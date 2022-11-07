Crust Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.
Location
5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018
