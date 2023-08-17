Our Menu

Baked Goods

Plain Croissant

$3.65

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Ham & Gruyere Cheese Croissant

$8.95

Seasonal Croissant

Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$5.00

Butter Cake

Everything Croisant (scalion cream cheese

$5.25

Cran/Scone

$3.25

Oat-Currant Scone

$3.25

Apple Galette

$5.65

Cheese Danish

$4.25

Blueberry-Danish

$4.25

Monkey Bread

$4.25

Pecan Sticky Bun

$5.25

Everything Croisant

$3.65

Tomato/Basil

$6.45

Leeks & Parm

$6.45

Banana Chip Loaf

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate chip Cookie

$0.50Out of stock

Specialty Goods

Crepes

Out of stock

Croque Monsieur

Out of stock

Tsoureki

$11.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.95

Turkey and Swish Croissant

$6.95

Caprese Croissant

Out of stock

Pastrami & Swiss Croisont

$8.50

Potato Bourekas

$5.25

Cheese Bourekas

$5.25

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.95

Fruit Tart

$7.00

Black Forest

$7.95Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.95

Tres Leches

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Caramel Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Fudge Cake

$8.50

Napoleon

$7.95

Kataifi Ek Mek

$8.25

Choco Nocciola

$7.95

Chocolate mousse

$7.95

Portokalopita (orange cake)

$7.50

Limon Cello Rasberry Cake

$6.50

Cheese Cake Brulee

$6.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Praline and Hazelnut Eclair

$4.25

Lemon Blueberry Cheese Cake

$6.50

KeyLime Cheese Cake

$6.95

Coconut Lemon

$7.95

Apple Walnut caramel

$6.50Out of stock

Semolina (Ravani)

$7.50

Mini fruit tarts

$2.50

Chocolate eclair

$4.25

Enjoy our drinks!

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Capuccino

$5.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso, Topped with a Spoonful of Foam

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

Cortado

$4.95

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

Mocha

$5.00+

Chocolate Syrup, Espresso, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream

Affogato

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream, Espresso shot, Chocolate Shavings

Con Panna

$4.00

First Espresso Topped with Whipped Cream

Americano

$4.00

Espresso with Water

Cafe Bombon

$5.50

Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Greek (single)

$5.00

Hot Matcha

$6.95+

DBL ESPRESSO

$5.00

Hot CHAI Latte

$4.50+

Decaf Latte

$5.00+

Decaf Drip

$2.75+

Cold Beverages

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Frappe

$5.50+

Whipped Nescafe

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Freddo Cappuccino

$6.00+

Whipped Espresso, Whipped Condensed milk or nounou

Freddo Espresso

$4.00

Whipped Espresso

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00+

Iced Matcha

$6.95+

Iced decaf latte

$5.25+

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Americano

$5.00

Vissinada

$4.00+

Shot espresso

$3.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

GRAB & GO.

Coke

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pellegrino Orange

$3.25

Pellegrino Lemon

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Green Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

(Smart) Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75