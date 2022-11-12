Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crypto Sushi Bar 3755 East Desert Inn Road

review star

No reviews yet

3755 East Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE DRAGON ROLL
SUMMER CRUNCH
RAINBOW ROLL

NON-ALCOHOL DRINKS

THAI TEA

$5.00

COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

RASBERRY TEA

$3.50

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.50

ICE GREEN TEA

$4.00

FIJI water

$5.00

Orange juice

$3.50

BEER

LARGE SAPORO

$10.00

PITCHER

$22.00

SOJU

GREEN APPLE SOJU

$13.95

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$5.00

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$6.00

GYOZA [ 3 PCS ]

$4.00

EGG ROLL [ 2 PCS ]

$4.00

CRISPY THAI WINGS

$8.95

SHIRMP TEMPURA

$6.00

BAKED GREEN MUSSEL

$8.95

FRIED TOFU

$5.00

BEEF BULGOGI

$11.00

FRIED CHICKEN

$8.00

KFC

$8.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.00

DYNAMITE

$8.00

SHRIMP GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

CHEESE BULGOGI FRIES

$8.00

GRILLED SALMON COLLAR

$9.00

GRILLED YELLOWTAIL COLLAR

$9.00

CURRY FRIES

$12.00

SEAFOOD POKE NACHO

$13.00

CARPACCIO AND SASHIMI

THAI STYLE YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

$13.00

YUZU YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

$13.00

SALMON CARPACCIO

$12.00

BLACK GARLIC SALMON CARPACCIO

$13.00

CRUCH ONION ALBACORE

$13.00

SEXY SALMON

$12.00

PREMIUM SASHIMI PLATE [ CHEF'S CHOICE ]

$30.00

SKEWERS

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER

$6.00

PORK BELLY SWEWER

$6.00

BEEF SKEWER

$6.00

RICE CAKE

$6.00

SOUP AND SALAD

MISO SOUP

$3.00

MINI TONKATSU RAMEN

$6.00

MINI MISO RAMEN

$6.00

CUCUMBER CRAB SALAD

$4.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.00

THAI SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00
SEAFOOD SALAD

$14.00

SPECIAL SEARED NIGIRI

SEARED TUNA NIRIGI

$6.00

SEARED SALMON NIGIRI

$5.00

SEARED YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$6.00

CAJUN TUNA NIGIRI

$6.00

SMOKE PAPRIKA SALMON

$5.00

FRESHWATER EEL NIGIRI

$6.00

LIME LEAVES SALMON NIGIRI

$6.00

NIGIRI/SUSHI

TUNA NIGIRI

$6.00
GARLIC TUNA NIGIRI

$6.00

SALMON NIGIRI

$5.00

LEMON SALMON

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$6.00

SUPER WHITE TUNA NIGIRI

$5.00

ALBACORE NIGIRI

$5.00

RED SNAPPER NIGIRI

$5.00

SHRIMP NIGIRI

$5.00

CRABBY LEMON NIGIRI

$5.00

SQUID NIGIRI

$5.00

OCTOPUS SQUEEZE NIGIRI

$5.00

SCALLOP NIGIRI

$6.00

SMELT EGG NIGIRI

$5.00

SALMON EGGS NIGIRI

$5.00

TAMAGO NIGIRI

$5.00

TOBIKO NIGIRI

$5.00

QUAIL EGG NIGIRI

$5.00

SALMON BELLY NIGIRI

$6.00

OYSTERS

$6.00

THAI OYSTERS

$6.00

SWEET SHRIMP AMA ABI

$7.00
UNI NIGIRI

$7.00

SPRINGROLL STYLE

SALMON SPRINGROLL

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL SPRINGROLL

$6.00

SHRIMP SPRINGROLL

$6.00

VEGGIES SPRINGROLL

$6.00

BEEF BULGOGI

$6.00

CLASSIC ROLLS

TUNA ROLL

$5.00

SALMON ROLL

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$5.00

ALBACORE ROLL

$5.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$5.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00

ALASKA ROLL

$7.00

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$7.00

YUM YUM SCALLOP ROLL

$7.00

SPICY YUM YUM SCALLOP ROLL

$7.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$7.00

EEL ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$8.00

SPIDER ROLL

$11.00

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$7.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00

YUBU

CRAB MAYO YUBU

$6.00

SPICY TUNA YUBU

$6.00

BULGOGI YUBU

$6.00

MIX POKE YUBU

$6.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA YUBU

$6.00

CRYPTO SIGNATURE ROLL

ALL TIME HIGH

$13.00

ALL IN

$13.00

MINING

$13.00
WHAT'S UP PRIMO !

$13.00

HOUSE SPECIAL DEEP FRIED ROLL

VEGAS ROLL

$11.00

GOLDEN TIGER

$11.00

SUMMER CRUNCH

$11.00

CRISPY RICE

$7.00

STUFFED MUSHROOM

$6.00

RED ROCK

$14.00

SPICY SPECIAL ROLL

BURN BABY BURN

$13.00

I LOVE YOUR KISS

$13.00

HELL NO !

$13.00

BAKED ROLL

BAKED LOBSTER ROLL

$7.00

BAKED SCALLOP ROLL

$7.00

I HAVE A GOOD DREAM NOT A WET DREAM ROLL

$7.00

GRANDE CAN ROLL

$8.00

BOMB ! VOLCANO

$7.00

ALL TIME FAVORITE ROLLS

CATERPILLAR

$13.00

SUN ON THE BEACH

$13.00

DOUBLE DRAGON ROLL

$13.00

BLEEDING DRAGON ROLL

$13.00

DRAGON ROLL

$13.00

AVENGER DRAGON ROLL

$13.00

LEMON SALMON ROLL

$13.00

HAWAIIAN ROLL

$13.00

FULLMOON ROLL

$13.00

MARVEL PHILADEPHIA

$13.00

SUPER PHILADEPHIA

$13.00

SUPER ALASKA

$13.00

LOVE YOU 3000

$13.00

MEXICANA ROLL

$13.00

MONSTER ROLL

$13.00

TIGER ROLL

$13.00

JACKPOT ROLL

$13.00

SALMON LOVER ROLL

$13.00

LALISA ROLL

$13.00

ORANGE BLOSSOM ROLL

$13.00

SHRIMP LOVER ROLL

$13.00

POPCORN LOBSTER ROLL

$13.00

CHANEL ROLL

$13.00

SHRIMP AND LOBSTER ROLL

$13.00

LV RAIDERS

$13.00

GOLDEN KNIGHT

$13.00

I LOVE MY ASS

$13.00

TROPICAL VACATION CRAB ROLL

$14.00

SANTA MONICA ROLL

$14.00

SOMETHING BETWEEN US

$14.00

QR ROLL

$8.00

SASHIMI ROLL

$11.00

BULGOGI ROLL

$13.00

ICE CREAM

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$4.00

HONEY TOAST

VANILLA HONEY TOAST

$6.00

GREEN TEA HONEY TOAST

$6.00

SIDE

FRESH WASABI

$2.00

SUSHI RICE

$3.00

WITHE RICE

$3.00

SEA FOOD SAUCE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crypto Sushi is premium All you can eat that everyone will enjoy. We are trying to bring AYCE sushi to another level by serving premium ingredient and freshness. Our sushi will be serve in good environment and lovely service. We will make sure that you will have the best experience when you are dinning with us. Quality and Selection of the ingredients would be very first thing we concern along with presentation. We will really make sure that we serve the best to our customer. We are not only serving AYCE sushi but also serving Bento Box and signature A la carte that customer must try!

Location

3755 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

