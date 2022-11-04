North County
1,630 Reviews
$$
94 Rampart Way
Denver, CO 80230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Ceviche & Seafood
Ahi Tuna Ceviche
Charcoal Grilled Oysters
Roasted garlic butter, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), roasted poblano, bacon, with a lemon
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB.
Mexican white shrimp, Old Bay, ginger cocktail sauce, lemon.
Peel & Eat Shrimp Full LB.
Mexican white shrimp, Old Bay, ginger cocktail sauce, lemon.
Beginnings
Chips Salsa & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
fire roasted tomatoes, whole peeled tomatoes, onions, cilantro, serranos, lime juice, roasted garlic, kosher salt. *Tortilla chips in fryer will have cross contamination with gluten*
Chips & Guac
Avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, lime juice, serranoes, salt. **Tortilla chips will have cross contamination with gluten within fryer**
Elote
Charcoal grilled corn (on cob) drizzled with chipotle aoili: Crema, mayo, honey, lemon, chipotle peppers Topped: queso fresco, cilantro, salt
Carne Asada Fries
fries, carne Asada, pepper jack & cheddar cheese mix (cannot seperate), nacho cheese, crema, pico de gallo, scallions, cojita, guacamole *add side of green chile $1
Queso Fundido
Chorizo, pico de gallo, serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), scallions, served with flour tortillas and tortilla chips.
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Roasted poblanos, mushrooms, grilled onions, pico de gallo, corn, pepper jack and Chihuahua cheese mix (cannot seperate). Served with: avocado salsa, crema & salsa fresca.
Large Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with Chihuahua and Pepper Jack mix (cannot separate) on top: cotija and scallions on side: crema, salsa fresca, and chicken ju
Slow Roasted Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled onions, rice, slow roasted chicken serranos, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot seperate) on top: cotija and scallions on side: chicken chili jus, crema & salsa fresca.
Macho Nacho Large
Pepper jack & cheddar cheese mix (cannot seperate), nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema. on side: salsa fresca. *Optional: add protein or veggies for upcharge
Macho Nacho Small
Pepper jack & cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, scallions, guacamole, crema. on side: salsa fresca.
Camerones + Elote Dip
Soup, Salads & Bowls
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Topped: crema On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips. Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Topped: crema On side: serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips. Soup ingredients: onion, garlic, tomatoes, serranoes, cilantro, salt, tomato paste, tequila, cumin, chili powder, oregano, chicken base, pulled-roasted chicken.
Pork Green Chile Cup
Masa, pulled pork, onion, garlic, Anaheim peppers, chicken base, cumin, kosher salt. Topped: Cheddar and pepper jack cheese mix, chopped scallions On side: tortilla chips and flour tortillas
Pork Green Chile Bowl
Masa, pulled pork, onion, garlic, Anaheim peppers, chicken base, cumin, kosher salt. Topped: Cheddar and pepper jack cheese mix, chopped scallions On side: tortilla chips and flour tortillas
Guajillo Caesar Salad Small
Guajillo Caeser dressing, grilled garlic bread, shaved parmesan, avocado. *Add protein or roasted veggies for an upcharge*
Guajillo Caesar Salad Large
Guajillo Caeser dressing, grilled garlic bread, shaved parmesan, avocado. *Add protein or roasted veggies for an upcharge*
Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, pulled chicken, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, goat cheese, candied walnuts, Medjool dates, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, and cornbread croutons
Mission Bay Burrito Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, greens, roasted corn, cojita, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, avocado & tortilla strips. *Add protein or veggies for an uncharge*
*Ahi Tuna Burrito Bowl (Poke Bowl) (Copy)
Poke marninated Ahi tuna, cilantro-lime rice, avocado, mango papaya salsa, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw (cabbage, cilantro, scallions, cucumber, premixed together), and chipotle crema. *Ahi is marinated in: tamari, sesame seed oil, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and cilantro.
