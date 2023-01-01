  • Home
Crux Fermentation Project SW Bend TR

50 SW Division St

Bend, OR 97702

Beer

Tier 1 - .5L

1 - Crux Pilz - .5L

$7.50

This is a pilsner your stern grandfather would approve of. Brewed with traditional Pilsner malts, imported Czech Saaz and local Oregon Sterling hops, this pilsner’s first sip shows up with clean lager flavors, and then opens up with surprising complexity and softness – developing biscuity flavors, spicy herbal notes and a hint of lemon.

2 - Crux Cider - .5L

$7.50

Our latest cider creation greets you with a bouquet of floral apple blossoms courtesy of a custom blend of Willamette Valley heirloom apples. A long, natural fermentation results in a mellow acidity while the tannins from the apples provide a rich body and a wonderfully long finish.

3 - NØ MØ Strata Gold - .5L

$7.50

Aromatic Variance #10 IPA - .5L

$7.50

For the 9th installment of our single-hop IPA series, we turned our attention to the new Helios hop out of Yakima. It's a high-alpha variety that provides a clean bittering component, but also contributes prominent flavors of dried stone fruit, resinous pine, and a slight spicy herbal note. An unfiltered but light malt bill lets the hops shine, giving way to firm bitterness and a dry finish.

Bochi Bochi - .5L

$7.50

A very pale, light-colored lager brewed in the crisp Japanese style with whole Calrose Rice (not flaked!). Very easy-drinking and light on the palate with a mild floral balance from Oregon-grown Hallertau whole leaf hops. What is "Bochi Bochi", you ask? Well, in Osaka it's "a way of vaguely stating things are neither going extremely well nor are they very bad." We thought that pretty well summed up the brew-day as we figured out how to work with the notoriously sticky Calrose Rice.

Cast Out IPA - .5L

$7.50

Crux Kolsch - .5L

$7.50

Cruxington NITRO - .5L

$7.50

Dark Snap - .5L

$7.50

THE beer for all your flannel-wearin', campfire-tendin', leaf-rakin', football-watchin' fall funtivities. Dark brown in appearance with a rich complex flavor of chocolate, medium roast, dark caramel and graham cracker. At only 5.1%, it's shockingly drinkable and eminently enjoyable.

Glacial Pace - .5L

$7.50

Glow Stick Hazy IPA - .5L

$7.50

Krystal Juice - .5L

$7.50

Longford's Red - .5L

$7.50

PCT Porter - .5L

$7.50

Prince Nelson - .3L

$7.50

Purple Bolt - .5L

$7.50

Strataday - .5L

$7.50

Take Cover - .5L

$7.50

Trouble Free Hazy IPA - .5L

$7.50

Tier 2 - .3L

Half Hitch - .3L

$8.00

Doublecross - .3L

$8.00

Snow Cave - .3L

$8.00

Banished Beers - .3L

Freakcake '19 - .3L

$10.00

Lost Love '23 - .3L

$10.00

Ribbon of Darkness - .3L

$10.00

Tough Love 2022 - .3L

$10.00

Freakcake 23 - .3L

$10.00

Flights

Taster Tray

$10.00

.3L

1 - Crux Pilz - .3L

$5.00

2 - Crux Cider - .3L

$5.00

3 - NØ MØ Strata Gold - N/A - .3L

$5.00

Aromatic Variance #10 - IPA - .3L

$5.00

Bochi Bochi - .3L

$5.00

Cast Out - .3L

$5.00

Cinnamon Prost - .3L

$5.00

Crux Kolsch - .3L

$5.00

Cruxington NITRO - .3L

$5.00

Dark Snap - .3L

$5.00

Glacial Pace - .3L

$5.00

Glow Stick - Hazy IPA - .3L

$5.00

Krystal Juice - .3L

$5.00

Longford's Red - .3L

$5.00

PCT Porter - .3L

$5.00

Purple Bolt - .3L

$5.00

Strataday - .3L

$5.00

Take Cover - .3L

$5.00

Trouble Free Hazy IPA - .3L

$5.00

5oz Taster

1 - Crux Pilz - 5oz

$2.50

2 - Crux Cider - 5oz

$2.50

3 - NØ MØ - N/A - 5oz

$2.50

3 - NØ MØ Strata Gold - N/A - 5oz

$2.50

Aromatic Variance #10 IPA - 5oz

$2.50

Bochi Bochi - 5oz

$2.50

Cast Out - 5oz

$2.50

Crux Kolsch - 5oz

$2.50

Cruxington NITRO - 5oz

$2.50

Dark Snap - 5oz

$2.50

Glacial Pace - 5oz

$2.50

Glow Stick Hazy IPA - 5oz

$2.50

Krystal Juice - 5oz

$2.50

Longford's Red - 5oz

$2.50

PCT Porter - 5oz

$2.50

Prince Nelson - 5oz

$2.50

Purple Bolt - 5oz

$2.50

Strataday - 5oz

$2.50

Take Cover - 5oz

$2.50

Trouble Free Hazy IPA - 5oz

$2.50

Half Hitch - 5oz

$4.00

Doublecross - 5oz

$4.00

Snow Cave - 5oz

$4.00

Freakcake '19 - 5oz

$5.00

Lost Love '23 - 5oz

$5.00

Ribbon of Darkness - 5oz

$5.00

Tough Love 2022 - 5oz

$5.00

Freakcake 2023 - 5oz

$5.00

32oz Growler Fill

Aromatic Variance #10 IPA - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Bochi Bochi - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Cast Out - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Crux Cider - 32oz

