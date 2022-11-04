Restaurant header imageView gallery

North County

1,630 Reviews

$$

94 Rampart Way

Denver, CO 80230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastor
Carne Asada Taco
Crispy Beer- Battered Fish

Ceviche & Seafood

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$15.00

Charcoal Grilled Oysters

$3.50

Roasted garlic butter, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), roasted poblano, bacon, with a lemon

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB.

$12.00

Mexican white shrimp, Old Bay, ginger cocktail sauce, lemon.

Peel & Eat Shrimp Full LB.

$22.00

Mexican white shrimp, Old Bay, ginger cocktail sauce, lemon.

Beginnings

Chips Salsa & Guacamole

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

fire roasted tomatoes, whole peeled tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serranos, lime juice, roasted garlic, kosher salt. *Tortilla chips in fryer will have cross contamination with gluten*

Chips & Guac

$6.00

Avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, serranoes, salt. **Tortilla chips will have cross contamination with gluten within fryer**

Elote

$3.00

Charcoal grilled corn (on cob) drizzled with chipotle aoili: Crema, mayo, honey, lemon, chipotle peppers Topped: queso fresco, cilantro, salt

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

fries, carne Asada, pepper jack & cheddar cheese mix (cannot seperate), nacho cheese, crema, pico de gallo, scallions, cojita, guacamole *add side of green chile $1

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Chorizo, pico de gallo, serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), scallions, served with flour tortillas and tortilla chips.

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$15.00

Roasted poblanos, mushrooms, grilled onions, pico de gallo, corn, pepper jack and Chihuahua cheese mix (cannot seperate). Served with: avocado salsa, crema & salsa fresca.

Large Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with Chihuahua and Pepper Jack mix (cannot separate) on top: cotija and scallions on side: crema, salsa fresca, and chicken ju

Slow Roasted Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla, grilled onions, rice, slow roasted chicken serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot seperate) on top: cotija and scallions on side: chicken chili jus, crema & salsa fresca.

Macho Nacho Large

$14.00

Pepper jack & cheddar cheese mix (cannot seperate), nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema. on side: salsa fresca. *Optional: add protein or veggies for upcharge

Macho Nacho Small

$7.00

Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema. on side: salsa fresca.

Camerones + Elote Dip

$18.00

Soup, Salads & Bowls

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$6.50

Topped: crema On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips. Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$8.00

Topped: crema On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips. Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.

Pork Green Chile Cup

$6.50

Masa, pulled pork, onion, garlic, Anaheim peppers, chicken base, cumin, kosher salt. Topped: Cheddar and pepper jack cheese mix, chopped scallions On side: tortilla chips and flour tortillas

Pork Green Chile Bowl

$8.00

Masa, pulled pork, onion, garlic, Anaheim peppers, chicken base, cumin, kosher salt. Topped: Cheddar and pepper jack cheese mix, chopped scallions On side: tortilla chips and flour tortillas

Guajillo Caesar Salad Small

$7.00

Guajillo Caeser dressing, grilled garlic bread, shaved parmesan, avocado. *Add protein or roasted veggies for an upcharge*

Guajillo Caesar Salad Large

$13.00

Guajillo Caeser dressing, grilled garlic bread, shaved parmesan, avocado. *Add protein or roasted veggies for an upcharge*

Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, pulled chicken, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, goat cheese, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, and cornbread croutons

Mission Bay Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojita, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. *Add protein or veggies for an uncharge*

*Ahi Tuna Burrito Bowl (Poke Bowl) (Copy)

$16.00

Poke marninated Ahi tuna, cilantro-lime rice, avocado, mango papaya salsa, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw (cabbage, cilantro, scallions, cucumber, premixed together), and chipotle crema. *Ahi is marinated in: tamari, sesame seed oil, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and cilantro.

Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Brisket Birria

$5.00

Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then grilled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions. Topped: onion, cilantro, and roasted tomato salsa (tomato, red onion, serrano, lime juice, roasted garlic, salt) brisket marinade: canola oil, garlic, white onion, chile negro, chile morita, pacifico, carrots, celery, pepper, salt

Carmelized Cauliflower

$4.00

sauteed cauliflower, kale, roasted garlic herb crema, and pepitas, served on a corn tortilla.

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

carne asada, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream, pickled red onion & cilantro, served on a corn tortilla.

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Braised Carnitas, tomatilla salsa, cotija cheese and corn tortillas

Charcoal Grilled Fish

$5.00

Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango-papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca

Charcoal Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Chipotle roasted chicken, stewed in tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, crema.

