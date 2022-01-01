Restaurant header imageView gallery

CRUST Kitchen & Cocktails

595 Reviews

$

124 Princess St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

Popular Items

HOME ALONE
LG TOTS

GRILLED CHEESE

CHICKY CHICKY PARM PARM

$11.00

DESPERADO

$12.00

GHOSTFACE FILLAH

$13.00

HOME ALONE

$8.00

LITTLE RASCALS

$9.00

MEL B

$14.00

SHARED PLATES

MAC N CHEESE PLANKS

$10.00Out of stock

TEMPURA/FACTS OF LIFE

$8.00

AS APP

SALADS

HOUSE OF PLAIN

$7.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS TENDERS

$7.50

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.50

SIDES

BOWL SOUP

$6.00

CUP SOUP

$4.00

EXTRA GRILLED SOUR DOUGH

$1.50

LG FRIES

$4.00

LG TOTS

$4.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

SIDE SALAD NO CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE SALAD NO CROUTONS

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

SM FRIES

$2.50

SM TOTS

$2.50

MAC N CHEESES

BASIC MAC N CHS - HALF

$6.50

BASIC MAC N CHS - FULL

$9.00

WEEKLY M&C SPECIAL

$12.00

"SECRET" OLD MENU

FEED ME SEYMOUR

$14.00

LUMIERE

$11.00

IVAN DRAGO

$14.00

MARIO BROS

$13.00

A-TEAM

$8.00

DISCO TOTS

$9.00

FULL HOUSE TOTS

$14.00

DISCO FF

$9.00

FULL HOUSE FF

$14.00

DRINKS

TEA

$1.50

COKE CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

GINGER ALE CAN

$1.50

SODA WATER

$1.50

CHEERWINE

$2.50

JUICE

$1.50

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

GINGER BEER

$2.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$3.99

BOYLAN SELTZER BOTTLED

$2.50

FOOD

AM CHICKY

$7.00

AVO TOAST

$6.00

AVO TOAST W/ SALMON

$9.00

HEALTHY BREAKY

$6.00

MCLOVIN

$6.00

S.E.C. (STEAK, EGG & CHEESE)

$8.00

VEGAN BREAKY

$6.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

124 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

