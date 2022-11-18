A map showing the location of C’s Fish Fry 1269 Madison Ave SEView gallery

C’s Fish Fry 1269 Madison Ave SE

No reviews yet

1269 Madison Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

SEAFOOD

Pollock-Full

$10.00

Catfish Filet-Half

$7.00

Catfish Filet-Full

$14.00

Ocean Perch-Half

$9.50

Ocean Perch-Full

$17.00

Lake Perch-Half

$14.50

Lake Perch-Full

$28.00

Whiting-Half

$8.00

Whiting-Full

$13.00

Catfish Nuggets-Half

$7.00

Catfish Nuggets-Full

$14.00

Tilapia-Half

$7.50

Tilapia-Full

$15.50

Smelt-Half

$8.50

Smelt-Full

$16.00

Cod-Half

$9.50

Cod-Full

$18.50

Walleye-Half

$12.50

Walleye-Full

$24.00

Blue Gills-Half

$12.50

Blue Gills-Full

$24.00

Catfish Steaks & HRSHS-Half

$9.50

Catfish Steaks & HRSHS-Full

$18.50

Buffalo-Half

$12.50

Buffalo-Full

$22.50

Casino-Half

$7.50

Casino-Full

$12.00

Battered Jumbo Shrimp-Half

$13.50

Battered Jumbo Shrimp-Full

$25.00

Clam Strips-Half

$9.00

Clam Strips-Full

$16.50

Alligator-Half

$14.50

Alligator-Full

$28.50

Frog Legs-Half

$12.00

Frog Legs-Full

$22.00

CHICKEN

3 Traditional Wings

$7.50

6 Traditional Wings

$9.75

12 Traditional Wings

$18.50

20 Traditional Wings

$24.50

30 Traditional Wings

$43.50

50 Traditional Wings

$70.50

75 Traditional Wings

$102.50

100 Traditional Wings

$125,650.00

3 Tenders

$8.50

6 Tenders

$12.50

8 Tenders

$15.50

20 Tenders

$34.50

30 Tenders

$44.50

40 Tenders

$54.50

50 Tenders

$64.50

75 Tenders

$96.50

100 Tenders

$127.50

1/2 Pound Chicken Gizzards

$6.00

1 Pound Chicken Gizzards

$12.00

SIDES

Battered Cauliflower-Half

$4.50

Battered Cauliflower-Full

$8.50

Battered Okra-Half

$4.50

Battered Okra-Full

$8.50

Hush Puppies-Half

$4.50

Hush Puppies-Full

$8.50

Battered Onion Rings-Half

$4.50

Battered Onion Rings-Full

$8.50

Battered Mushrooms-Half

$4.50

Battered Mushrooms-Full

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks-Half

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks-Full

$8.50

French Fries-Half

$2.50

French Fries-Full

$5.50

Cole Slaw-4oz

$1.50

Cole Slaw-8oz

$3.00

Cole Slaw-12oz

$5.50

Potato Salad-4oz

$1.50

Potato Salad-8oz

$3.00

Potato Salad-12oz

$5.50

Macaroni Salad-4oz

$1.50

Macaroni Salad-8oz

$3.00

Macaroni Salad-12oz

$5.50

Whole jalapene

$1.00

Pork

Pork chop

$5.00

DRINK

Canned Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Catfish Friday

Catfish Friday Special

$10.00

Specials

Leg, Thigh & Fries

$5.99

2 Wings & Fries

$4.00

1 Pc Whiting & Fries

$5.99

3 Pc Perch & Fries

$6.99

Catfish Nuggets

$6.99

Catfish Steaks

$8.50

2 Pc Cod & Fries

$8.99

Cake Of The Week

$2.00

Mac & Cheese Bites-Half

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Bites-Full

$8.50

2 piece chicken tender and fries

$5.99

Gizzard Basket

$5.99

2 Wings & Fries (Copy)

$4.00

Fries upcharge

$2.00

10 PC leg and thighs and fries

$14.00

2 PC leg and thighs fries special

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