Crispy Beer- Battered Fish

$4.50

Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango papaya salsa. on side: salsa fresca

Crispy Beer- Battered Shrimp

$5.00

Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango-papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca

Fried Plantain

$4.00

Fried sweet plantains, black bean salsa, pickled onion, avocado salsa, and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla.

Pastor

$4.00

Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro on a corn tortilla.

Pork Belly

$5.50

Pacifico braised pork belly, citrus molasses, roasted corn salsa, cotija, chipotle crema, scallions, served on a corn tortilla.

Queso a la Plancha

$4.00

Grilled cojito cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, served on a corn tortilla. on side: salsa fresca

Rajas

$2.50

Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), cilantro, served on a corn tortilla

Spicy Chorizo and Potato

$4.50

Chorizo, potato, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, salsa verde, crema, avocado, on a corn tortilla.

Taco Plate

$16.00

Entrees

*Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, shredded potatoes, and flour tortillas. Topped with: pepper jack and cheddar cheese mix, pico de gallo, scallions and smothered in pork green chile

*North County Burger

$19.00

1/2 LB. Charcoal grilled burger, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, sugar candied bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with crispy fries.

*Pork Green Chile Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

House-made corn tortillas, black bean puree, fried eggs, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, crema, pico de gallo, scallions.

California Burrito

$16.00

Carne Asada, crispy fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & nacho cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pepper jack & chihuahua cheese mix and smothered in pork green chili.

Carne Asada & Pepper Jack Torta

$16.00

Black bean puree, pickled red onions, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano peppers, chipotlecrema on a rustic roll On side: Chicken chili jus for dipping and fries

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, grilled corn, lettuce, tomatillo sauce, chihuahua and pepper jack cheese (cannot seperate). on side: black beans

Crab and Shrimp Enchiladas

$23.00

Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, cilantro, onion, pepper jack and chihuahua cheese. Smothered in chorizo tomatillo cream sauce, chihuahua & pepper jack cheeses, salsa verde, and roasted vegetables (cauliflower, corn, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted poblanos)

Fish N' Chips

$22.00

Beer battered Alaskan cod, chipotle slaw, lemon, ginger-cocktail sauce & crispy fries.

North County Enchiladas

$14.00

Corn tortillas, pepper jack & Chihuahua cheese, traditional red enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, cojito. **add protein or roasted vegetables for an upcharge**

Roasted Chicken Torta

$15.00

Black bean puree, pickled red onion, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano, chipotle crema, on a rustic roll. on side: cup of chicken chili jus for dipping and french fries

Surf N Turf Burrito

$22.00

Marinated flank steak, butter-poached shrimp, firecracker sauce, pepper jack, cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, flour tortilla. On Side: Black beans with cotija cheese

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Cake w/ Cinnamon Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate cake served with cinnamon ice cream and whipped cream

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Churros

$8.00

5 house-made churros, dusted in cinnamon sugar. on side: maple syrup and abuelita hot cocoa

Plantains & Ice Cream

$9.00

3 scoops vanilla ice cream, fried plantain slices, caramel sauce, shaved coconut, and whipped cream.

Flan

$9.00

flan cup served with berries on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Nacho

$8.00

Kids Tacos (2 Per)

$8.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

Breaded and fried cod, french fries, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce.

Kids Scoop of Ice Cream

Kids Drink

Kids French Toast (BRUNCH ONLY)

$8.00

Sides

Green Sauce Side

Red Sauce Side

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side (3) Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Side (3) Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Fruit

$2.50

Side Grilled Veggie

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50+

Side Jicama

$1.00

Side Plantains

$2.00+

Side Protein

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salsa

$0.50+

Side Sauce

Side Shredded Cheese Mix

$0.50

Side Shredded Lettuce

$0.50

Side Slaw

$2.00

Beer

Estrella Damn Daura

$6.00

Barcelona Spain 5.4% ABV (gluten free)

Corona

$5.00

Mexico City 4.6%

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Nuevo Leon Mexico 4.3% ABV

Modelo Especial Bomber

$6.00

24 oz, Mexico City 6.0% ABV

Nitro Merlin

$7.00

Great Divide Hoss

$7.00

Cocktails

32 oz. Marg

$32.00

Whats better than our "OG" margarita... 32oz of Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple + sweet and sour.

Aloe Elixir

$10.00

Cenote Blanco, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Leopold Bros. Absinthe, cactus, lime, tajin rim.

