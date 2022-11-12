Crypto Sushi Bar 3755 East Desert Inn Road

Restaurant info

Crypto Sushi is premium All you can eat that everyone will enjoy. We are trying to bring AYCE sushi to another level by serving premium ingredient and freshness. Our sushi will be serve in good environment and lovely service. We will make sure that you will have the best experience when you are dinning with us. Quality and Selection of the ingredients would be very first thing we concern along with presentation. We will really make sure that we serve the best to our customer. We are not only serving AYCE sushi but also serving Bento Box and signature A la carte that customer must try!