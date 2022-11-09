Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust- a baking company

801 Reviews

$$

104 W Caroline St

Fenton, MI 48430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Club Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Croissant - Almond

Soup & Salads

Cup Soup du Jour

$5.00

Bowl Soup du Jour

$7.00
Salad of the Month

Salad of the Month

$15.95

Heritage Salad Blend, shaved Brussel sprouts, roasted butternut squash, Fuji apples, red onion, pistachio and feta cheese. Tossed in a house made Maple pumpkin Vinaigrette.

Arugula & Parmesan Salad

Arugula & Parmesan Salad

$13.50

Baby kale, red chard and arugula tossed with our house dressing, shaved Parmesan, toasted pine nuts, capers, hard boiled egg and roasted tomatoes.

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.25

A Grilled Blackened Seasoned Chicken Breast, Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, house made croutons, sliced hard boiled egg, Served with house made Caesar dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.50

Winter greens, topped with carrots, red onion, cucumber, tomato and house-made croutons. Served with Ranch or Italian.

Turkey Cobb Salad

Turkey Cobb Salad

$16.50

Romaine and radicchio blend topped with roasted turkey, hard boiled egg, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and avocado. Served with ranch dressing.

Eggs

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$17.25

Thick slice of tri county pepper bread, avocado, a sunny side up egg, caramelized onion, and chopped bacon. Served with a cup of fruit.

Company Breakfast

Company Breakfast

$16.75

Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with home fries, and our signature cinnamon roll warmed

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$11.25

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, with your choice of Detroit breakfast sausage or apple wood smoked bacon. Served on City White bread

Eggs In Purgatory

Eggs In Purgatory

$16.00

Spiced tomato sauce with capers, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, curry, cumin, cilantro, kale, poached eggs, feta. Topped with bread crumbs and baked until golden. Served with a baguette.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.75

House-made Toasted English Muffins topped with two poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and Ham. Served with a simple arugula salad

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$13.75

House-made toasted english muffins topped with two poached eggs, housre made hollandaise, spinach, roasted tomatoes and avocado. Served with a simple arugula salad

Quiche Plate

Quiche Plate

$12.75

A slice of house-made quiche, rosemary potatoes and a simple arugula salad.

Sicilian Omelette

Sicilian Omelette

$12.00

Fluffy eggs stuff with bacon, ham, Italian sausage, roasted red tomatoes, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Fluffy eggs stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach, roasted red tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of toast.

Mains

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, fresh pico de gallo, wrapped n a tortilla and top with house made cheese sauce and served on a bed of home fries.

Bread Pudding French Toast

Bread Pudding French Toast

$13.75

Cinnamon rolls, eggs custard, cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla. Served with fresh strawberries and real whipped cream.

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$12.99

Chia seed soaked with almond milk and topped with blackberries, strawberries , toasted almonds, toasted coconut and maple drizzle.

Malted Waffle

Malted Waffle

$13.75

A tender malted waffle topped with whipped vanilla mascarpone, fresh fruit and honey drizzle.

Muesli Bowl

Muesli Bowl

$14.00

Greek yogurt, fresh berries, blackberry puree, house-made granola topped with honey.

Lemon Ricotta Pancake Skillet

Lemon Ricotta Pancake Skillet

$16.75

Light and fluffy lemon ricotta skillet pancake dusted with powdered sugar, topped with house-made raspberry perserves and marscapone whipped cream.

Sandwiches

Cauliflower Sandwich

Cauliflower Sandwich

$16.25

Toasted Hammonton with jalapeno hummus, flashed fried cauliflower, sauteed onion, cabbage slaw and smashed avocado. Served with pickles and house chips.

Grilled Cheese Of Month

Grilled Cheese Of Month

$13.50

Grilled Cheese of the Month: Spinach and Artichoke- Creamy garlic spinach with marinated artichoke hearts, a blend of cheddar, comte and asiago cheese on our Tri-County Pepper bread

Pretzel Sandwich

Pretzel Sandwich

$15.75

Hand-carved turkey, Vermont cheddar, barbecue sauce, red onions, applewood smoked bacon on a fresh grilled pretzel bun. Served with pickles and house chips.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled marble rye bread with house made Russian dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with house chips and pickles.

Soup and Sandwich

Soup and Sandwich

$13.25

Your choice of: -Roasted Turkey, vermont cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard, -Ham, swiss, lettuce,tomato, Dijon mustard, mayo -Classic Grilled Cheese All options served with a cup of the soup of the day

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Deep fried chicken breast, jalapeño pepper jack cheese, lettuce and chipotle mayo on our House-made jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with Chips and pickles.

