapolitan Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey$25.00
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
- Neapolitan Acapulco$23.00
Chorizo Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeños, Sauce, Brick Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese.
- Neapolitan Garden Ricotta$23.00
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
- Neapolitan H-Town Hot Honey$24.00
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
- Neapolitan Hawaiian$24.00
Mozzarella Brick Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple.
- Neapolitan Korean BBQ Chicken$24.00
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
- Neapolitan Mac$26.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
- Neapolitan Mexican Pizza Al Pastor$24.00Out of stock
Guajillo pepper sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with marinated pork in a chili sauce, chunks of pineapple, chopped fresh onions and cilantro.
- Neapolitan Philly Steak$24.00
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese.
- Neapolitan Santorini$24.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
- Neapolitan South Philly$23.00
Fennel Sausage, Long Hots, Caramelized Onions, Brick Cheese & Sauce.
- Neapolitan Spicy Garlic Chicken$23.00
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
- Neapolitan Spinach Specialty$22.00
Spinach, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Flakes
- Neapolitan Taco Pizza$24.00
Wisconsin Brick cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top. Choice of ( chicken, ground beef or chorizo sausage).
- Neapolitan Tomato$13.00
Tomatoe Sauce (NO Cheese)
- Neapolitan Veggie$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers.
- Neapolitan White Primavera$21.00
Broccoli, Spinach & Mushrooms.
Small Neapolitan
- SMALL Neapolitan Traditional$12.00
Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
- SMALL Neapolitan Upside Down$12.00
Provolone Cheese & Sauce on Top
- SMALL Neapolitan Margarita$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil.
- SMALL Neapolitan White$12.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Parmesan Cheese
- SMALL Neapolitan Pepperoni Burrata Hot Honey$25.00
Pepperoni, Burrata, Detroit Signature Sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey and Basil.
- SMALL Neapolitan Arugula Specialty$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, EVOO, Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Glaze.
- SMALL Neapolitan Buffalo Chicken Ranch$17.00
Ranch, Chicken & Buffalo Sauce.
- SMALL Neapolitan Buffalo City$18.00
Spicy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Scallions & Buffalo Sauce
- SMALL Neapolitan Buratta Arugula$19.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Burrata , tomato, Arugula Topped with Garlic Pesto.
- SMALL Neapolitan Dill Pickle$15.00
Garlic Dill Sauce, Pickles & Side of Ranch Dressing
- SMALL Neapolitan Garden Ricotta$16.00
Broccoli, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and ricotta cheese
- SMALL Neapolitan Hawaiian$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple.
- SMALL Neapolitan Mac$19.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Mac Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
- Small Neapolitan Mexican Pizza Al Pastor$17.00Out of stock
Guajillo pepper sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with marinated pork in a mild chili sauce, chunks of pineapple, chopped fresh onions and cilantro.
- Small Neapolitan Philly Steak$19.00
Philly Steak, Sweet peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & American Cheese.
- SMALL Neapolitan Santorini$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes , Feta Cheese, EVOO & Oregano
- SMALL Neapolitan Spicy Garlic Chicken (1)$18.00
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions & Pineapple Topped With Spicy Garlic Sauce
- SMALL Neapolitan Spinach Specialty$16.00
Spinach, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Chili Flakes
- SMALL Neapolitan Taco Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & shredded cheddar on top.
- SMALL Neapolitan Tomato$10.00
Tomatoe Sauce (NO Cheese)
- SMALL Neapolitan Veggie$17.00
Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes & Peppers.
- SMALL Neapolitan White Primavera$14.00
Broccoli, Spinach & Mushrooms.
- SMALL Round H-Town Hot Honey$18.00
Cup n Curl Pepperoni, Jalapeños, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauce & Spicy Hot Honey.
- SMALL Round Korean BBQ$18.00
Chicken, Red Onions, GOCHUJANG Sauce & Cilantro.
