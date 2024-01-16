Cs waffle 920 East Liberty Street
920 East Liberty Street
Hubbard, OH 44425
Breakfast
Sweet Elite
- Plain Jane$7.29
Belgian waffle
- Chocolate Chip$9.89
Belgian waffle with milk chocolate chips & whipped topping
- Chicken N' Waffles$12.49
Southern fried chicken tenders and a crispy waffle served with stingin' honey
- Very Berry Cakes$9.69
3 fluffy pancakes topped with warm house-made berries compote and a dollop of whipped cream
- Maple Bacon Waffle$11.29
Belgian waffle cooked with bacon & topped with old-fashioned maple icing & whip topping
- Stuffed French Toast$9.99
Brioche slices dipped in an egg batter stuffed with sweet cream cheese topped with fresh berries
- Buckeye Waffle$9.99
Belgian waffle with peanut butter & chocolate chips
- Banana-Pecan & Caramel Waffle$9.99
Belgian waffle with pecans, bananas & caramel drizzle
- Pancakes$7.99
- French Toast$7.99
Combo Classics
- C's Classic$8.99
2 eggs, thickly sliced bacon or sausage links, toast, and side choice
- California Scramble$10.99
Fresh spinach, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & tomatoes all scrambled in 3 eggs topped with feta cheese & hollandaise with a side choice
- Country Fried Steak$11.99
Cubed steak fried & covered in sausage gravy with toast & side choice
- Bagel Sandwich$9.89
2 fried eggs, American cheeses on a bagel, bacon, sausage, or ham served with toast & side choice
- Hungry Jack$12.99
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, side choice & a crisp golden waffle
- Steak & Eggs$14.99
6 oz top sirloin grilled to your liking served with 2 eggs with toast & side choice
- Corned Beef Hash Combo$11.99
Truly a kick hash breakfast! Slow-roasted corned beef brisket & potatoes topped with 2 eggs. Served with toast
- 2-2-2$8.79
2 eggs, 2 sausage or 2 bacon & 2 pancakes. French toast is also available
- Biscuit & Gravy Platter$8.49
Freshly baked biscuits covered in sausage gravy served with 2 eggs & country-fried potatoes
- Shrimp N' Grits$13.89
Blackened shrimp rendered with bacon, bell pepper & sweet onion. Served over cheese grits
- Pancake Combo$9.99
- French Toast Combo$9.99
- Piggy Melt$9.89
- Waffle-O$9.99
- The Scrambler$10.49
- C's Classic No Meat$7.89
- 2 eggs W/ Tst$4.69
- Single BIS & GRAV$4.49
- Chuckwagon$11.99
The Mess
- Daddy's Deluxe$11.49
Sweet onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, smoked bacon, sausage, ham, Cheddar Jack cheeses, and eggs topped with country gravy served over skillet potatoes with a fresh biscuit
- Reuben Mess$12.49
Reuben, marinated kraut, eggs, Cheddar Jack cheeses over skillet potatoes with 1000 isle served with rye bread
- Veggie Mess$10.39
Fresh onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and Cheddar Jack cheese on top of potatoes
- Meatlovers Mess$10.59
- Southern Mess$10.49
- CFS Mess$11.99
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$10.49
Pan-basted eggs & carved ham served on a buttery English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
- Country Benny$10.49
2 eggs & fresh sausage patties on biscuits topped with sausage gravy and Cheddar Jack cheese
- Florentine Benedict$11.59
Pan-basted eggs, fresh spinach, tomatoes & mushrooms on a buttery English muffin topped with feta cheese & a rich hollandaise
Omelets
- Cheese Please! Omelet$8.99
American, Swiss American, mozzarella & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit
- The Greek Omelet$10.99
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes & onion with eggs. Served with country potatoes & multigrain toast
- Western Omelet$10.49
Maple ham, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes or grits & a fresh biscuit
- Suuuuupreme Omelet$11.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, American & Cheddar Jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & a fresh biscuit
- CBH Omelet$11.99
House-made corned beef hash, caramelized onions, American & cheddar jack cheeses. Served with country potatoes & rye toast
- Steak Omelet$13.99
Top sirloin sautéed with onions and mushrooms with Cheddar and American cheese, with toast and side choice
- Veggie Omelet$10.99
- Meatlover's Omelet$13.89
Sides
- HB$4.29
- CTRY POT$4.29
- TOTS$4.29
- FRIES$3.59
- TST$2.99
- FRUIT$6.29
- GRITS$4.29
- COT CHZ$3.39
- SD SALAD$6.89
- BAG W/CC$3.59
- S/O B&G$7.59
- Cup Soup$3.39
- Bowl Soup$5.89
- BAC$4.29
- LINKS$3.99
- PATTIES$3.99
- TURKEY SAUS$4.59
- HAM$4.29
- S/O CBH$7.89
- S/O Gravy$1.49
- S/O Holly$1.59
- Applesauce$3.29
- CC/Applesauce$4.69
- CC/Peaches$4.69
- Cup Peaches$3.29
- Bowl Peaches$4.29
- Avacado$2.99
- Cream Cheese$0.99
Lunch
Salads
Handhelds
- Nashville Hot$11.49
Fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun
- Reuben$11.99
House braised corned beef sliced over marinated kraut and creamy 1000 isle with Swiss American cheese on seeded rye bread
- B.E.L.T$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & fried egg. Served on ciabatta bread
- Turkey B.L.T$10.99
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & American cheese on grilled ciabatta bread
- Patty Melt$11.99
American classic! Burger patties with onions & mushrooms with American cheeses on seeded rye
- Hamburger$9.99
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Burger patties and American cheeses served with lettuce, tomato & onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Thick sliced bacon and American cheeses served with lettuce, tomato & onions
- Philly Stk & Chz$11.99
- Chicken Pita$11.49
- Steak Pita$11.99
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
920 East Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425