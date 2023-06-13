Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cryptic Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

14618 Solomons Island Road

Solomons, MD 20688

Food

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Hivemind

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili flakes, honey

Beast Hunter

$17.00

tomato, parmesan, mozzarella, pork sausage, bacon, red onion, garlic, bread crumbs, chili flakes

Dungeon Dragon

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, jalapeño, red onion, garlic, chili flakes

Brooklyn Knight

$15.00

tomato, mozzarella, caciocavallo, parmesan, oregano

Gandalf

$17.00

mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, ricotta, garlic, black pepper, sage

Goblin King

$17.00

mozzarella, parmesan, kale, caramelized onion, garlic, chili flakes, lemon

Triforce

$16.00

mozzarella, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, olive oil, mayo

Presto

$15.00

vegan pesto, tomato slices, garlic, olive oil

Vampire Slayer

$14.00

tomato, garlic, chili flakes, oregano, olive oil

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

kale, parmesan, croutons, ceaser dressing

Italian Salad

$13.00

romaine, sopressata, mozzarella, pepperoncini, red onion, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Pie

Key Lime Pie (Whole)

$21.00

key lime custard, graham cracker crust

Key Lime Pie (Slice)

$3.50

key lime custard, graham cracker crust

Beverages

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

AZ Tea

$3.00

LaCroix

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Join our quest for good pizza!

Location

14618 Solomons Island Road, Solomons, MD 20688

Directions

