Food

Starters & Sides

Requeson

$11.00

Mexican fresh cheese similar to ricotta, corn, chili oil and tostadas.

Guacamole

$16.00

Avocado, tomato onions, slices, tostadas, chile serrano, sea salt

Jicama salad

$16.00

Pineapple, Jicama, pumpkin seeds, cucumber, orange, gem lettuce, serrano and powdered chili.

Consome

$7.00

Goat birria consomé (broth) that is simmered in a delicious dry pepper broth and shredded to perfection.

Beans

$5.00

Frijoles de la olla or "Beans from the pot" served with a side of cilantro, onions and Jalapeños.

Tortillas

$3.00

Our bicolor tortillas nixtamalized blue and white corn.

Tostadas

$3.00

Platanitos Fritos

$9.00

Fried plantains with cheese and cream,

Salsa and Chips

$11.00

Tacos

Chicken in green mole

$6.00

Pumpkin seeds and green Chile mole over rice

Vegan Chorizo

$6.00

Oat chorizo, nopales and avocado salsa

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

Slowly braised pork with fresh tomato and cilantro salsa

Crispy potato Taco

$5.00

Tradicional pan fried potato taco bathed in tomato salsa and a side of Chile de arbol

Birria Taco

$6.50

Guadalajara style birria made with slow cooked goat, chilis and spices

Beef Tongue

$6.00

Slow cooked beef tongue served with the tradicional tomatillo salsa

Steak

$6.50

New York strip steak, grilled onions, chile de arbol salsa

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Shrimp cooked in chipotle sauce

Tortas

WHAT'S AN AHOGADA ANYWAY? Synonym of Guadalajara, sandwich stuffed with meat or vegetables "drowned" in tomato sauce and the in a very spicy sauce (to taste) proudly the only place that serves it in NYC.
Carnitas Torta Ahogada

$17.00

Bread baked on premises with carnitas, dipped in tomato sauce with a side of chile árbol salsa.

Mushroom Torta Ahogada (Vegan)

$17.00

Bread baked on premises stuffed with roasted mushrooms dipped in tomato sauce, side of chile de árbol salsa.

Shrimp Torta Ahogada

$19.00

Bread dipped in a mild creamy chipotle sauce topped with avocado, cilantro and red onion.

Quesadillas

Oyster Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.00

Charred oyster mushrooms and cheese

Chicharron Quesadilla

$8.00

Spicy Chicharron and cheese

Mains

CarnitasPatter (For 2)

$48.00

1 lb of carnitas with tortillas. Tradicional made with pork, braised for hours for you to enjoy with someone else

Carne en su jugo

$21.00

Traditional beef stew from Guadalajara, chuck steak slowly braised with bone marrow, garnished with beans, onions, bacon, salsa and a side of tortillas

Desserts

Jericalla

$9.00

Mexican custard, a flan-créme brûléesque- estravaganza

Cajeta y Mezcal

$8.00

Thickened caramel made of sweetened milk with a hint of mezcal, served with bread on the side

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$6.00

Iced hibiscus flower infusion with a hint of vanilla.

Horchata

$8.00

Tradicional rice drink with Mexican vanilla

Horchata de Fresa

$8.00

Guadalajara style rice drink with Mexican vanilla and strawberries

Cold Brew Horchata

$8.00

A new take made of horchata and cold brew coffee

Lime and chia lemonade

$7.00

Mexican lemonade, lime with chia seeds

Tepache

$8.00

Super refreshing Mexican fermented drink, made of pineapple and cinnamon

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sidral Mundet

$4.00

Boing Mango

$4.00

Boing Guava

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00