Super Club Sandwich

Super Club Sandwich

$19.25

Spicy turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster cheese, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, fresh avocado and chipotle mayo stacked on toasted City White. Served with pickles and house chips.

Specialty Pizza - Available after 11am

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.98

Roasted chicken, barbecue sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, red onions, pickled chiles, bell peppers and our cheese blend.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

Our pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Spinach, Artichoke & Italian Sausage

Spinach, Artichoke & Italian Sausage

$18.25

Our creamy garlic sauce, baby spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and Italian sausage. Topped with Grana Padano and our cheese blend.

Pizza - Available after 11am

.
Build Your Pizza

Build Your Pizza

$13.25

All Pizzas are 12 inch rounds. Includes house cheese blend and choice of sauce: creamy garlic, traditional red, pesto, olive oil or olive tapenade. Create your own

Sides

Bacon (3)

Bacon (3)

$4.60

Eggs

$3.25

A side of fresh cracked eggs made to order:

Everything Garlic Bread Sticks

Everything Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.00

Fresh baked garlic bread sticks topped with a mixture of salt, sesame and poppy seeds. Served with a side of house-made marinara for dipping.

Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint

Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint

$3.95
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.25
Sausage (2)

Sausage (2)

$3.50

Ranch

$0.50

Smoothies

American Berry Smoothie

American Berry Smoothie

$7.75

Raspberry, blackberries, blueberry, cherries, Greek yogurt, apple juice and honey.

Fat Elvis Smoothie

Fat Elvis Smoothie

$6.95

Banana, peanut butter, chocolate sauce and milk.

Power Me Up Smoothie

Power Me Up Smoothie

$7.75

Banana, spinach, avocado, kale, flax seed, apple and orange juice.

Shelby's Last Chance Smoothie

Shelby's Last Chance Smoothie

$7.75

Mangos, peaches, blueberries, Greek yogurt, milk, apple juice and honey.

The Breezy

The Breezy

$7.45

Coconut Water, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Mango, Pineapple and Spinach.

To Go Spirits- Must be 21-ID required at pick up

Beer: Lagunitas Daytime IPA

Beer: Lagunitas Daytime IPA

$4.00

California style IPA- Session IPA- 4.0% ABV and only 98 calories

Beer: Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout

Beer: Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout

$5.00
Beer: Left Hand Brewing Peanut Butter Stout

Beer: Left Hand Brewing Peanut Butter Stout

$5.00
Beer-Oddside Prickly Pear/Pineapple Fruitsicle

Beer-Oddside Prickly Pear/Pineapple Fruitsicle

$5.00

A refreshingly bright blend of prickly pear cactus and pineapple, brewed with lactose.

Beer: Old Nation M-43

Beer: Old Nation M-43

$7.00

Citrus and tropical notes of pineapple, mango and grapefruit comes through in the huge, yet delicate aroma. ABV: 6.8%

Can - Old Nation Oktoberfest

Can - Old Nation Oktoberfest

$7.00

Märzen style Oktoberfest Lager

Beer-Old Nation Pret Wit

Beer-Old Nation Pret Wit

$7.00

Wheat and oat malts, light citrus notes of coriander and bitter orange peel.

Beer: Short's Locals Light

Beer: Short's Locals Light

$4.00

Local's Light is classic American Lager crafted to be “beer in its simplest form”. It’s a bright yellow beer with effervescent aromatics of fresh malted barley and lager yeast. Local’s Light has soft and subtle flavors of malt that finish crisp and clean that’s perfectly balanced for smooth and easy drinkability... 5.2 ABV

Cider/Mead: St Ambrose X.R. Cyser

Cider/Mead: St Ambrose X.R. Cyser

$5.00

Half hard cider, half mead. Features honey, maple syrup, cinnamon, and delicious apple.

Cider: Starcut Star Parade Berry Cider

Cider: Starcut Star Parade Berry Cider

$4.00

Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry march across the tongue, twirling batons of semi-sweet juice and bramble fruit!

Seltzer: Bubble Butt Rose' Seltzer

Seltzer: Bubble Butt Rose' Seltzer

$6.00

Hard Seltzer with Champagne style bubbles... 8.4% ABV

Mimosa Kit (serves 6)

Mimosa Kit (serves 6)

$29.95

Mimosa: 1 Bottle of Champagne and 12oz of fresh squeezed orange juice. (Serves 6)

Breakfast and Lunch

Brioche Glazed Donut

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Vermont cheddar on grilled brioche bread. Served with chips.

