Crust- a baking company
801 Reviews
$$
104 W Caroline St
Fenton, MI 48430
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soup & Salads
Cup Soup du Jour
Bowl Soup du Jour
Salad of the Month
Heritage Salad Blend, shaved Brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, Fuji apples, red onion, pistachio and feta cheese. Tossed in a house made Maple pumpkin Vinaigrette.
Arugula & Parmesan Salad
Baby kale, red chard and arugula tossed with our house dressing, shaved Parmesan, toasted pine nuts, capers, hard boiled egg and roasted tomatoes.
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
A Grilled Blackened Seasoned Chicken Breast, Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, sliced hard boiled egg, Served with house made Caesar dressing.
House Salad
Winter greens, topped with carrots, red onion, cucumber, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with Ranch or Italian.
Turkey Cobb Salad
Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.
Eggs
Avocado Toast
Thick slice of tri county pepper bread, avocado, a sunny side up egg, caramelized onion, and chopped bacon. Served with a cup of fruit.
Company Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread
Eggs In Purgatory
Spiced tomato sauce with capers, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, curry, cumin, cilantro, kale, poached eggs, feta. Topped with bread crumbs and baked until golden. Served with a baguette.
Eggs Benedict
House-made Toasted English Muffins topped with two poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and Ham. Served with a simple arugula salad
Florentine Benedict
House-made toasted english muffins topped with two poached eggs, housre made hollandaise, spinach, roasted tomatoes and avocado. Served with a simple arugula salad
Quiche Plate
A slice of house-made quiche, rosemary potatoes and a simple arugula salad.
Sicilian Omelette
Fluffy eggs stuff with bacon, ham, Italian sausage, roasted red tomatoes, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.
Veggie Omelette
Fluffy eggs stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.
Mains
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, fresh pico de gallo, wrapped n a tortilla and top with house made cheese sauce and served on a bed of home fries.
Bread Pudding French Toast
Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with fresh strawberries and real whipped cream.
Chia Pudding
Chia seed soaked with almond milk and topped with blackberries, strawberries , toasted almonds, toasted coconut and maple drizzle.
Malted Waffle
A tender malted waffle topped with whipped vanilla mascarpone, fresh fruit and honey drizzle.
Muesli Bowl
Greek yogurt, fresh berries, blackberry puree, house-made granola topped with honey.
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Skillet
Light and fluffy lemon ricotta skillet pancake dusted with powdered sugar, topped with house-made raspberry perserves and marscapone whipped cream.
Sandwiches
Cauliflower Sandwich
Toasted Hammonton with jalapeno hummus, flashed fried cauliflower, sauteed onion, cabbage slaw and smashed avocado. Served with pickles and house chips.
Grilled Cheese Of Month
Grilled Cheese of the Month: Spinach and Artichoke- Creamy garlic spinach with marinated artichoke hearts, a blend of cheddar, comte and asiago cheese on our Tri-County Pepper bread
Pretzel Sandwich
Hand-carved turkey, Vermont cheddar, barbecue sauce, red onions, applewood smoked bacon on a fresh grilled pretzel bun. Served with pickles and house chips.
Reuben Sandwich
Grilled marble rye bread with house made Russian dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with house chips and pickles.
Soup and Sandwich
Your choice of: -Roasted Turkey, vermont cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard, -Ham, swiss, lettuce,tomato, Dijon mustard, mayo -Classic Grilled Cheese All options served with a cup of the soup of the day
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken breast, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo on our House-made jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with Chips and pickles.
Super Club Sandwich
Spicy turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster cheese, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo stacked on toasted City White. Served with pickles and house chips.
Specialty Pizza - Available after 11am
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, red onions, pickled chiles, bell peppers and our cheese blend.
Margherita Pizza
Our pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt and cracked black pepper.
Spinach, Artichoke & Italian Sausage
Our creamy garlic sauce, baby spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and Italian sausage. Topped with Grana Padano and our cheese blend.
