Crust & Craft Sharpsburg C&C Sharpsburg, GA

No reviews yet

3150 Highway 34 E

Newnan, GA 30265

Order Again

Popular Items

McDoDoughs
Pepperoni Purist
Your Way

Starters

shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing
C&C Wings

C&C Wings

$14.00

Choice of : buffalo or parmesan

McDoDoughs

McDoDoughs

$8.00

Cheesy dough knots in garlic sauce with red sauce for dipping

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$10.00

Creamy and savory, served with pita for dipping.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Served with red sauce for dipping.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Fried pickles served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon and cheddar cheese wrapped in dough and deep fried. served with ranch

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing

Mussels Diablo

Mussels Diablo

$12.00

one pound of mussels cooked in white wine, garlic herb butter and spicy marinara served with sliced homemade bread

The Goat

The Goat

$10.00

whipped goat cheese and honey for dipping with sliced almonds, craisins and mezza bread

Craft Pizza

Backyard Nacho

Backyard Nacho

$16.00

pulled pork and chicken, black beans, corn, queso, jack and cheddar cheese. topped with pico, sour cream, fried okra and a bbq and ranch drizzle.

Big Kev

Big Kev

$17.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red onion and ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, creamy ranch dressing, scallions, and chili flakes.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

fried popcorn shrimp, sweet thai chili, boom boom sauce and panko breadcrumbs topped with scallions and a ranch drizzle

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$14.00

Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and oregano topped with fried basil.

Pepperoni Purist

Pepperoni Purist

$14.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, and more pepperoni.

Philly Fry Pie

Philly Fry Pie

$16.00

Shaved steak, white American and Swiss cheese, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with fries and ranch dressing.

Truffle Mushroom

Truffle Mushroom

$15.00

alfredo sauce, wild mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella and swiss. topped with arugula truffle oil, parmesan and red pepper flakes.

Your Way

Your Way

$12.00

Just lotta cheese pizza. Please select your toppings below.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$15.00

flame roasted corn, red onion jam, mozzarella, cotija cheese and sour cream aioli topped with cilantro and crema

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$17.00

shrimp, crawfish tails, andouille sausage diced red skin potatoes, corn and parmesan cheese tossed in cajun butter and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning

Farmhouse

Farmhouse

$15.00

pizza sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, sausage, onion, mushroom and a fresh egg

Charcut-A-Pie

Charcut-A-Pie

$17.00

fig preserves, prosciutto, capicola, goat cheese, mozzarella and fig slices topped with sliced almonds, arugula, Mike's Hot Honey and a balsamic glaze drizzle

Cubano Pie

Cubano Pie

$15.00

mojo pork, ham, mozzarella and swiss, mustard-mayo sauce topped with sliced pickles and potato sticks

Korean BBQ

$16.00

shaved ribeye, kimchi and bulgogi bbq sauce topped with fried onion straws, green onions and spicy mayo

Monte Crusto

Monte Crusto

$15.00

Sweet and savory! Ham, chicken, mozzarella and swiss cheese with a funnel cake crunch and topped with raspberry drizzle and powdered sugar

Subs

Philly Your Way Sub

Philly Your Way Sub

$12.00

Shaved steak, queso, bell peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and romaine. tossed in caesar dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp Pocket

Buffalo Shrimp Pocket

$12.00

fresh dough filled with fried buffalo shrimp topped with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Greens

Sm Traditional Caesar

Sm Traditional Caesar

$8.00

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan and croutons topped with Caesar dressing.

Lg Traditional Caesar

Lg Traditional Caesar

$11.00

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan and croutons topped with Caesar dressing.

Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$9.00

chopped tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperocini and greens tossed in greek dressing.

Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$12.00

chopped tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperocini and greens tossed in greek dressing.

Sm Power Blend Salad

Sm Power Blend Salad

$9.00

superfood blend, almonds, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.

Lg Power Blend Salad

Lg Power Blend Salad

$12.00

superfood blend, almonds, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a vidalia onion dressing.

Sweet Endings

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar with chocolate sauce for dipping.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

New York style cheesecake

Snap Crackle Poppers

$7.00

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Redefining how Georgians enjoy Pizza, Beer, & Cocktails.

3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265

