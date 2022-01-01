A map showing the location of Crying TigerView gallery
Crying Tiger

9969 Jefferson Davis Highway

Federicksburg, VA 22407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Bottle Beer

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Seltzers

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw

$5.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Redbull

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA draft

$7.00

Not My Job Draft

$7.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00

DB Vienna lager

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

French Connection

$9.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Daphne

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Liquid Mariuana

$7.50

Mystery Machine

$7.50

Velma

$7.50

Fred

$7.00

Watermelon Candy Drink

$8.00

Rainbow Shot

$25.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Mai Tai

$8.00

Shooters & Bombs

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Peach Bomb

$8.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Tutti Fruiti

$7.00

Pickle Back

$8.50

White Tea

$7.00

Auddie Bear

$6.00

Orange Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Strawberry Starburst

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Gummi Bear

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.50

Watermelon Candy Shooter

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Random Shooter

$8.00

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$6.00+

Absolut

$7.50+

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Titos

$7.50+

Stoli

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Cherry

$6.00+

Orange

$5.00+

Grape

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Whipped

$5.00+

Watermelon

$7.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Raspberry

$5.00+

Vanilla

$5.00+

Apple

$5.00+

Hendricks

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Rail Gin

$6.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.50+

Captain Morgan

$7.50+

Bacardi

$7.50+

Rail Rum

$6.00+

1800 Silver

$7.50+

1800 Reposado

$7.50+

Don Julio Silver

$11.00+

Casamigos Silver

$11.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Hornitos Silver

$7.50+

Rail Tequila

$6.00+

Bulliet Rye

$7.50+

Jameson

$7.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Writers Tears

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.50+

Fireball

$5.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.50+

Rail Whiskey

$6.00+

Crown

$7.50+

Crown Apple

$7.50+

Segrams Seven

$7.50+

Segrams

$7.50+

Crown Vanilla

$7.50+

Jack Fire

$6.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50+

Hennessy VS

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Woodford

$9.00+

Rail Bourbon

$6.00+

Ryans

$5.00+

Frangelico

$7.50+

Cafe Lolita

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$7.50+

Kahlua

$7.50+

Lemoncello

$7.50+

Bailey

$7.50+

Rum Chata

$6.50+

Disarono

$6.50+

Hennesy

$12.00+

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Caber

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

prosecco

$4.00

Merlot

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Pinot Nior

$6.00

White Blend

$6.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Bartender's Specials

Angie - The Swinger

$8.00

Jacob - Just One More

$8.00

Natalie - Bombshell Punch

$8.00

Will - Mermaid Squirt

$8.00

Jessica - The Aunty Koo Koo

$8.00

Auddie - Mystery Drink

$8.00

Lexx - Sour Puss

$8.00

Appetizers

Thai Shrimp

$14.00

Wings

$15.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

Nachos

$11.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flatbread

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Edamame

$7.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Prestzel Sticks

$8.00

Salad

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Crying Tiger House Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Creamy Chicken Pasta

$17.00+

Penne Pasta

$14.00+

Sandwiches & Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Fish Basket

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Burger Basket

$13.00

Sandwich, Fish

$13.00

BLT

$11.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Mixed Veggie

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatos

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Lao Menu

Crying Tiger

$12.00

Lab Gai

$11.00

Green Papaya Salad

$10.00

Lao Street BBQ

$10.00

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Crab Roll

$7.00

Jacket Shrimp

$8.00

Yum Woon Sen

$11.00

sticky rice side

$5.00

Platter, Lao BBQ

$23.00

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Pho

$13.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake Sticks

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders w/fries

$7.00

Kids Burger w/fries

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles w/side salad

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Basket w/fries

$7.00

Kids Fish Basket w/fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/fries

$7.00

Lao Specials

Pho

$12.00

Lao Sausage w/ Sticky Rice

$14.00

Chicken Lao Noodle

$15.00

Lao Fried Noodles

$14.00

Pork Spring Rolls

$8.00

Sticky Rice & Mango

$7.00

Pork Jerky

$10.00

Main Specials

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Wing Wednesday

6 Wings

$4.50

10 wings

$7.50

15 wings

$11.25

20 wings

$15.00

Taco Tuesday

Beef taco

$3.00

Carnitas taco

$4.00

Chicken taco

$3.00

Fish taco

$4.00

Nachos Beef

$11.00

Tamala

$5.00

Birria Tacos

$4.00

Seafood

1/2 lb crab legs

$20.00

1 lb crab legs

$34.00

Shrimp 1/2 lb

$10.00

Shrimp 1 lb

$18.00

Shrimp & Crab combo

$48.00