Kid's Ham & Cheese Omelette

$6.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette with Vermont Cheddar, French Ham and a side of toasted English muffin bread.

Kid's Oatmeal

$3.50

Kid's PB&J

$5.50

With Natural peanut butter and house-made strawberry preserves on our brioche bread

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Thin crust pizza topped with our cheese blend.

Kid's Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with bacon and toasted English muffin bread.

Kid's Waffle

$6.95

malted waffle topped with house made whipped cream, strawberries and served with real maple syrup.

Beverages

Fountain Coke

$2.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Juice

$6.55

Grab & Go

** Broccoli Cheddar Quiche Slice

$6.44
** Florentine Quiche Slice

** Florentine Quiche Slice

$6.44
** Lorraine Quiche Slice

** Lorraine Quiche Slice

$6.44
** Tomato Basil Quiche Slice

** Tomato Basil Quiche Slice

$6.44
Apricot Gorg Dip

Apricot Gorg Dip

$12.43
Butter Cinnamon & Sugar

Butter Cinnamon & Sugar

$5.25Out of stock
Butter w/Sea Salt

Butter w/Sea Salt

$4.86
Chicken Salad 1/2 pint

Chicken Salad 1/2 pint

$6.55Out of stock
Chips

Chips

$3.30
Coffee - House Blend

Coffee - House Blend

$16.49
Coffee Beans - Decaf

Coffee Beans - Decaf

$16.49
Coffee Beans - Espresso

Coffee Beans - Espresso

$16.49

Cream Cheese Garlic and Herb

$4.68

Cream Cheese Plain

$4.39

Cream Cheese Scallion

$4.68
Cream Cheese Sweet

Cream Cheese Sweet

$5.25Out of stock
Dog Niblets Box

Dog Niblets Box

$4.82
Egg Salad 1/2 pint

Egg Salad 1/2 pint

$5.50
Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint

Fresh Fruit Salad 1/2 pint

$3.49
Tuna Salad 1/2 pint

Tuna Salad 1/2 pint

$6.33

Yogurt parfait

$5.75Out of stock

Today's Breads

3 Cheese Pan Loaf (Fri)

3 Cheese Pan Loaf (Fri)

$6.82Out of stock
Baguette (After 11:00 AM)

Baguette (After 11:00 AM)

$2.82

Available daily after 11:00 am

Baguette Shallot Parmesan (after 11:00 AM)

$3.50
Big Pretzel (After 10:00 AM)

Big Pretzel (After 10:00 AM)

$3.25
Bowery Rye (Wednesday & Friday)

Bowery Rye (Wednesday & Friday)

$6.96
Challah (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Challah (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

$6.60Out of stock
Chocolate Cherry (Saturday)

Chocolate Cherry (Saturday)

$8.99Out of stock
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$7.32
City White

City White

$6.72
Cranberry Walnut

Cranberry Walnut

$8.99Out of stock
Downtown Brown

Downtown Brown

$6.53
English Muffin Pan Loaf (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

English Muffin Pan Loaf (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

$6.50Out of stock
Foccacia (Saturday & Sunday)

Foccacia (Saturday & Sunday)

$5.25Out of stock
Hammonton Round

Hammonton Round

$7.25
Henry Street

Henry Street

$6.60
Kulbok Rye (Wednesday & Friday)

Kulbok Rye (Wednesday & Friday)

$7.08

Onion Rolls 4-pk

$5.95
Pan Loaf- Downtown Brown

Pan Loaf- Downtown Brown

$6.53
Pan Loaf- Hammonton

Pan Loaf- Hammonton

$7.25
Pan Loaf- Sourdough

Pan Loaf- Sourdough

$7.15Out of stock
Rosemary Garlic (Thursday)

Rosemary Garlic (Thursday)

$6.74Out of stock
Saskatoon

Saskatoon

$7.50
Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.15Out of stock
Tri County Pepper

