Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Pizza Tremont

1,060 Reviews

$

2258 Professor ave

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO PIZZA
BYO Monster Slice
Wings

Apps

Arancini Bolognese

$9.00

Marinara, parmesan, fontina, olive oil

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Buttermilk battered, tossed in house buffalo sauce

Mozzarella Balls

$6.00

Deep fried pizza dough with mozzerella in the center. Comes with marana sauce.

Shrimp Arancini

$9.00Out of stock

Fontina, marinara, parmesan, olive oil

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Parmesan, garlic, truffle oil. Comes with garlic mayo for dipping.

Wings

$7.00

Salad

All salad comes dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Tomato, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Park Salad

$8.00

Chickpeas, carmelized onion, marinated red cabbage, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, and creamy Parmesan dressing.

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chickpeas, tomatos, cucumber, mozzarella and your choice of dressing.

Strawberry and Beet Salad

$10.00

Arugula, roasted beets, oranges, strawberries, goat cheese, balsamic drizzle, and strawberry lime vinaigrette.

Summertime Salad

$9.00

Arugula, radish, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, croutons

Pasta

Penne Pasta

$9.00

Gnocchi Pasta

$12.00

Subs

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

fried chicken breast, provolone, Parmesan, marinara.

Spaniard

$11.00

Spanish Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Red Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, and Balsamic Reduction.

Meatball

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caprese

$11.00

Marinated chicken, pesto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, balsamic glaze

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.00

Professor Burger

$15.00

Specialty Pizza

Bianco

$19.00+

garlic purée, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino.

Finocchiona

$19.00+

red sauce, rosemary, fennel salami, red onion, pecorino, smoked mozzarella.

Harvest

$19.00+

Fresh mozzarella, house pesto, cherry tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Hot Margherita Pepperoni

$19.00+

fresh garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, basil.

Hot Stuffed Banana Pepper

$19.00+

Mixed Mushroom

$19.00+

fresh garlic, thyme, caramelized onions, mushrooms, pecorino, goat cheese, truffle oil, balsamic reduction drizzle.

Roasted Eggplant

$19.00+

red sauce, oregano, red peppers, tomato, eggplant, smoked mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic reduction drizzle.

Spanakopita

$19.00+

garlic purée, spinach, mozzarella, feta, lemon zest, olive oil, black pepper.

Spanish Chorizo

$19.00+

Fresh garlic, rosemary, red peppers, Spanish chorizo, smoked mozzarella, goat cheese.

Butternut Squash

$19.00+

Destroyer

$36.00Out of stock

DINE IN ONLY Pizza Week HMP

$8.00

Build Your Own Pizza

BYO PIZZA

$14.00+

Specialty Monster Slice

Specialty Monster Slice

$6.00

BYO Monster Slice

BYO Monster Slice

$4.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Side Sauces

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Creamy Parmesan Dressing

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Strawberry Lime Vinaigrette

$0.75

T-Shirts

Pizza Reaper T-Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, Subs, and Salads.

Location

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Crust image
Crust image
Crust image

Similar restaurants in your area

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
orange starNo Reviews
2187 W. 14th Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Proof BBQ Tremont
orange star4.6 • 88
2258 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Martha
orange starNo Reviews
2173 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Lago East Bank
orange star4.2 • 2,157
1091 W 10th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Prosperity Social Club
orange star4.4 • 866
1109 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tremont
orange starNo Reviews
806 Literary Rd Tremont, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Prosperity Social Club
orange star4.4 • 866
1109 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Edison's Pub - Edison's Pub
orange star4.8 • 788
2373 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Literary Tavern
orange star4.6 • 181
1031 Literary Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Proof BBQ Tremont
orange star4.6 • 88
2258 Professor Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ohio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston