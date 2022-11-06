Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen

1,092 Reviews

$$

114 Ferry St

Malden, MA 02148

Popular Items

Pad Thai 👍🥦
Pad See Ew 👍
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶️

Crying Thaiger's Signatures

Crying Rib Eye 🌶️🌶️👍

Crying Rib Eye 🌶️🌶️👍

$17.95

Super tender rib eye steak (Spicy 🌶️🌶️) marinated in crying thaiger’s style grilled to perfection. Served with spicy Jaew sauce and seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster sauce.

Crying Tiger 🌶️🌶️👍

$16.95

Crying Thaiger's signature grilled marinated NY strip steak with seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster sauce.

Crying Pork 🌶️🌶️👍

$16.95

Signature marinated, grilled pork neck sprinkled with ground toasted rice. Served with Crying Thaiger's signature spicy 🌶️ Jaew sauce (dry chili toasted rice, lime juice, numpla, tamarind juice, shallot, cilantro) and seasoned vegetables. Contains Oyster Sauce.

Crying Salmon 🌶️🌶️

$16.95

Thai style Grilled Salmon with seasoned vegetables.

Crying Vegetables & Tofu 🌶️🌶️ 🥦

$14.95

Thai style grilled vegetables and tofu. (can be made vegetarian upon request)

Small Plates

Thai BBQ Pork Skewers 👍

Thai BBQ Pork Skewers 👍

$8.95

These succulent skewers of marinated, grilled pork is a popular street food in Thailand. The pork is marinated with coriander seed, cilantro root, soy sauce and grilled to perfection. (Recommended with sticky rice) Contains Gluten, Oyster sauce, and Soy.

Honey Ribs 👍

Honey Ribs 👍

$9.95

Honey and spices glazed roasted spare ribs, cilantro, scallion, and pickled garlic. Contains Gluten, Oyster sauce, and Soy.

Crying Wings 👍🌶️🌶️

Crying Wings 👍🌶️🌶️

$8.95

Deep Fried chicken wings rubbed with Crying Thaiger's signature 🌶️🌶️ spicy seasoning.

Nampla Wings 👍

Nampla Wings 👍

$9.95

Crying Thaiger's signature chicken wings drizzled with sweet and savory Nampla sauce and crispy garlic bits.

Roti with Green Curry 👍🌶️

Roti with Green Curry 👍🌶️

$7.95

Crispy Roti bread served with Green curry sauce

Khai Krok

Khai Krok

$8.95

Sunny side Quail eggs with scallion, and choice of soy sauce or spicy soy sauce.

Golden Bags

$8.95Out of stock
🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying Cauliflower

🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying Cauliflower

$8.95

Crispy and spicy cauliflower sprinkled with Crying seasoning Contains: wheat, dairy

🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying (Meatless!) Wings

🌶️🌶️🥦 Crying (Meatless!) Wings

$8.95

Crispy meatless wings made from plant-based protein, tossed in Crying Thaiger's signature spicy seasoning Contains: wheat, dairy, egg

Classic Apps

Chicken Satay 👍

Chicken Satay 👍

$7.95

Skewered Chicken white meat marinated in coconut satay curry served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. Contains Soy and Gluten.

Crispy Chive Cake 👍🥦

Crispy Chive Cake 👍🥦

$8.95

A popular street food snack. These chive cakes made with chive and flour are deep fried to perfection, crispy on the outside, soft and chewy inside.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Cream cheese, Kani, carrot, celery served with plum sauce. Contains: Cheese, Eggs, and Gluten.

Crispy Taro 🥦

Crispy Taro 🥦

$7.95

Shredded taro mixed with wheat flour, peanut, coconut cream then deep fried served with plum sauce topped with ground peanut. Contains: Gluten, Wheat flour, and Peanut.

Crying Thaiger’s Dumplings 👍

Crying Thaiger’s Dumplings 👍

$8.95

House made pork dumplings served with sweet soy sauce. Contains: Egg, Oyster sauce, Soy, and Gluten.

Curry Puff 👍

$9.95

curried chicken and potato in puff pastry served with cucumber sauce

Edamame 🥦

$6.95

Boiled soy bean in pods. Vegetarian & Gluten Free

Crying Edamame 🌶️ 🥦

Crying Edamame 🌶️ 🥦

$7.95

Steamed Edamame with Crying Thaiger’s signature spicy seasoning.