$12.00

Crux Kolsch - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Crux Pilz - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Cruxington NITRO - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Dark Snap - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Glow Stick Hazy IPA - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Krystal Juice - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Longford's Red - 32oz Growler

$12.00

NØ MØ IPA - N/A - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

NØ MØ Strata Gold - N/A - 32oz Growler

$12.00

PCT Porter - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Prince Nelson - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Purple Bolt - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Strataday - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Take Cover - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Trouble Free Hazy IPA - 32oz Growler

$12.00

Half Hitch - 32oz Growler

$14.00

Doublecross - 32oz Growler

$14.00

Snow Cave - 32oz Growler

$14.00

Freakcake '19 - 32oz Growler

$30.00

Freakcake 2023 - 32oz Growler

$30.00

Lost Love '23 - 32oz Growler

$30.00

Ribbon of Darkness - 32oz Growler

$30.00

Tough Love 2022 - 32oz Growler

$30.00

64oz Growler Fill

Aromatic Variance #10 - IPA - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Bochi Bochi - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Cast Out - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Crux Cider - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Crux Kolsch - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Crux Pilz - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Cruxington NITRO - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Dark Snap - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Glow Stick - Hazy IPA - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Krystal Juice - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Longford's Red - 64oz Growler

$22.00

NØ MØ - N/A - 64oz Growler

$22.00

NØ MØ - N/A - 64oz Growler

$22.00

NØ MØ Strata Gold - N/A - 64oz Growler

$22.00

PCT Porter - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Prince Nelson - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Purple Bolt - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Strataday - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Take Cover - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Trouble Free - Hazy IPA - 64oz Growler

$22.00

Half Hitch - 64oz Growler

$26.00

Doublecross - 64oz Growler

$26.00

Snow Cave - 64oz Growler

$26.00

Freakcake '19 - 64oz Growler

$56.00

Lost Love '23 - 64oz Growler

$56.00

Ribbon of Darkness - 64oz Growler

$56.00

Tough Love 2022 - 64oz Growler

$56.00

Freakcake 2023 - 64oz Growler

$56.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.90

Cold Brew

$4.90

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.90

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Early Grey

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Merchandise

Hats

Beanie - Storm Logo Wool

Beanie - Sage Logo Wool

Beanie - Black Logo Wool

Black Dad Hat

Brown Mesh Dad Hat

Brown Oregon Trucker Hat

Corduroy Bucket Hat

Black Wood Cross Hat

$32.00
Grey/Green Cork Patch Hat

LTD Brown Trucker Hat

Navy Aamco Hat

Navy Sunshine Mtn Trucker Hat

Olive Green Dad Hat

Oregon Surfer Hat

$28.00
Sunset Hat

Tri-Color Leather Patch Hat

Green Fleece Hat

$32.00

Wearables

Beer Mitten

Hoodie - Green Sunshine Full Zip

Hoodie - Tan Oregon

Flannel - Blue plaid

T - Blue Aamco

T - Charcoal Mountain Tech

T - Maroon Sunshine

T - Women's Circle Mtn

T- NEW Black Buildling

$28.00
Socks - Wool

Hoodie- Charcoal Logo

$60.00

Classic logo on a charcoal hoodie

Long Sleeve T- All Roads

$32.00

Long Sleeve "All Roads Lead to Crux"

White Camo Jacket

$60.00

Hoodie - Navy Sunshine Full Zip

$40.00

T- Bochi Bochi

$30.00

Distressed Aamco Hoodie

$60.00

Classic logo on a charcoal hoodie

Glassware

Glass - Pint

$7.00

Glass - Tulip

$8.00

Glass - Taster

$5.00

Glass - Wine

$8.00

Glass - Growler 64oz

$5.00

Glass - Growlette 32oz

$3.00
Hydroflask - Navy 32oz

Glass - BANISHED Tulip

$12.00

Diner Mug

$12.00

Glencairn Whiskey Taster

$15.00

Stickers

Aamco Logo Sticker

$2.00

Sunshine Mtn. Logo Sticker

$2.00

7" - Crux White Vinyl Sticker

$4.00

7" - Crux Black Vinyl Sticker

$4.00

7" - Crux Orange Vinyl Sticker

$4.00

10" - Crux White Vinyl Sticker

$5.00

10" - Crux Black Sticker

$5.00

3" - Tiny Gold Vinyl Sticker

$2.00

Oregon Diecut Sticker

$2.00

Misc

Sign - Aamco Logo

$20.00

Koozie - Blue Aamco Logo

$6.00

Dog Bandana

$10.00

Dog Bowl

$20.00

Dog Collar

$27.00

Dog Leash

$27.00

Aamco Key Chain

$4.00

Tap Handle

$50.00

Barrell

$35.00

Playing Cards

$10.00

Dog Toy

$20.00

Sixer Cooler

$45.00

Picnic Blanket

$45.00

Retail Beverage

Retail Beer

Crux Pilz - 6-pack

$13.00

Glow Stick Hazy IPA - 6-pack

$13.00

Toy Poodle - 6-pack

$13.00

Exactly Random - 6-pack

$14.00

NØ MØ - N/A IPA - 6-pack

$13.00

NØ MØ - Strata Gold - 6-pack

$13.00

NØ MØ - N/A Hazy IPA - 6-pack

$13.00

All The Hops - Variety 6-pack

$14.00

NØ MØ - N/A Mix Pack

$13.00

Cast Out IPA 6-pack

$14.00

Noisy Boy IPA - 6-pack

$13.00

Gimme Mo IPA - 6-pack

$14.00

Crux IPA - 6-pack

$14.00

PCT Porter - 6-pack

$13.00

Bochi Bochi - 6-pack

$13.00

Build Your Own 4-pack

$17.00

Crux Stout - 4-pack

$16.00

Doublecross 4-Pack

$17.00

Pre-Pro 4-pack

$16.00

Krystal Juice IPA 4-pack

$17.00

Trouble Free Hazy 4-pack

$16.00

Krystal Juice - 16oz can

$5.00

Trouble Free Hazy - 16oz can

$5.00

Crux Stout - 16oz Can

$5.00

Pre Pro - 16oz can

$5.00

Doublecross - 16oz Can

$5.00

Half Hitch Imperial IPA - 16oz Can

$5.00

Damaged Can

$4.25

Better Off Red 2017 - 750mL

$22.00

Better Off Red 2018 - 750mL

$20.00

Lost Love 2023 - 500mL

$15.00

Tough Love 2022 - 500mL

$15.00

Lost Love 2022 - 500mL

$15.00

Bramble Candy - 500mL

$15.00

Tough Love 2021 - 500mL

$15.00

Doublecross 2022 - 500mL

$15.00

Freakcake 2023 - 500mL

$15.00

Retail Wine

Crux Red Wine - Bottle

$25.00

Crux White Wine - Bottle

$23.00

Crux Rose - Bottle

$23.00

Corkage Fee (Crux Wine)

$5.00

Corkage Fee (Outside Wine)

$15.00

Retail Whiskey

Crux Whiskey - Bottle

$79.95

Crowlers

Tier 1/Regular - Crowler

Aromatic Variance #10 - IPA - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Bochi Bochi - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Cast Out - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Crux Cider - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Crux Kolsch - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Crux Pilz - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Dark Snap - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Glow Stick - Hazy IPA - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Longford's Red - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

NØ MØ IPA - N/A - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

PCT Porter - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Prince Nelson - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Purple Bolt - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Tangy Boomerang - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

NØ MØ Strata Gold - N/A - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Strataday - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Seekseekqua - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Krystal Juice - 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Tier 2/Imperial - Crowler

Doublecross - 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Half Hitch - 32oz Crowler

$14.00

Snow Cave - 32oz Growler

$14.00

Banished Beers - Crowler

Freakcake 2019 - 32oz Crowler

$30.00

Lost Love 2023 - 32oz Crowler

$30.00

Ribbon of Darkness - 32oz Crowler

$30.00

Tough Love 2022 - 32oz Crowler

$30.00

Freakcake 2023 - 32oz Crowler

$30.00

Dock Sales (Kegs)

50L

50L - Tasting Room Tier 1

$209.00

50L - Tasting Room Tier 2

$219.00

50L - Tasting Room Tier 3

$229.00

Banished Beer - 50L

$439.00

Crux Pilz - 50L Keg

$189.00

50L - Retail Tier

$189.00

50L - Retail Tier 2

$199.00

50L - Retail Tier 3

$235.00

20L

Crux Pilz - 20L

$89.00

Glow Stick Hazy IPA - 20L

$99.00

Gimme Mo IPA - 20L

$99.00

Cast Out IPA - 20L

$99.00

Tier 1 - 20L

$110.00

Tier 2 - 20L

$125.00

Tier 3 - 20L

$140.00

Banished Beer - 20L

$180.00

NØ MØ N/A IPA - 20L

$89.00

Pre-paid online - 20L

Deposits

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Party Pump Deposit

$85.00

Rollover Keg Deposit

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We like to think of our tasting room as a craft beer playground: a place where kids, parents, dogs, outdoors enthusiasts, and beer lovers can come together over great food, vibes, music, and of course, amazing beer. Our tasting room boasts 24+ taps, while our spacious lawn offers an array of food carts, weekly live music, and unbeatable views of the Cascade Mountains.

Location

50 SW Division St, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

