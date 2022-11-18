C’s Fish Fry 1269 Madison Ave SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1269 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rising Grinds Cafe - Madison Square
4.5 • 6
1167 Madison Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49507
View restaurant
Big Fish Wings & Things - 817 FRANKLIN SE
No Reviews
817 FRANKLIN SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507
View restaurant
Mudpenny Roosevelt Park - 570 Grandville Ave SW,
No Reviews
570 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids