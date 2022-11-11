Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crustica

9045 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Traditional Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$12.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pecorino Romano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Calories: 470

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Roasted Garlic Red Pepper Flakes, Fresh Oregano Calories: 710

Italian Sausage and Meatball

Italian Sausage and Meatball

$15.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Shredded Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Oregano Calories: 730

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$14.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Asparagus, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Caramelized Onion, Baby Bella and Shitake Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, Nutritional Yeast, Fresh Oregano, Fresh Thyme, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper Calories: 380

Modern Pizzas

Lorraine

Lorraine

$18.00

Whipped Ricotta, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Black Forest Ham, Caramelized Onion, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Thyme Calories: 780

Gourmet Mushroom

Gourmet Mushroom

$18.00

Whipped Ricotta, Baby Bella and Shitake Mushrooms, Gruyere, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic Pesto, Fresh Thyme Calories: 710

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Shredded Chicken Breast, Red Bell Pepper, Green Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro Calories: 790

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$16.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Forest Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño Calories: 610

Dessert Pizzas

Banana / Nutella

Banana / Nutella

$13.00

Buttered Dough, Sugar, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream, Shaved Chocolate Calories: 910

Mixed Berry Compote

Mixed Berry Compote

$13.00

Butter, Mixed Berry Compote, Whipped Ricotta, Mint, Whipped Cream Calories: 610

Apple Cinnamon Roll

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Butter, Granny Smith Apple, Cinnamon Sugar, White Cheddar, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream Calories: 530

Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze Calories: 620

Little Gem Vegan Ceasar

Little Gem Vegan Ceasar

$9.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Radicchio, House-made Vegan Caesar Dressing, House-made Crispy Seasoned Croutons, Nutritional Yeast Calories: 130

Half Little Gem Vegan Caesar

$4.00
Insalata Tricolore

Insalata Tricolore

$13.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Butter Lettuce, Arugula, Radicchio, Microgreens, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnut, House-made Creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette Calories: 620

Dipping Sauces

House Made Marinara

$1.00

Tomato- Basil Sauce

White Sauce

$1.00

White Sauce

House Made Ranch

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Garnishes

Sprouts

Sprouts

Beverages

Crustica Craft Soft Drinks

$3.00

Bottle Soda 12 oz

PH Water

$4.00

PH Water 12oz

Catering

Crustica Catering Combo 5

$110.00

Crustica Catering Combo 10

$220.00

Crustica Catering Combo 15

$330.00

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
New York folds it... LA rolls it...

9045 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