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple of My Eye

$11.00

Chile De Mezcal

$12.00

Coquito

$8.00

El Cantarito

$11.00

Gin Collins

$5.00Out of stock

Original Marg Strawberry

$6.00

100% blue agave Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple, sweet and sour + strawberry puree. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**

Original Margarita

$6.00

100% blue agave Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple, house-made sweet and sour. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**

Spiked Agua Fresca

$9.50

Sterling Silver Coin

$11.00

Corralejo Blanco, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice + agave. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**

Tamarind Sour

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alpine Berry Moon

$8.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Creme Soda

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Earl's Orange

$8.00

Fresca

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Limeade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemon-Lime

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

So Fresh So Clean

$8.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$8.00

Wine

Cava Brut, Segura Viudas Glass

$8.00

-Taste: citrus, fennel, wildflower, lemon, flint -Pairing: seafood, onions, chicken. Is great with just about anything though -ABV: 12% ***Made by Champagne method in which the second fermentation (the one that makes the bubbles) takes place inside the bottle. With this method, spent yeast cells remain in contact with the wine during bottle aging, giving it a creamy mouthful, a toasted bread or brioche quality.

Mia Moscato Glass

$8.00

-Taste: sweet, floral, peach, apricot, apple, citrus, honey. -Pairing: shellfish, apps/snacks, salmon -ABV: 5.5%

Lamarca Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

***Can only sell by the bottle*** -Taste: crisp, lemon, apple, and grapefruit. slight minerality -Pairing: salad, seafood, mahi, fried foods. -ABV: 11%

A by Acacia Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Taste: Cherry, vanilla, cinnamon, toasty oak, dry, fruit-forward. Pairing: Chicken, Cauliflower, beef ABV: 13.5%

Malbec Reserva, Nieto Senetiner Bottle

$40.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road Bottle

$40.00

-Taste: black cherry, blackberry, oak, vanilla, baking spices, dry. -Pairing: Beef, poultry, burgers. -ABV: 13.9%

Tempranillo, Bodegas Faustino VII Bottle

$40.00

-Taste: dry, cherry, oak, tobacco, strawberry -Pairing: cod, beef, poultry, berry dessert. -ABV: 13%

Carmenere, Hacienda Araucano Reserva Bottle

$40.00

-Taste: dry, cherry, oak, vanilla, chocolate, red fruit. -Pairing: Beef, poultry, lamb. -ABV: 14.3%

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Collection Bottle

$48.00

-Taste: blackberry, plum, black cherries, oak vanilla, chocolate -Pairing: beef, cotija, poultry, grilled veggies. -ABV: 13.7%

Rose, 14 Hands Bottle

$38.00

-Taste: easy-drinking, melon, strawberries, citrus finish -Pairing: pork, tuna, salad, salty-cheeses -ABV: 13%

Verdejo, Marques de Caceres Bottle

$34.00

-Taste: light and refreshing, med-high acidity, crisp, tasty fruit, fresh, grapefruit that lingers in mouth. -Pairing: salads, grilled fish, carnitas, chicken enchiladas, acidic dishes. -ABV: 13.5%

Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia Bottle

$38.00

-Taste: vibrant palate, rich white grapefruit, and stone fruit flavors. Lingering citrus finish -Pairing: shellfish, light cheeses, seafood, light cream sauce (Crab/shrimp enchiladas) -ABV: 12.5%

Sauv Blanc, Prophecy Bottle

$38.00

-Taste: grapefruit, lemon, crisp-citrusy finish. refreshing and light-bodied. -Pairing: grilled seafood and vegetables, light fish, and salads. -ABV: 12.5%

Albarino, Martin Codax Bottle

$38.00

-Taste: citrusy, light-bodied, apple, nectarine, and apricot. -Pairing: fish tacos, ceviche, oysters, mussels, salads, salmon. -ABV: 13%

Chardonnay, Stag Bottle

$40.00

-Taste: grapefruit, asian pear, lime, and subtle vanilla and oak. Layers of vibrant citrus and white floral notes. Very dry. -Pairing: Pork, salmon, tuna, veggies, and poultry. -ABV: 14.4%

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230

Directions

Gallery
North County image
North County image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
orange star4.5 • 711
200 Quebec St Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
orange starNo Reviews
200 Quebec Street Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - Lowry
orange star4.6 • 155
7581 E Academy Blvd #129 Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Officer's Club
orange starNo Reviews
94 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
RONIN LOWRY
orange starNo Reviews
7111 E Lowry Blvd Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Lowry Beer Garden
orange star4.4 • 1,190
7577 E Academy Blvd Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston