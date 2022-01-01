  • Home
Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston 45 Romney St

No reviews yet

45 Romney Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Crustavore
Greek Salad

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

Pepperoni

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrese Salumi, and fresh mozzarella

Chicken Bacon

$18.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, sun dried tomato, carmelized onions, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella

Crustavore

$19.00

Tomato sauce, bacon, pepperoni, meatball, crispy proscuitto, sausage and fresh mozzarella

Bianca

$15.00

Garlic & olive oil base, fontina, fresh mozzarella, pecorino and garlic rosemary

Butternut

$17.00

Garlic & olive oil base, roasted squash, mushroom, carmelized onions, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula and truffle oil

Kale Yes

$17.00

Garlic & olive oil base, kale, mushroom, carmelized onions, garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil, Pecorino

Pepperoni Sausage Bacon

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrese salumi, sausage, bacon and fresh mozzarella

J Bird

$19.00

Garlic & olive oil base, braised beef, roasted red peppers, carmelized onions, mushroom, garlic, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic glaze

Tomato Goat

$17.00

Garlic & olive oil base, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, red onions, garlic and basil

Sausage Mushroom Broccoli

$17.00

Garlic & olive oil base, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, broccoli and pecorino

Classic Cheese

$14.00

Tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Crustacean

$18.00

Arugula pesto base, spicy shrimp, crispy prosciutto, feta, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil and arugula

Del Re

$18.00

Tomato base, ham, mushroom, artichoke, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella and basil

Build Your Own

$10.00

Special Meat Pizza Brautwurst

$19.00Out of stock

Special Veggie Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Arancini

$9.00

Fried Risotto Balls Stuffed with Mozzarella & Prosciutto topped with Tomato Sauce, Parsley, and Grana Padano

Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 per order. Choice of: James Island Jerk, Korean BBQ, Sweet & Smoky dry rub, or Buffalo

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Topped with Grana Padano served with Rosemary Aioli or Ketchup

House Meatballs

$10.00

Served with Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino and Garlic Toast

Warm Castelvetrano Olives

$7.00

Marinated in our Housemade Rosemary and Chili Flake Garlic Oil

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Six Knots Dipped in Garlic Butter served with Marinara

Charcuterie

$22.00

Seasonal selection of fruit, three meats, two cheeses, Castelvetrano Olives, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Candied Pecans, Fig Mustard, Marcona Almonds & Pepper Relish

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Beefsteak Tomatoes layered with Basil Leaves & Drizzled with Garlic Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze served with House made Garlic Focaccia

Pretzel (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Pretzels (2)

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Soft Boiled Egg, Garlic Rosemary Croutons, Grana Padano

Kale Burrata Salad

$15.00

Warm Sauteed Kale, Roasted Cauliflower, Carmelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil and Breadcrumbs

Panzanella Burrata Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Mint, Basil, Garlic Rosemary Croutons, Red Onions, Heirloom Tomatoes, Orange Oil, Lemon Juice, and Honey

BLT Salad

$12.00

Bibb, Cucumbers, Bacon, Tomatoes and Pickled Onions

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Spinach, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, and Oregano

Shaved Beet Salad

$12.00

Beets, Bibb, Arugula, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Pickled Onions

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$14.00

Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Red Wine Gravy, Fresh Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil served with Ricotta Arugula Focaccia

Mepkin Abbey Mushroom Cavatelli

$15.00

Ricotta based Cavatelli, Broccoli, Kale, Carmelized Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Chili Flakes, Grana Padano, and Olive Oil seved with Garlic Focaccia

Beef Short Rib Cavatelli

$17.00

Ricotta based Cavatelli, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions, Red Wine Gravy, Grana Padano served with Garlic Focaccia

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti, Roasted Shrimp, Garlic Herb Butter, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Parsley, Tomatoes, Shallots, Lemon served with Garlic Focaccia

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Pasta Special

$19.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil served with Tomato Sauce

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Three Little Pigs Ham and Provolone. Choice of: Yellow Mustard, Honey Mustard, Dijon Mustard, or Fig Mustard

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Braised Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Provolone, Dijon Mustard served with Beef Au Jus

Vegetable Panini

$12.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Crimini and Shitake Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Arugula, Provolone, Grana Padano, Fig Mustard

County Line Burger

$13.00

American Cheese, Bibb, Beefsteak Tomato, Onion, Pickles, & Special Sauce Add Bacon $2 Add a Patty $2

Italian

$14.00

Cold Sandwich with Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Pepper Relish, Spinach, Oil & Vinegar

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Sweets

Gelato - 2 scoops

$7.00

Flavor of the day. (Not recomended to-go)

Gelato - 3 scoops

$9.00

Flavor of the day. (Not recomended to go)

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Housemade with Amaretto and Coffee Liquors

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Brulee Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie Pizza

$12.00

Sides

SD Marinara

$1.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Fig Mustard

$0.50

SD Balsamic

$0.50

Sd Egg

$1.00

Sd Honey

$0.50

SD Ricotta Toast

$2.00

SD Garlic Toast

$1.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SD Fried Chicken

$5.00

SD Salmon

$7.00

SD Shrimp

$7.00

SD 1 Meatball

$3.00

SD Fries (No Cheese)

$4.00

SD 3 Meatballs

$7.00

SD Burrata

$4.00

SD Greek

$0.50

SD Minced Garlic

$0.50

FOH

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Dough Ball

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Romney Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston image