Pizza - Available after 11am
Sides
Bacon (3)
Eggs
A side of fresh cracked eggs made to order:
Everything Garlic Bread Sticks
Fresh baked garlic bread sticks topped with a mixture of salt, sesame and poppy seeds. Served with a side of house-made marinara for dipping.
Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint
Home Fries
Sausage (2)
Ranch
Smoothies
American Berry Smoothie
Raspberry, blackberries, blueberry, cherries, Greek yogurt, apple juice and honey.
Fat Elvis Smoothie
Banana, peanut butter, chocolate sauce and milk.
Power Me Up Smoothie
Banana, spinach, avocado, kale, flax seed, apple and orange juice.
Shelby's Last Chance Smoothie
Mangos, peaches, blueberries, Greek yogurt, milk, apple juice and honey.
The Breezy
Coconut Water, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Mango, Pineapple and Spinach.
To Go Spirits- Must be 21-ID required at pick up
Beer: Lagunitas Daytime IPA
California style IPA- Session IPA- 4.0% ABV and only 98 calories
Beer: Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout
Beer: Left Hand Brewing Peanut Butter Stout
Beer-Oddside Prickly Pear/Pineapple Fruitsicle
A refreshingly bright blend of prickly pear cactus and pineapple, brewed with lactose.
Beer: Old Nation M-43
Citrus and tropical notes of pineapple, mango and grapefruit comes through in the huge, yet delicate aroma. ABV: 6.8%
Can - Old Nation Oktoberfest
Märzen style Oktoberfest Lager
Beer-Old Nation Pret Wit
Wheat and oat malts, light citrus notes of coriander and bitter orange peel.
Beer: Short's Locals Light
Local's Light is classic American Lager crafted to be “beer in its simplest form”. It’s a bright yellow beer with effervescent aromatics of fresh malted barley and lager yeast. Local’s Light has soft and subtle flavors of malt that finish crisp and clean that’s perfectly balanced for smooth and easy drinkability... 5.2 ABV
Cider/Mead: St Ambrose X.R. Cyser
Half hard cider, half mead. Features honey, maple syrup, cinnamon, and delicious apple.
Cider: Starcut Star Parade Berry Cider
Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry march across the tongue, twirling batons of semi-sweet juice and bramble fruit!
Seltzer: Bubble Butt Rose' Seltzer
Hard Seltzer with Champagne style bubbles... 8.4% ABV
Mimosa Kit (serves 6)
Mimosa: 1 Bottle of Champagne and 12oz of fresh squeezed orange juice. (Serves 6)
Breakfast and Lunch
Brioche Glazed Donut
Chips
Fresh Fruit
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Vermont cheddar on grilled brioche bread. Served with chips.
Kid's Ham & Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette with Vermont Cheddar, French Ham and a side of toasted English muffin bread.
Kid's Oatmeal
Kid's PB&J
With Natural peanut butter and house-made strawberry preserves on our brioche bread
Kid's Pizza
Thin crust pizza topped with our cheese blend.
Kid's Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs with bacon and toasted English muffin bread.
Kid's Waffle
malted waffle topped with house made whipped cream, strawberries and served with real maple syrup.
Beverages
Grab & Go
** Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Slice
** Florentine Quiche Slice
** Lorraine Quiche Slice
** Tomato Basil Quiche Slice
Apricot Gorg Dip
Butter Cinnamon & Sugar
Butter w/Sea Salt
Chicken Salad 1/2 pint
Chips
Coffee - House Blend
Coffee Beans - Decaf
Coffee Beans - Espresso
Cream Cheese Garlic and Herb
Cream Cheese Plain
Cream Cheese Scallion
Cream Cheese Sweet
Dog Niblets Box
Egg Salad 1/2 pint
Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint
Tuna Salad 1/2 pint
Yogurt parfait
Today's Breads
3 Cheese Pan Loaf (Fri)
Baguette (After 11:00 AM)
Available daily after 11:00 am