Tacos
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Brisket Birria
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then grilled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions. Topped: onion, cilantro, and roasted tomato salsa (tomato, red onion, serrano, lime juice, roasted garlic, salt) brisket marinade: canola oil, garlic, white onion, chile negro, chile morita, pacifico, carrots, celery, pepper, salt
Carmelized Cauliflower
sauteed cauliflower, kale, roasted garlic herb crema, and pepitas, served on a corn tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco
carne asada, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream, pickled red onion & cilantro, served on a corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taco
Braised Carnitas, tomatilla salsa, cotija cheese and corn tortillas
Charcoal Grilled Fish
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas , cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, mango-papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca
Charcoal Grilled Shrimp
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca
Chicken Taco
Chipotle roasted chicken, stewed in tomatoes & onions, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, crema.
Crispy Beer- Battered Fish
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango papaya salsa. on side: salsa fresca
Crispy Beer- Battered Shrimp
Our Baja fish tacos are served on flour tortillas, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, honey, lime, and mango-papaya salsa on side: salsa fresca
Fried Plantain
Fried sweet plantains, black bean salsa, pickled onion, avocado salsa, and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla.
Pastor
Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Pork Belly
Pacifico braised pork belly, citrus molasses, roasted corn salsa, cotija, chipotle crema, scallions, served on a corn tortilla.
Queso a la Plancha
Grilled cojito cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, served on a corn tortilla. on side: salsa fresca
Rajas
Roasted poblano peppers, Chihuahua & pepper jack cheese mix (cannot separate), cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
Spicy Chorizo and Potato
Chorizo, potato, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, salsa verde, crema, avocado, on a corn tortilla.
Taco Plate
Entrees
*Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, pico de gallo, shredded potatoes, and flour tortillas. Topped with: pepper jack and cheddar cheese mix, pico de gallo, scallions and smothered in pork green chile
*North County Burger
1/2 LB. Charcoal grilled burger, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, sugar candied bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with crispy fries.
*Pork Green Chile Huevos Rancheros
House-made corn tortillas, black bean puree, fried eggs, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, crema, pico de gallo, scallions.
California Burrito
Carne Asada, crispy fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & nacho cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pepper jack & chihuahua cheese mix and smothered in pork green chili.
Carne Asada & Pepper Jack Torta
Black bean puree, pickled red onions, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano peppers, chipotlecrema on a rustic roll On side: Chicken chili jus for dipping and fries
Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla, grilled corn, lettuce, tomatillo sauce, chihuahua and pepper jack cheese (cannot seperate). on side: black beans
Crab and Shrimp Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, cilantro, onion, pepper jack and chihuahua cheese. Smothered in chorizo tomatillo cream sauce, chihuahua & pepper jack cheeses, salsa verde, and roasted vegetables (cauliflower, corn, mushrooms, red onions, and roasted poblanos)
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod, chipotle slaw, lemon, ginger-cocktail sauce & crispy fries.
North County Enchiladas
Corn tortillas, pepper jack & Chihuahua cheese, traditional red enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, cojito. **add protein or roasted vegetables for an upcharge**
Roasted Chicken Torta
Black bean puree, pickled red onion, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano, chipotle crema, on a rustic roll. on side: cup of chicken chili jus for dipping and french fries
Surf N Turf Burrito
Marinated flank steak, butter-poached shrimp, firecracker sauce, pepper jack, cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime rice, guacamole, flour tortilla. On Side: Black beans with cotija cheese
Desserts
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Chocolate Cake w/ Cinnamon Ice Cream
Chocolate cake served with cinnamon ice cream and whipped cream
Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Churros
5 house-made churros, dusted in cinnamon sugar. on side: maple syrup and abuelita hot cocoa
Plantains & Ice Cream
3 scoops vanilla ice cream, fried plantain slices, caramel sauce, shaved coconut, and whipped cream.
Flan
flan cup served with berries on the side.
Kids Menu
Sides
Green Sauce Side
Red Sauce Side
Side Cucumber
Side (3) Corn Tortilla
Side (3) Flour Tortilla
Side Avocado
Side Beans
Side Chips
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Grilled Veggie
Side Guacamole
Side Jicama
Side Plantains
Side Protein
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Sauce
Side Shredded Cheese Mix
Side Shredded Lettuce
Side Slaw
Beer
Cocktails
32 oz. Marg
Whats better than our "OG" margarita... 32oz of Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple + sweet and sour.
Aloe Elixir
Cenote Blanco, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Leopold Bros. Absinthe, cactus, lime, tajin rim.