Fried tofu 🥦

Fried tofu 🥦

$6.95

Crispy fried tofu with plum sauce topped with ground peanut. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Scallion Pancake 🥦

$6.95

Crispy scallion pancake served with sweet soy sauce

Shrimp Shumai 👍

$6.95

Shrimp dumplings, deep fried or steamed, served with sweet soy sauce. Contains Gluten, Egg, Shellfish, Soy.

Spring Rolls 🥦

$6.95

Crispy spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, taro, glass noodle served with plum sauce. Contains: Eggs and Gluten

Thai Wings

$8.95

Deep fried chicken wings topped with crisped garlic, served with sweet chili sauce

Tod Mun

Tod Mun

$7.95

Thai style fish cakes infused with spices and kaffir lime leaf served with sweet chili sauce and peanut

Veggie Gyoza 👍 🥦

$6.95

Vegetable dumplings filled with mixed vegetables served with sweet soy sauce. Vegetarian. Contains Sesame, Wheat, Soy.

Soups

Thai Coconut Soup - Thailand’s most famous hot and sour soup with mushroom, cilantro, onion, scallion, and lime juice
CUP Tom Yum 🌶️

CUP Tom Yum 🌶️

$5.95

Thai Hot and Sour Soup - Thailand’s most famous soup with mushroom, cilantro, onion, scallion, and lime juice

CUP Tom Kha

CUP Tom Kha

$5.95

Thai Coconut soup infused with galangal, herbs, mushroom, cilantro, onion, and scallion

CUP Tom Jued

$5.95

Homemade Clear Vegetable Soup - Clear soup with vegetables, cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic

POT / BOWL Tom Yum 🌶️

$14.95

Thai Hot and Sour Soup - Thailand’s most famous soup with mushroom, cilantro, onion, scallion, and lime juice (Serve 2-3)

POT / BOWL Tom Kha

$14.95

Thai Coconut soup infused with galangal, herbs, mushroom, cilantro, onion, and scallion (Serve 2-3)

POT / BOWL Tom Jued

$14.95

Homemade Clear Vegetable Soup - Clear soup with vegetables, cilantro, scallion, and fried garlic (Serve 2-3)

Salad

Salad Khag (With Thai Peanut Dressing) 🥦

$8.95

mixed greens with fried tofu, fried taro, and peanut dressing

House Salad (With Creamy Lime Dressing) 🥦

$6.95

mixed greens with Chef’s special lime mayo dressing

Papaya salad (Som Tum) 👍🌶️

Papaya salad (Som Tum) 👍🌶️

$10.95

spicy tangy green papaya salad with carrots, string beans, tomato, peanut, and dried shrimp

Spicy Shrimp & Lemongrass Salad 🌶️

$12.95

Perfectly grilled shrimp in unique herbal dressing with red onion, scallion, mint, lemongrass, culantro, tomato, and fried shallot.

Larb 🌶️🌶️

Larb 🌶️🌶️

$11.95

minced chicken or pork with red onion, scallion, mint, culantro, toasted rice, and dried chili

Spicy Seafood Salad 🌶️

$12.95

Steamed shrimp and squid mixed with spicy and tangy yum sauce, red onion, scallion, mint, culantro, and tomato

Recommended Entrees

Massaman Curry with Chicken Thigh

Massaman Curry with Chicken Thigh

$16.95

🌶️👍 Peanutty, creamy, and lightly sweet curry with potato, onion, and chicken thigh, and a generous amount of peanuts. Gluten Free.

Crispy Chicken Basil 👍 🌶️🌶️

$15.95

Handmade Panko-crusted crispy chicken coated with Thai's famous spicy Krapow sauce with basil, carrot, garlic, onion, bell peppers, long hot pepper and chili. Served with jasmine rice.

Panang Curry with Short Ribs 🌶️

Panang Curry with Short Ribs 🌶️

$17.95

Thick and creamy curry with boneless short ribs, kaffir lime leaves, basil and long hot chili. Served with jasmine rice. Gluten Free.

Crispy Tamarind Duck 👍

$22.95

Crispy duck with sweet tangy tamarind sauce, fried shallot, and steamed vegetable.

Thai Omelet 👍

Thai Omelet 👍

$13.95

One of Thailand’s staple dish: Fried omelet with scallion, cilantro, and your choice of minced pork OR crab paste.

🌶️Seafood Prik Pow

$18.90

Slightly sweet and mildly spicy stir-fried mixed seafood with roasted chili paste, cashew nut, onion, bell peppers, carrot, celery, and scallion

Crispy Fish Basil 🌶️🌶️

$17.95

Hand-battered crispy tilapia filet coated with Thai's spicy famous Krapow sauce with basil, carrot, garlic, onion, bell peppers, long hot pepper, and chili. Served with jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork Kra Pow 🌶️🌶️👍

$17.95

Crispy pork belly stir-fried in Thai’s famous spicy Krapow sauce with basil, garlic, onion, green beans, carrot, bell peppers, long hot pepper, and chili.

Chinese Broccoli w Crispy Pork 🌶️👍

Chinese Broccoli w Crispy Pork 🌶️👍

$17.95

Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, oyster sauce, black bean paste, chili, and garlic (Gluten-Free Available)

Vegan Duck Curry 🌶️🌶️🥦

$17.95

Vegetarian duck (soy protein) in spicy red curry with bell peppers, basil, tomato, and pineapple. Vegan Friendly!

(GF) Rama Garden (with rice) 🥦

$14.95

Steamed mixed vegetables and tofu, served with rich and creamy peanut sauce. Served with white rice

Curry

Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦

Crying Thaiger 's Curry 👍🌶️🥦

$15.95

Creamy, mildly spicy and peanutty, this rich curry is made with red curry and ground peanut, broccoli, carrot, and bell peppers

Red Curry 👍🌶️🌶️🥦

$15.95

This deep red curry is made with a blend of fresh bird eyes chili, dried chili, galangal, and shallot. Cooked with your choice of protein, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, and basil. Medium spicy

Yellow Curry 🌶️🌶️🥦

$15.95

Medium spicy and fragrant curry made with the blend of turmeric and cumin. Cooked with your choice of protein, bell peppers, potato, tomato, and onion

Green Curry 🌶️

$15.95

Mildly spicy curry made green with the blend of green chili, kaffir lime leaf, basil. Cooked with your choice of protein, eggplant, bell peppers, basil, and bamboo shoot. (No vegetarian option for Green curry).

Stir-Fried Entrees

Kra Pow (Basil) 👍🌶️🌶️

Kra Pow (Basil) 👍🌶️🌶️

$14.95

Spicy and garlicky with a savory sweet glaze and fragrant basil stir-fried [choice of protein] with bell peppers, onion, long hot pepper, green bean, carrot, garlic, chili, and basil

Prik Pow 🌶️

$14.95

slightly sweet and mildly spicy stir-fried [choice of protein] with roasted chili paste, cashew nut, onion, bell peppers, carrot, celery, and scallion Cannot be made Gluten free.

Gra Tiem (Garlic)

$14.95

Garlic lover’s heaven with this classic Thai’s stir-fried [choice of protein] with caramelized garlic, ground white pepper, carrot, and onion

Stir-Fried Broccoli

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$14.95

Stir-fried Broccoli with house special sauce, carrots, and garlic

Clay Pots

Glass Noodle and Shrimp 👍

Glass Noodle and Shrimp 👍

$17.95

Glass noodles and shrimp seasoned with soy sauce and oyster sauce, then baked in a clay pot lined with pork belly. This is a classic dish with intricate layers of flavors. Made with celery, scallion, black pepper, ginger, and sesame oil

Kua Gai Noodle

$13.95

Fresh wide rice noodles wok-fried until toasty with chicken, iceberg lettuce, bean sprout, scallion, turnip, sesame oil served with Sriracha

Baked Rice with Sweet Sausage

Baked Rice with Sweet Sausage

$15.95

Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with Kun-Chaing (Thai sweet pork sausage), cashew, carrot, celery, onion, scallion, and sesame oil

Baked Rice with Pineapple 👍

Baked Rice with Pineapple 👍

$16.95

Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with chicken, shrimp, mild curry powder, pineapple, cashew, raisin, carrot, celery, onion, and scallion. Topped with Pork floss.

Baked Rice with Vegetarian Duck 🥦

Baked Rice with Vegetarian Duck 🥦

$15.95

Flavorful rice baked in clay pot with vegetarian duck (soy protein), carrot, onion, celery, cashew nut, scallion, and sesame oil

Noodle Soup

Crying Thaiger's spicy Noodle Soup

Crying Thaiger's spicy Noodle Soup

$14.95

👍🌶️ Spicy, Tangy, and slightly sweet broth with [choice of protein], meatballs, beansprout, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic, and grounded peanuts. Served with Wonton

Nuea Toon - Beef Noodle Soup 👍

Nuea Toon - Beef Noodle Soup 👍

$12.95

Slow cooked Beef Noodle Soup - Aromatic and flavorful broth flavored by cinnamon, star anise, black soy sauce. Served with beansprout, cilantro, scallion, celery, Chinese

Fried Rice & Noodle

Spicy Basil Pad Thai 👍🥦🌶️🌶️

Spicy Basil Pad Thai 👍🥦🌶️🌶️

$13.95

World’s famous Pad Thai with Spicy twist!!! Stir-fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion, chili, and Basil. Our Padthai is gluten free.

Crispy Pad Thai 🥦

$12.95Out of stock

Crispy Egg noodle stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion. (Cannot be made Egg free because of the Egg noodle).

Wonton Pad Thai 👍🥦

$12.95

World’s famous Pad Thai with a CRISPY unique twist. Instead of soft and chewy Pad Thai noodle, we substitute crispy wonton skin to make the texture of the Pad Thai more interesting. This dish is a must try if you are Pad Thai lover.

Pad See Ew 👍

Pad See Ew 👍

$12.95

Wok charred wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, black sweet soy sauce, soybean paste, garlic

Pad Thai 👍🥦

Pad Thai 👍🥦

$12.95

World’s famous sweet and tangy stir fried rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout, turnip, peanut, scallion. Our Padthai is gluten free.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle) 🌶️

$12.95

Spicy and fragrant stir fried wide rice noodle with your choice of protein, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot, green beans, and scallion

Thai Fried Rice🥦

$12.95

Thai style Fried rice with light oil, egg, tomato, Chinese broccoli, onion, scallion, your choice of protein

Pineapple Fried Rice 🥦

$12.95

Curried fried rice with your choice of protein, egg, chunks of pineapple, onion, carrot, scallion, raisin

Basil Fried Rice 🌶️🥦

$12.95

Spicy Fried Rice with egg, basil, onion, carrot, green bean, bell pepper, scallion, your choice of protein

Sides

Extra Sauce

Jasmine Rice

$1.95

Rice Berry (Brown Rice)

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Broccoli, Carrot, Zucchini, Green Bean, Napa, Bokchoy

Steamed Noodle

$3.95

Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice

$3.95

Roti bread

$3.95

Green Curry Sauce (Side order)

$3.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea 👍

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Jasmine Green Tea 👍

$3.95

“Real” Thai Coconut Juice 👍

$4.95

Special - Cha Ma-Nao 👍

$3.95

Cha Ma-Nao (Thai iced Tea with Lime) is a staple drink at any kind of restaurants in Thailand. The combination of Thai tea and lime juice seems to go with just about any Thai dish

Special - Thai Milk Green Tea

$4.25

Close cousin to the famous orange Thai Iced Tea. Thai Iced Green Tea taste more fruity and floral!

Summer Special - Potted Plant drink

Summer Special - Potted Plant drink

$6.95

New summer drink - Potted Plant style Thai Tea Choose your Thai Tea flavor , and enjoyed with whipped cream and Oreo crumbs

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

500 ml Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.95

Desserts

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice (GF)

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice (GF)

$8.95Out of stock

Fresh Mango served with homemade sticky rice, roasted bean, sweet coconut cream

Coconut Ice Cream (GF)

$5.95

Coconut Ice Cream served with Peanut

Green Tea Ice Cream (GF)

$5.95
Kanom Tuay (Coconut custard)

Kanom Tuay (Coconut custard)

These two layers of sweet and creamy coconut custard is usually served at noodle stalls in Thailand. Base layer made with chewy rice flour, top layer made with coconut cream, palm sugar, pandan leaf extract. You can take home the mini ceramic bowls as souvenir too!

Sweet Sticky Rice with Egg Custard (GF)

Sweet Sticky Rice with Egg Custard (GF)

$6.95
Pumpkin custard (GF)

Pumpkin custard (GF)

$6.95
Warm Palm cake with Mango Ice Cream

Warm Palm cake with Mango Ice Cream

$9.95

Warm, Mildly Sweet Palm cakes with shredded coconut. Served with Mango Sorbet

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Rustic Thai Kitchen

114 Ferry St, Malden, MA 02148