Tri County Pepper

$5.00

Today's Cakes

6" Carrot Cake

6" Carrot Cake

$32.99
6" Chocolate Cake

6" Chocolate Cake

$32.99
6" Hummingbird

6" Hummingbird

$32.99
6" Vanilla Cake

6" Vanilla Cake

$32.99
Cheese Cake Slice

Cheese Cake Slice

$6.50

Turtle

Cupcake Carrot

Cupcake Carrot

$3.03
Cupcake chocolate with chocolate buttercream

Cupcake chocolate with chocolate buttercream

$3.03
Cupcake Hummingbird

Cupcake Hummingbird

$3.03
Cupcake Vanilla

Cupcake Vanilla

$2.75
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.75
Wavy

Wavy

$21.45
Wavy Mini

Wavy Mini

$9.00

Today's Cookies

6pk Sugar Dusted

6pk Sugar Dusted

$5.65
Bakers Dozen Chocolate Chip

Bakers Dozen Chocolate Chip

$7.99
Bakers Dozen Ginger Molasses

Bakers Dozen Ginger Molasses

$7.99
Bakers Dozen Peanut Butter

Bakers Dozen Peanut Butter

$7.99
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.86Out of stock
Big Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

Big Cranberry White Chocolate Cookie

$2.86
Big Ginger Molasses Cookie

Big Ginger Molasses Cookie

$2.86
Big Nutty Scotchman Cookie

Big Nutty Scotchman Cookie

$2.86
Big Peanut Butter Cookie

Big Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.86

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Today's Donuts

Brioche Chocolate

Brioche Chocolate

$2.27
Brioche Donut

Brioche Donut

$2.25
Nutty Donut

Nutty Donut

$3.50
Old Fashioned Sour Cream

Old Fashioned Sour Cream

$3.00
PB & J Donut

PB & J Donut

$4.25
Peppermint Chocolate Brioche

Peppermint Chocolate Brioche

$2.50

Today's Pastries

6pk Cinnamon Roll

6pk Cinnamon Roll

$19.99
6pk Marshmallows

6pk Marshmallows

$6.55
Banana Bread- Walnut

Banana Bread- Walnut

$10.95

Blueberry Bar

$3.25
Bug Bar- Original

Bug Bar- Original

$3.50
Bug Bar- Pumpkin

Bug Bar- Pumpkin

$4.39
Bundt- Large Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cakes

Bundt- Large Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cakes

$20.63
Bundt- Large Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

Bundt- Large Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

$20.63
Bundt- Mini Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake

Bundt- Mini Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake

$6.75
Bundt- Mini Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

Bundt- Mini Sour Cream Pecan Coffee Cake

$6.75
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.35
Croissant - Almond

Croissant - Almond

$3.86
Croissant - Butter

Croissant - Butter

$3.51
Croissant - Chocolate

Croissant - Chocolate

$3.90
Danish- Cream Cheese

Danish- Cream Cheese

$3.24
Danish- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pinwheel

Danish- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pinwheel

$3.52
Energy Bar

Energy Bar

$3.96
Espresso Brownie

Espresso Brownie

$4.40
Granola 12 oz.

Granola 12 oz.

$11.55
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.69
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$3.96
Macaron 10 Pack

Macaron 10 Pack

$21.89
Macaron 5 Pack

Macaron 5 Pack

$10.95Out of stock
Muffin- Blueberry

Muffin- Blueberry

$3.50
Muffin- Cranberry Orange

Muffin- Cranberry Orange

$3.50
Pain Aux Raisin

Pain Aux Raisin

$3.77
Scone Mix- Lemon

Scone Mix- Lemon

$13.75
Scone- Cherry

Scone- Cherry

$3.35
Scone- Ginger

Scone- Ginger

$3.35
Scone- Lemon

Scone- Lemon

$3.35
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$3.90

Today's Pies

American Berry Crumb

American Berry Crumb

$28.00
American Berry Dbl Crust

American Berry Dbl Crust

$26.50
Apple Caramel Pie

Apple Caramel Pie

$27.00
Apple Crumb

Apple Crumb

$27.75Out of stock
Apple Dbl Crust

Apple Dbl Crust

$25.50
Cranberry Walnut Pie

Cranberry Walnut Pie

$27.75
Cutie Apple

Cutie Apple

$11.83
Cutie Cherry

Cutie Cherry

$11.83
Cutie Chocolate Cloud

Cutie Chocolate Cloud

$8.25Out of stock

Cutie Cranberry Walnut

$13.50
Cutie Pecan

Cutie Pecan

$13.48Out of stock
Cutie Pumpkin

Cutie Pumpkin

$9.08
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$27.75Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00Out of stock

Today's Take & Bake (Frozen)

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 1lb.

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 1lb.

$9.95
Pie - Frozen American Berry Crumb

Pie - Frozen American Berry Crumb

$28.00
Pie - Frozen American Berry Double

Pie - Frozen American Berry Double

$26.50
Pie - Frozen Apple Crumb

Pie - Frozen Apple Crumb

$27.75
Pie - Frozen Apple Double

Pie - Frozen Apple Double

$25.50