Italian
Bars & Lounges
Cry Baby Pasta
841 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cry Baby Pasta. 627 S. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19147 267.534.3076
Location
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky's Last Chance (Queen Village)
No Reviews
848 South 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurant