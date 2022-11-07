Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

Order Again

Popular Items

The Tiki Tiki
Green Machine
The Marg

Shareables

Burrata

$14.00

Crostini served with creamy burrata, tomato jam and arugula.

Cheesy Bread

$18.00

Pizza dough topped with Crust white sauce, garlic herbed butter, and mozzarella.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Choice of house buffalo, Crust bbq, or charred lemon garlic. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Chips and Dips

$13.00

Thick cut corn tortilla chips. Served with tomatillo and smoked tomato salsas.

Empanada Trio

$19.00

Ground beef & olive, chicken & rice, spinach & cheese. Served with elotes and salsa.

Jumbo Pretzel

$15.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$15.00

Homestyle macaroni & cheese fried golden. Served with spicy ranch.

Ricotta Bites

$17.00

Fried risotto filled with spinach and ricotta. Served with Crust red sauce.

Red Pizza

Cheesy Does It

$19.00

Mozzarella and more mozzarella.

The 312

$21.00

Mozzarella, italian beef, and giardiniera.

The Butcher

$21.00

Pepperoni, chorizo, and prosciutto.

The Gardener

$20.00

Mushroom, blistered tomato, caramelized onion, pepperoncini, and roasted pepper.

The Marg

$19.00

Fior de latte mozzarella and basil.

The Sausage

$20.00

Red wine fennel sausage and chili oil.

The Standard

$20.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella, why mess with a classic.

OMG BLT

$20.00

Smoked bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Trust us, it's good.

Spice Spice Baby

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh jalapeno, and chili oil.

The Tiki Tiki

$20.00

Crispy Canadian bacon and pineapple.

White Pizza

Greektown

$20.00

Sun dried tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, mozzarella, and feta.

Shrimply The Best

$21.00

Shrimp, broccolini, and lemon oil.

Strong Like Popeye

$20.00

Spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella.

The Buffalo

$21.00

Grilled chicken, diced red onion, buffalo sauce, and ranch seasoning.

The Cubano

$20.00

Pulled pork, mozzarella, pickle, and dijonnaise.

The Fig Is In

$21.00

Prosciutto, fig, arugula, shaved parmesan, and pistachio pesto.

The Maple

$21.00

Crispy smoked bacon, arugula, and bourbon maple drizzle.

The Mighty Duck

$21.00

Smoked duck, onion, arugula, and a balsamic glaze.

The Shroom

$20.00

Black truffle cream, mixed mushroom, arugula, and shaved parmesan.

Salads

Asian Noodle

$13.00

Glass noodle, romaine, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, scallion, cilantro, almond, sesame seed, and wonton strips. Served with sesame ginger dressing.

Asian Noodle - Family

$23.00

Glass noodle, romaine, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, scallion, cilantro, almond, sesame seed, and wonton strips. Served with sesame ginger dressing.

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, herbed croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing.

Caesar - Family

$23.00

Romaine, herbed croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing.

Chop Chop - Family

$25.00

Romaine, heart of palm, radicchio, olive, tomato, crispy chickpea, mushroom, pepperoncini, cucumber, and crispy onion. Served with a creamy basil dressing.

Mediterannean

$14.00

Arugula, kale, chickpea, kalamata olive, red pepper, pickled onion, cucumber, and feta. Served with a greek vinaigrette.

Mediterranean - Family

$24.00

Arugula, baby kale, chickpea, kalamata olive, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, cucumber, and feta. Served with a greek vinaigrette.

Green Machine

$15.00

Arugula, kale, broccolini, asparagus, pistachio, pepperoncini, olive, parmesan, and avocado ranch dressing.

Green Machine - Family

$25.00

Arugula, kale, broccolini, asparagus, pistachio, pepperoncini, olive, parmesan, and avocado ranch dressing.

Entrees

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Sweet & spicy glass noodles, edamame, cabbage slaw, and chile threads.

Pistachio Gnocchi

$22.00

Gnocchi tossed in our pistachio pesto with fresh cream, garlic and shallots.

Short Ribs

$28.00

Lights Out lager braised boneless short rib served with parmesan truffle potatoes.

Skirt Steak

$35.00

Marinated skirt steak on fries tossed in herbed butter. Side of giardiniera and chimichurri.

Grilled Chicken Entree

$23.00

Airline chicken breast, grilled and served over cauliflower & jalapeno puree with roasted vegetables.

Grilled Salmon Entree

$27.00

Salmon Filet. grilled and served with whipped potatoes, herbed butter, and roasted vegetables.

Sliders

Cheeseburger Slider

$15.00

Angus, lettuce, tomato, pickle, muenster, and Crust sauce on a brioche bun.

Chicago Dip Slider

$17.00

Italian beef, mozzarella, giardiniera, on a brioche bun. Side of au jus.

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, and spicy ranch. Served on a brioche bun.

Sides

Broccolini

$8.00

Garlic and flaked lemon salt.

Elotes

$7.00

Mayo, cotija, lime, cilantro, and tajin.

Side of Fries

$6.00

Cut fresh daily, seasoned with ranch.

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Truffle and parmesan.

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Seasonal roasted vegetables.

Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Crust Cinnamon Roll

$14.00

Cinnamon sugar dough, rolled and coated with cream cheese frosting.

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$16.00

New York cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and a decadent brulee.

Salted Caramel Budino

$10.00Out of stock

Salted caramel Italian custard, Oreo crumble, and fresh cream.

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$15.00

Light cream cake with lemon and mascarpone.

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 Chicken tenders with fries.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

12" Cheese Pizza.

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

2 Cheeseburger Sliders with fries.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018