Aperol Spritz
Apple of My Eye
Chile De Mezcal
Coquito
El Cantarito
Gin Collins
Original Marg Strawberry
100% blue agave Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple, sweet and sour + strawberry puree. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**
Original Margarita
100% blue agave Exotico Reposado, triple sec, agave simple, house-made sweet and sour. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**
Spiked Agua Fresca
Sterling Silver Coin
Corralejo Blanco, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice + agave. **When ordering alcoholic beverages please visit our bar to pick up with your ID ready.**
Tamarind Sour
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Alpine Berry Moon
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Black Cherry
Cola
Cranberry Juice
Creme Soda
Diet Cola
Drip Coffee
Earl's Orange
Fresca
Fresh Lemonade
Fresh Limeade
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh Strawberry Limeade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Horchata
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemon-Lime
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
So Fresh So Clean
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Topo Chico
Virgin Bloody Mary
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Wine
Cava Brut, Segura Viudas Glass
-Taste: citrus, fennel, wildflower, lemon, flint -Pairing: seafood, onions, chicken. Is great with just about anything though -ABV: 12% ***Made by Champagne method in which the second fermentation (the one that makes the bubbles) takes place inside the bottle. With this method, spent yeast cells remain in contact with the wine during bottle aging, giving it a creamy mouthful, a toasted bread or brioche quality.
Mia Moscato Glass
-Taste: sweet, floral, peach, apricot, apple, citrus, honey. -Pairing: shellfish, apps/snacks, salmon -ABV: 5.5%
Lamarca Prosecco Bottle
***Can only sell by the bottle*** -Taste: crisp, lemon, apple, and grapefruit. slight minerality -Pairing: salad, seafood, mahi, fried foods. -ABV: 11%
A by Acacia Pinot Noir Bottle
Taste: Cherry, vanilla, cinnamon, toasty oak, dry, fruit-forward. Pairing: Chicken, Cauliflower, beef ABV: 13.5%
Malbec Reserva, Nieto Senetiner Bottle
Mendoza, Argentina
Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road Bottle
-Taste: black cherry, blackberry, oak, vanilla, baking spices, dry. -Pairing: Beef, poultry, burgers. -ABV: 13.9%
Tempranillo, Bodegas Faustino VII Bottle
-Taste: dry, cherry, oak, tobacco, strawberry -Pairing: cod, beef, poultry, berry dessert. -ABV: 13%
Carmenere, Hacienda Araucano Reserva Bottle
-Taste: dry, cherry, oak, vanilla, chocolate, red fruit. -Pairing: Beef, poultry, lamb. -ABV: 14.3%
Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Collection Bottle
-Taste: blackberry, plum, black cherries, oak vanilla, chocolate -Pairing: beef, cotija, poultry, grilled veggies. -ABV: 13.7%
Rose, 14 Hands Bottle
-Taste: easy-drinking, melon, strawberries, citrus finish -Pairing: pork, tuna, salad, salty-cheeses -ABV: 13%
Verdejo, Marques de Caceres Bottle
-Taste: light and refreshing, med-high acidity, crisp, tasty fruit, fresh, grapefruit that lingers in mouth. -Pairing: salads, grilled fish, carnitas, chicken enchiladas, acidic dishes. -ABV: 13.5%
Pinot Grigio, Santa Julia Bottle
-Taste: vibrant palate, rich white grapefruit, and stone fruit flavors. Lingering citrus finish -Pairing: shellfish, light cheeses, seafood, light cream sauce (Crab/shrimp enchiladas) -ABV: 12.5%
Sauv Blanc, Prophecy Bottle
-Taste: grapefruit, lemon, crisp-citrusy finish. refreshing and light-bodied. -Pairing: grilled seafood and vegetables, light fish, and salads. -ABV: 12.5%
Albarino, Martin Codax Bottle
-Taste: citrusy, light-bodied, apple, nectarine, and apricot. -Pairing: fish tacos, ceviche, oysters, mussels, salads, salmon. -ABV: 13%
Chardonnay, Stag Bottle
-Taste: grapefruit, asian pear, lime, and subtle vanilla and oak. Layers of vibrant citrus and white floral notes. Very dry. -Pairing: Pork, salmon, tuna, veggies, and poultry. -ABV: 14.4%
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
94 Rampart Way, Denver, CO 80230