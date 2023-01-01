Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crust Wood Fired Pizza - James Island

review star

No reviews yet

1956 Maybank Hwy #B

Charleston, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Antipasto Plate

$22.00

Seasonal selection of fruit, three meats, two cheeses, Castelvetrano Olives, Sweet & Spicy Pickles, Candied Pecans, Fig Mustard, Marcona Almonds & Pepper Relish

Arancini

$10.00

Fried Risotto Balls Stuffed with Mozzarella & Prosciutto topped with Tomato Sauce, Parsley, and Grana Padano

Chicken Wings

$10.00

6 per order. Choice of: James Island Jerk, Korean BBQ, Sweet & Smoky dry rub, or Buffalo

Flatbread

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Topped with Grana Padano served with Rosemary Aioli or Ketchup

House Meatballs

$11.00

Served with Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino and Garlic Toast

Warm Castelvetrano Olives

$5.00

Marinated in our Housemade Rosemary and Chili Flake Garlic Oil

Salads

BLT Salad

$9.00+

Bibb, Cucumbers, Bacon, Tomatoes and Pickled Onions

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, Soft Boiled Egg, Garlic Rosemary Croutons, Grana Padano

Green Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, Spinach, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, and Oregano

Kale Burrata Salad

$14.00

Warm Sauteed Kale, Roasted Cauliflower, Carmelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil and Breadcrumbs

Panzanella Burrata Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Mint, Basil, Garlic Rosemary Croutons, Red Onions, Heirloom Tomatoes, Orange Oil, Lemon Juice, and Honey

Shaved Beet Salad

$9.00+

Beets, Bibb, Arugula, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Pickled Onions

Pizza

Build Your Own

$10.00

Bianca Pizza

$15.00

Garlic & olive oil base, fontina, fresh mozzarella, pecorino and garlic rosemary

Butternut Pizza

$18.00

Garlic & olive oil base, roasted squash, mushroom, carmelized onions, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, arugula and truffle oil

Chicken Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, sun dried tomato, carmelized onions, goat cheese and fresh mozzarella

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Crustacean Pizza

$20.00

Arugula pesto base, spicy shrimp, crispy prosciutto, feta, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil and arugula

Crustavore Pizza

$20.00

Tomato sauce, bacon, pepperoni, meatball, crispy proscuitto, sausage and fresh mozzarella

Del Re Pizza

$19.00

Tomato base, ham, mushroom, artichoke, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella and basil

J Bird Pizza

$20.00

Garlic & olive oil base, braised beef, roasted red peppers, carmelized onions, mushroom, garlic, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic glaze

Kale Yes Pizza

$18.00

Garlic & olive oil base, kale, mushroom, carmelized onions, garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Calabrian chili oil, Pecorino

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrese Salumi, and fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Sausage Bacon Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Calabrese salumi, sausage, bacon and fresh mozzarella

Sausage Mushroom Broccoli Pizza

$18.00

Garlic & olive oil base, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, broccoli and pecorino

Special Meat Pizza Pizza

$21.00

Special Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Tomato Goat Pizza

$18.00

Garlic & olive oil base, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, red onions, garlic and basil

Dough

$4.00

Pasta

Baked Pasta

$13.00

Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Red Wine Gravy, Fresh Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil served with Ricotta Arugula Focaccia

Beef Short Rib Cavatelli

$17.00

Ricotta based Cavatelli, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions, Red Wine Gravy, Grana Padano served with Garlic Focaccia

Lasagna

$18.00

Mushroom Cavatelli

$15.00

Ricotta based Cavatelli, Broccoli, Kale, Carmelized Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Red Chili Flakes, Grana Padano, and Olive Oil seved with Garlic Focaccia

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Spaghetti, Roasted Shrimp, Garlic Herb Butter, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Parsley, Tomatoes, Shallots, Lemon served with Garlic Focaccia

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Basil served with Tomato Sauce

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Three Little Pigs Ham and Provolone. Choice of: Yellow Mustard, Honey Mustard, Dijon Mustard, or Fig Mustard

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Braised Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Provolone, Dijon Mustard served with Beef Au Jus

Vegetable Panini

$13.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Crimini and Shitake Mushrooms, Carmalized Onions, Arugula, Provolone, Grana Padano, Fig Mustard

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Sweets

Gelato

$6.00+

Flavor of the day. (Not recomended to-go)

Tiramisu

$8.00

Housemade with Amaretto and Coffee Liquors

S'mores

$7.00

Sides

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Balsamic

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Burrata

$4.00

Sd Egg

$1.00

SD Fig Mustard

$0.50

SD Fried Chicken

$5.00

SD Garlic Toast

$1.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sd Honey

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD Marinara

$1.00

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Ricotta Toast

$2.00

SD Salmon

$7.00

SD Shrimp

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
