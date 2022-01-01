Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cruzin' Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd

Lahaina, HI 96761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Cold Brew
Americano

Specialties

All of our Beans are Locally Roasted Fresh Twice a Week!

Latte

$4.25+

Traditional latte with espresso and milk

Flavored Latte

$4.50+

Choose up to 3 flavors to add to your latte

Nutty Hawaiian

$4.50+

Ghiradelli Caramel and Macadamia Nut Latte

Honeysuckle

$4.50+

Locally sourced honey and vanilla latte

Roca Java

$4.50+

Dark Chocolate and Almond Roca Latte, Just like the Candy!

Mocha

$4.50+

Ghiradelli Dark Chocolate Latte

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Ghiradelli White Chocolate Latte

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Ghiradelli Caramel and Vanilla Latte

Bullet Coffee

$4.25+

Clean Burning Energy and Mental Clarity helped by the grass-fed butter and MCT oil we add to our signature house-blend. Served hot in order to melt the butter!

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

A Shot of Espresso added to our House Brewed Coffee

Spiced Chai Tea

$4.50+

A Dairy-based Spiced Chai Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50+

Fresh Brewed Loose Leaf Thai Iced Tea with Coconut Milk Float *Contains Dairy

Kula Fog

$5.25

Earl Gray Tea flavored with Homemade Kula Lavender Syrup, Vanilla, and Coconut Milk.

Classic Coffee Drinks & Sodas

Cold Brew

$4.00+

It takes an hour to yield one drip of the coffee we use for this to make for a smooth drink

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Equal Parts of Espresso, Steamed Milk and Foam

Espresso

$2.75+

Nothing but Locally Roasted Goodness!

Americano

$3.00+

House Brew

$2.75+

Our Own Cruzin' Blend of Locally Grown and Roasted Beans!

Cortado

$3.75+

Tea

$3.00

16 ounces of hot or iced tea

Italian Sodas

$5.00

Just like an Old Fashion Soda! Your choice of Flavor or Combination, Soda Water and Half & Half!

Can/Bottle Beverage

$1.50

Miscellaneous Beverages

Milks

$2.50+

12oz of your choice of milk

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk

$4.00

12oz of hot or cold milk with Ghirardelli Chocolate

Steamer/Flavored Milk

$4.00

Your choice of Milk and Flavor, Hot or Cold

Cup of water

$0.35+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Cool down with a blended classic cappuccino or add your choice of flavors!

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Classic frozen lemonade or add some flavor to make it your own!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Scrambled egg patties (*eggs contain dairy) and cheddar cheese with choice of pork sausage patty or hickory-smoked bacon strips served on an English Muffin or Everything Bagel. We do have Gluten-free options, although we are not a certified GF kitchen.

Avocado Sandwich

Avocado Sandwich

$8.75

An everything-bagel with smashed avocado, sprouts, cream cheese, salt and pepper, topped with your choice of sliced tomatoes or hickory-smoked bacon. (Or both +$1)

Moa Bettah

Moa Bettah

$9.75

6" Hawaiian Sweet Roll with Melted Provolone, Nut Free Pesto, Turkey, Tomato and Mayo

Maui Cristo

$9.75

Melted Swiss, Ham and Maui Guava Jelly on a Toasted 6" Hawaiian Sweet Roll

Pastries

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.50

Toasted Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

English Muffin

$2.50

Toasted English Muffin with Butter

6" Hawaiian Sweet Roll

$2.50

Locally Baked Hawaiian Sweet Roll

GF Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

Banana Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Shaka Dogs

12' All Beef Hot Dogs on a Toasted Hawaiian Sweet Roll
Surfs Up

Surfs Up

$7.75

The OG with Ketchup, Mustard and Relish...You can always add bacon for $1 more or make it Combo with Soda and Chips for an extra $2.50

Toes to the Noes

Toes to the Noes

$7.75

If you like a little Heat and a little Sweet, you will love the Locally Made Hawaiian Pepper Jelly on your Hot Dog...Why Not Add Some Bacon! (+$1) or Make it a Combo with Soda and Chips (+$2.50)

Head High

Head High

$7.75

Do you know what's Sweet? Having your Hot Dog with Maui Onion Mustard on it! Why not Add some Bacon (+$1) or make it a Combo with Chips and a Soda! (+$2.50)

