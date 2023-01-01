Crux Fermentation Project SW Bend TR

Bochi Bochi - .5L

$7.50

A very pale, light-colored lager brewed in the crisp Japanese style with whole Calrose Rice (not flaked!). Very easy-drinking and light on the palate with a mild floral balance from Oregon-grown Hallertau whole leaf hops. What is "Bochi Bochi", you ask? Well, in Osaka it's "a way of vaguely stating things are neither going extremely well nor are they very bad." We thought that pretty well summed up the brew-day as we figured out how to work with the notoriously sticky Calrose Rice.