Everyday Specials
- 2 Small Detroit Style Pizza$24.00
- 2 Large Detroit Style Pizzas$40.00
- 2 Large Detroit Style Pizza & 25 Wings$70.00
2 Lg Detroit Style Pizzas & 25 Wings
- 2 Large Neapolitan Round Pizza & 25 Wings$60.00
2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas & 25 Wings Toppings Extra
- 2 Cheesesteak Special$24.00
- Family Special (1 Lg. Detroit, 1 Lg. Round, 15 Wings, 1 Salad)$75.00
1 Detroit Style Pizza 1 Large Neapolitan Traditional 1 Salad 15 Wings
- Sm. Detroit, Small Round & 10 Wing Special$40.00
1 Small Detroit 1946 1 Small Round Traditional 10 Wings
- SMALL Detroit Pizza & 5 Wing Special$20.00
- 2 Large Neapolitan Round Pizza Special$30.00
2 - 16 inch Round traditional pizzas Topping Extra
- Cheesesteak & 5 Wing Special$20.00
Fries & Tots
- Fried Mozzarella Half Moons$11.00
Breaded Half Moon Fried Mozzarella Served With Our Signature Pizza Sauce
- French Fries$6.50
- Cheese Wiz Fries$7.50
- Greek Fries$7.50
Feta & Oregano.
- Mozzarella French Fries$8.50
- Onion Rings$9.50
- Pizza Fries$9.50
Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Our Signature Detroit Style Pizza Sauce.
- Classic Tots$6.00
Crispy Tater Tots
- Spicy Ranch Tots$7.00
Tater Tots Topped With Jalapeño Ranch Dressing.
- Buffalo Tots$7.50
Buffalo Tater Tots Topped With Blue Cheese Crumbles & Scallions.
- Cheese Wiz Tots$7.50
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
4 Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
4 Chicken Tender & Fries
- Side of Cheese Wiz$2.50
Calzones
- Cheese Steak Calzone$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Steak, Peppers & Onions with a side of our Signature Sauce.
- Pepperoni Calzone$15.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni & side of our Signature Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, side Blue Cheese Dressing & our Signature Sauce.
- Spinach & Ricotta Calzone$14.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Ricotta & side of our Signature Sauce.
- Plain Cheese Calzone$12.00
Mozzarella Cheese & side of sauce
Steaks
Wings
Chicken Sandwiches
- Crust Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pickles & Signature Crust Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo chicken – fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with carrot-celery slaw and blue cheese dressing, on brioche.
- Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Korean BBQ – fried chicken tossed in GOCHUJANG Korean BBQ sauce with fresh cucumbers, shredded carrots, on a brioche bun.
- Southern Heat Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern heat – fried chicken, Mike’s hot honey sauce, jalapeño fire ranch, jalapeños , and shredded lettuce, on brioche bun.
Salads
- Greek Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, oregano & greek dressing.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped Romaine , House Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing.
- Crust Salad$14.00
Spring mix, grape tomatoes, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, strawberries, blueberries and house mixed berry vinaigrette dressing.
Desserts
Party Trays / Catering
- Detroit Sampler$49.99
16x18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 4-6 People. Cut in 24 pieces. Pick Any 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas..Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra
- Detroit Pizza Party Size$79.99
25 X 18 Detroit Style Party Size Pizza. Feeds 8-12 People. Cut in 64 pieces. Pick up to 4 of your favorite Detroit Style Pizzas.Topping & Specialty Pizza Extra.
Sides
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$2.00
- Side Gochujang Sauce$2.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$4.50
- Side Honey Mustard$2.00
- Side Of Buffalo Sauce$2.00
- Side Of Crumbled Blue Cheese$3.00
- Side Of Hot Honey$2.00
Mike’s Hot Honey
- Side Of Ranch Dressing$1.50
- Side Of Sauce$2.00
- Side of Spicy Garlic Sauce$2.00
- Side Of Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Dressing$1.50
- Side Pesto$2.25
- Side Spicy Garlic$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2415 W Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083