Italian
Bars & Lounges

Cry Baby Pasta

841 Reviews

$$

627 S 3rd St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

TO-Rigatoni
TO-Caesar Salad
TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto

5pm-9pm Pickup To-go offered Tuesday- Sunday

TO-Caesar Salad

TO-Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, croutons, parmesan, anchovy

TO-Italian Salad

TO-Italian Salad

$12.00

radicchio, frisee, salami, provolone, pepperoncini, italian dressing

TO-Corn Polenta

TO-Corn Polenta

$12.00

Bi-Color Corn, Saffron Butter, Sorghum

TO-Butternut Squash Sformato

$11.00

Tomato Fondue, Parmesan Tuille

TO-Meatballs

TO-Meatballs

$11.00

Tomato, smoked ricotta

TO-Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Basil pesto

TO-Broccolini

$10.00

Chili, garlic, anchovy

TO-Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Shiitake Mushroom Vinaigrette

TO-Garlic Butter Bruschetta

$3.00

Garlic butter on grilled focaccia

TO-Spicy Artichoke Bruschetta

$9.00

Calabrian Chilis, Lemon

TO-Buffalo Mozzarella Bruschetta

TO-Buffalo Mozzarella Bruschetta

$9.00

Black Mission Figs, Rosemary

TO-Chicken Liver Bruschetta

$9.00

apple mostarda, pistachio

TO-Chicken Francaise

TO-Chicken Francaise

$23.00

lemon, white wine, crispy potatoes, shishito peppers

TO-Grilled Branzino

$23.00

caulini, castelvetrano olives, romesco

TO-Pork Orvieto

$22.00

Fennel, Italian Olives, Polenta

TO-Eggplant Parmesan

TO-Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

pomodoro, buffalo mozzarella, chili oil

TO-Spaghetti Pomodoro

TO-Spaghetti Pomodoro

$16.00
TO-Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

TO-Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$16.00
TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto

TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto

$16.00

spaghetti basil pesto

TO-Creste Di Gallo

TO-Creste Di Gallo

$18.00

mushroom sugo, spirulina, kale,aged balsamic

TO-Linguine

TO-Linguine

$22.00

crab, peppers, old bay butter, bottarga breadcrumbs

TO-Rigatoni

TO-Rigatoni

$21.00

vodka sauce, pancetta, smoked chicken, cherry peppers (cannot be made without pancetta or cherry peppers)

TO-Tagliatelle

TO-Tagliatelle

$20.00

classic bolognese ragu, parmesan

Sub gluten free spaghetti

$2.00

Select your pasta first and make a note so we can prepare using gluten free spaghetti

TO-KIDS Rigatoni Pomodoro
$6.00

$6.00

TO-KIDS Rigatoni Butter
$6.00

$6.00

TO-KIDS Rigatoni Meatballs
$8.00

$8.00

TO-KIDS Spaghetti Butter
$6.00

$6.00

TO-KIDS Spaghetti Pomodoro
$6.00

$6.00

TO-KIDS Spaghetti Meatballs
$8.00

$8.00

TO-Chocolate Torte

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Espresso Caramel, Cocoa Nib and Coffee Bean Toffee

TO-Butterscotch Budino

TO-Butterscotch Budino

$10.00

TO-Fig Cake

$11.00

Fig Jam, Pistachio Mousse, Pistachio Kroquant

San Pellegrino Orange Soda
$3.00

$3.00

Can Diet Coke
$1.50

$1.50

Custom Cake

$55.00

We are happy to make your custom cake with 3-4 day lead time. Please text 610.613.5425 to arrange. Cake: Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream: Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee, Peanut Butter, Raspberry

Can Coke

$2.00
Cry Baby N/A Groni

Cry Baby N/A Groni

$6.00

Savory spiced Italian soda

Bridget Foy's Virgin Paloma

Bridget Foy’s Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Grapefruit cordial, bubbles

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$22.00
Bottle of Nero D'Avola/Merlot Blend

Bottle of Nero D’Avola/Merlot Blend

$31.00

Suns POST GAME

$1,340.00

all individually packaged & labelled 15 braised short rib ragu with rigatoni 15 gluten free chicken francaise, potatoes, broccoli 8 vegan gnocchi 10 cut watermelon 40 utensil sets extra napkins 11/7 post game

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cry Baby Pasta. 627 S. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19147 267.534.3076

Website

Location

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Map