Barreled

Barreled

$7.75

Nothing Better than Locally Made Mango Jelly to Sweeten up that Dog! Why Not Add Some Bacon (+$1) or make it a Combo with Soda and Chips! (+$2.50)

Grab and Go

Original Maui Chips

$1.50

Maui Onion Chips

$1.50

Granola Bar

$1.75

Cookies

$2.50

Apple

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Maui Jelly

Six Mini Jars of our Local Jelly

Maui Jelly Factory Tins

$20.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Pepper Jelly

$7.00

Maui Guava Jelly

$7.00

Mango Jelly

$7.00

Maui Onion Mustard

$7.00

Women's Tank Tops

2XL Grey

$25.00

2XL Pink

$25.00

2XL Turquoise

$25.00

L Grey

$25.00

L Pink

$25.00

L Turquoise

$25.00

M Grey

$25.00

M Pink

$25.00

M Turquoise

$25.00

Old School Tank

$25.00

S Grey

$25.00

S Pink

$25.00

S Turquoise

$25.00

XL Grey

$25.00

XL Pink

$25.00

XL Turquoise

$25.00

XS Grey

$25.00

XS Pink

$25.00

XS Turquoise

$25.00

UniSex Tank

XS

$25.00

S

$25.00

M

$25.00

L

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Tee Shirts

Grey 2XL

$25.00

Grey L

$25.00

Grey M

$25.00

Grey S

$25.00

Grey XL

$25.00

Grey XS

$25.00

Old Schoo

$25.00

Pink 2XL

$25.00

Pink L

$25.00

Pink M

$25.00

Pink S

$25.00

Pink XL

$25.00

Pink XS

$25.00

Turquoise 2XL

$25.00

Turquoise L

$25.00

Turquoise M

$25.00

Turquoise S

$25.00

Turquoise XL

$25.00

Turquoise XS

$25.00

UV Shirts

XS

$30.00

S

$30.00

M

$30.00

L

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

Zip Up Hoodies

XS

$45.00

S

$45.00

M

$45.00

L

$45.00

XL

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

Local Coffee Beans

16oz of Our Locally Roasted Organic Beans
16oz Cruzin' House Blend

16oz Cruzin' House Blend

$23.95

Our Own Blend of Locally Grown and Roasted Beans...You can only get them from Cruzin' Cafe!!

16oz Italian Espresso Roast

$21.95

8oz Decaf

$12.00Out of stock

Cruzin' Cafe Hats

Snap Back Trucker Hats

Blue

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

White

$20.00

Pink

$20.00

Black

$20.00
Green

Green

$20.00

Snap Back Trucker Hat

Coffee Mug

Mug

$12.00

Stickers

Clear Logo Sticker

Clear Logo Sticker

$1.00
Javaloha

Javaloha

$1.00
Hot Dog Girl

Hot Dog Girl

$1.00
LivinAloha

LivinAloha

$1.00

Tumbler

16 Oz Tumbler

$16.00

Magnet

Magnet

$6.50

Locally made magnet

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Honokowai, Cruzin' Cafe is the happening place where both the locals and tourist come for a refreshing drink or a quick bite utilizing the best fresh and local ingredients as possible. Boasting a 14' outdoor surfboard table on the lanai with comfortable seating to talk story, people watch or work on your laptop with our free wi-fi.

Location

3481 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761

Directions

Gallery
Cruzin’ Cafe image
Cruzin’ Cafe image
Cruzin’ Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Miss Arepa
orange starNo Reviews
Lower Honoapi'Ilani Road Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Duke's Maui
orange starNo Reviews
130 kai malina parkway lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Papi's Ohana
orange starNo Reviews
3481 Lower Honoapiilani RD Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Maui Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
4405 Honoapiilani Hwy #217 Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Leilani's on The Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2435 Kaanapali Parkway Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Kaanapali
orange star4.4 • 17,619
2435 Kaanapali Parkway Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lahaina

Hula Grill Kaanapali
orange star4.4 • 17,619
2435 Kaanapali Parkway Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Lahaina Grill
orange star4.7 • 13,966
127 Lahainaluna Road Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Kimo's Maui
orange star4.4 • 8,188
845 Front Street Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Lahaina Fish Co.
orange star4.3 • 4,900
831 Front St Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Monkey
orange star4.1 • 1,320
844 Front St Ste 201 Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn
orange star4.2 • 397
658 Wharf Street Lahaina, HI 96761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lahaina
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston