Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cruz del Sur

review star

No reviews yet

622 Washington Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters & Sides

Requeson

Requeson

$11.00

Mexican fresh cheese with tostadas

Guacamole

Guacamole

$16.00

Avocado, tomato onions, slices, tostadas, chile serrano, sea salt

Jicama salad

Jicama salad

$16.00

Jalisco style, pineapple, jicama, orange, gem lettuce

Consome

$7.00

Goat birria consomé that is simmered in a delicious dry pepper broth and shredded to perfection.

Beans

$5.00

Fresh beans with spices, traditional way of eating it “fresh from the pot”

Salsa tasting

$11.00

5 different salsas including our signature roasted habanero one! Side of Tostadas (chips) included.

Tortillas

$2.00

Tostadas

$2.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$6.00

Chicken in green mole on a bed of rice

Vegetables Taco

Vegetables Taco

$6.00

Charcoal grilled vegetables (cauliflower, beets and broccoli)

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

Slowly braised pork carnitas

Crispy potato taco

Crispy potato taco

$4.00

The classic crispy taco filled with mashed potatoes and dipped in a tomato sauce and topped with pickled onions.

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$6.00

Guadalajara style, the OG with goat birria and consome to dip it or pour it on top

Beef Tongue

Beef Tongue

$6.00

Beef tongue taco

Steak

Steak

$6.50

New York strip, onions, chile de arbol salsa

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Tortas

Carnitas Torta Ahogada

Carnitas Torta Ahogada

$16.00

Birote baked on premises with carnitas, dipped in tomato sauce and chile de árbol, a classic to cure anything

Mushroom Torta Ahogada (Vegan)

Mushroom Torta Ahogada (Vegan)

$16.00

Birote baked on premises, filled with grilled oyster mushrooms and dipped in tomato sauce and chile de árbol, a classic to cure anything

Shrimp Torta

$18.00

Traditional shrimp ahogada, smothered in a mild creamy chipotle sauce with a little bit of avocado

Quesadillas

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.00

The classic with a hand made tortilla using two types of corn, Oaxaca cheese and oyster mushrooms

Chicharron Quesadilla

$8.00

Spicy Chicharron and cheese in a hand made tortilla

Mains

Carnitas order

Carnitas order

$48.00

Traditionally slow cooked pork, braised for hours for you to enjoy with someone else

Carne en su jugo

$21.00

Desserts

Lime Pie

Lime Pie

$7.00

Mexican lime pie with galletas Marias

Jericalla

$9.00

Mexican flan-créme-bruleè traditional in Guadalajara

Cajeta y Mezcal

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Guadalajara food now in Brooklyn, try our authentic tacos and come back to life with a torta ahogada or some carnitas.

Website

Location

622 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Puerto Viejo
orange starNo Reviews
564 Grand Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
orange star4.7 • 74
663 Washington Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Locanda Vini E Olii
orange star4.1 • 427
129 Gates Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Otway
orange starNo Reviews
930 fulton street Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
The Barlow
orange star4.8 • 50
655 Grand Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
BrooklyNoosh - Persian Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 11
988 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston