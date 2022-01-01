Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crystal Falls

196 Reviews

$

1500 Handschke Dr

New London, WI 54961

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Loaded French Fries
Crinkle Cut French Fries

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

Kid's Fish

$6.50

Mini Tacos

$6.50

Friday Fish Fry

Shrimp

$19.00

Choose Lightly Breaded & Fried, or baked in a white wine and butter sauce. Served with cocktail sauce and lemon.

Perch

$18.00

Lightly breaded, seasoned and fried perch. Served with tarter and lemon.

Blackened Haddock

$17.00

one 8oz filet pan fried with a unique blend of herbs and spices. served with tartar and lemon.

Haddock

$16.00

Choose Lightly breaded or baked in a white wine and butter sauce. Served with tartar and lemon.

Combo of 2

$27.00

Choose any two types of seafood and how they are cooked

Friday Special

$5 Fish Sandwich

$5.00

Crispy haddock, American cheese, tartar sauce.

Cup of Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$3.50

Cup of Tomato Basil Soup

$3.50

STARTERS D/T

Triple Dip

$13.50Out of stock

3 delicious dips: spinach artichoke, buffalo chicken, and american street corn. Served with a side of pita chips

Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$15.25

3 creamy mac & cheese stuffed in a eggroll wrap, rolled, and deep fried to perfection. Recommended Dipping Sauce: Zesty Ranch

Ribbon Cut Potatoes

$9.75

idaho potato cut into a cacscade of ribbons, deep fried, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and tomatoes, then slathered with our zesty ranch sauce

Loaded French Fries

$10.75

our crinkle cut french fries topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, green onons, and sour cream

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.00

10 breaded and fried boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice and served with celery

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$11.75

10 house-smoked and fried bone-in wings tossed in the sauce of your choice and served with celery

Loaded Mini Tacos

$12.75

10 chicken mini tacos fried to a golden brown and heaped with lettuce, tomato, green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, black olives, and fresh jalapenos. served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$5.75

Cheese Curds

$8.25

from wisconsin, breaded white cheese curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.25

from wisconsin, breaded garlic white cheese curds

BURGERS D/T

Hamburger

$6.75

1/3 lb. hand pattied burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles ona brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.25

1/3 lb. hand pattied burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a brioche bun

Southwestern

$9.75

1/3 lb. hand pattied burger topped with fresh jalapenos, bacon, red pepper cheddar cheese & zesty ranch on a brioche bun

Butter Burger

$6.25

1/4 lb. extra lean ground steak patty topped with butter, onions, and pickles on a kaiser roll

Bacon Jam & Blue Cheese

$12.25

1/3 lb. hand pattied burger slathered with our house-made bacon jam, and blue cheese on a brioche bun

Caprese Burger

$7.75

1/3 lb. hand pattied burger with mozzarella cheese, arugala, tomato, and basil on a brioche bun

Cowboy Burger

$11.75

Giddy-up with our 1/2 lb. ground brisket burger piled with monterey jack cheese, onion straws, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun

Gyro Burger

$13.25Out of stock

Lamb patty topped with arugala, pickled onion, and house-made tzatziki sauce on a brioche bun

SAMMY'S D/T

Country Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.75

house-smoked pulled pork tossed in st. louis bbq sauce and topped with a healthy dose of coleslaw on a brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

$9.75

house-smoked brisket with a creamy horseradish sauce on a brioche bun

WRAPS D/T

Classic Chicken Wrap

$7.25

breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla with the sauce of your choosing

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.75

breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla

SALADS D/T

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.25

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese & croutons served with caesar dressing on the side

Garden Side Salad

$5.25

romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, croutons

Caesar Side Salad

$5.25

romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

ENTREES D/T

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.25

Homemade garlic, cream and cheese sauce over fettuccine pasta

Broasted Chicken-2 Pieces

$8.75

Lightly breaded and broasted chicken served with a side of coleslaw

Broasted Chicken-4 Pieces

$12.25

Lightly breaded and broasted chicken with choice of side

JUMBO BAKED POTATO D/T

Taco Supreme Loaded Baked Potato

$12.75

one of our jumbo baked potatoes topped with beef taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalpeno & green onion. served with a side of sour cream & salsa

Loaded Brisket Baked Potato

$12.75

Baked potato topped with house smoked brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, green onions and sour cream

Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato

$9.75

Baked potato topped with house smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce and coleslaw

SIDES D/T

Smoked Baked Beans

$3.25

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.75

Baked Potato

$3.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

DESSERT

Strawberry Cheesecake Eggroll

$4.00

Side Sauces

A1 Steak Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ-Carolina

$0.50

BBQ-Memphis

$0.50

BBQ-St. Louis

$0.50Out of stock

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Butter

$0.25

Butter-Melted

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

French

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Zesty Ranch

$0.50

Chicken On The Go

8 Piece Chx To Go

$20.00

8 Pieces of Broasted Chicken (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 wings, 2 legs). Served with coleslaw and choice of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy or French Fries. Sorry, no substitutions on Chicken.

12 Piece Chx To Go

$28.00

12 Pieces of Broasted Chicken (3 breasts, 3 thighs, 3 wings, 3 legs). Served with coleslaw and choice of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy or French Fries. Sorry, no substitutions on Chicken.

16 Piece Chx To Go

$36.00

16 Pieces of Broasted Chicken (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 wings, 4 legs). Served with coleslaw and choice of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy or French Fries. Sorry, no substitutions on Chicken.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining American restaurant

Website

Location

1500 Handschke Dr, New London, WI 54961

Directions

Gallery
CRYSTAL FALLS image
CRYSTAL FALLS image
CRYSTAL FALLS image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokehound BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Millard St New London, WI 54961
View restaurantnext
The StoneYard - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
N1739 Lily of the Valley Drive Greenville, WI 54942
View restaurantnext
The Shack - .E6659 Wolf River Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
.E6659 Wolf River Dr. Fremont, WI 54940
View restaurantnext
Wolf River Diner
orange starNo Reviews
8839 S Wolf River Rd Fremont, WI 54940
View restaurantnext
The Shop Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5015 W Greenville Drive Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
Fox River Brewing Co & Restaurant at the Fox River Mall - 4301 W Wisconsin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton, WI 54913
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New London
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston