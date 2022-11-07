Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Theory Public House

review star

No reviews yet

4805 Convoy St

San Diego, CA 92111

Popular Items

CT Burger
Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich
Pork Sisig Bowl

STARTERS

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Duck Fat Fries

$21.00

Shoe String Fries tossed in Duck Fat topped with Shredded Duck Confit, Gravy, Crispy Duck Skin, & Scallions. Add a Fried Egg for +$1

Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.00Out of stock

Rice Flour, Buffalo Sauce, House Ranch (Vegan without Ranch Dressing)

Fried Brussels

$15.00

Sweet Soy, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Bonito Flakes (can request for vegetarian or vegan option)

Pretzel Balls

$13.00

Comes with Beer Mustard & Beer Cheese on side (Vegetarian, Vegan w/o Beer Cheese)

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$17.00

White Cheddar Mornay, Crispy Pork Belly, Crispy onions, Cilantro, Pepper Jack, Provolone, Mozzarella, Scallions

Calamari

$17.00

Chinese 5-Spice, Cucumber-Herb Yogurt

Fresh Mussels 1LB

$22.00

Oktoberfest Sausage Board

$22.00

SALADS

Fall Garden Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, Ricotta Salata, Seasonal vegetables, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, House-made dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Bread Crumbs

Mediterranean Grain Salad

$17.00

Farro, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Arugula, Shaved Fennel & Fennel Fronds, Pomegranate Seeds, Pumpkin Seed Granola, Roasted Sweet Potato, Goat Cheese

SANDWICHES

CT Burger

$17.00

angus chuck, iceberg lettuce, caramelized onions, tomatoes, kimchi house spread, American cheese, brioche bun

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$19.00

House-Smoked Tri-Tip, Beer Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Pickle, Crispy Onions

Szechuan Hot Fried Chicken

$18.00

Cabbage slaw, sweet pickle, shiso ranch, brioche bun. *Grilled option available

Turkey Burger

$17.00

House Ground Whole Turkey, Butter Lettuce, Peach Jam, Beer Mustard, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Garlic Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Filet-OoO-Fish

$19.00

Black Bean Burger

$17.00
Mediterranean Club

$18.00

House Ground Whole Turkey, Butter Lettuce, Peach Jam, Beer Mustard, Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Garlic Aioli, Pepper Jack Cheese, Brioche Bun.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

ENTREES

Bulgogi Bowl

$18.00

Korean-style marinated beef, steamed rice, mushrooms, pickled vegetables, kimchi, sunny-side up egg

Pork Sisig Bowl

$17.00

Crispy pork, White Onion, Chilies, Cilantro, Fish Sauce, Lime Juice, Buttered Rice, Sunny-Side Up Egg (Spicy)

Salmon Bowl

$19.00

Buttered Rice, Pickled Mushrooms, Seaweed Salad, Sprouts, Furikake Aioli

Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.00

Korean-style marinated beef, steamed rice, mushrooms, pickled vegetables, kimchi, sunny-side up egg

FLATBREADS

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Gojuchang BBQ Sauce / Pepperjack Cheese / Roasted Shishito Peppers / Bacon / Red Onions / Cilantro

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Gojuchang BBQ Sauce / Pepperjack Cheese / Roasted Shishito Peppers / Bacon / Red Onions / Cilantro

Salami Flatbread

$17.00

Gojuchang BBQ Sauce / Pepperjack Cheese / Roasted Shishito Peppers / Bacon / Red Onions / Cilantro

SIDES

Bucket of Fries

$5.00

Shoestring fries with salt and pepper.

Side House Salad

$8.00
Hellfire Sauce To-Go (8oz)

$10.00

CT Signature Hot Sauce! Made with Habanero & Jalapeno peppers, Thai chilis, Cayenne, and other things nightmares are made of. Consume at your own risk.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Farro Salad

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Mac Salad

$5.00

DESSERT

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.25+

Beer for the Kitchen

$8.00
Miso Sugar Pizookie

$6.00

Pretzel Bread / Belching Beaver PB Milk Stout Caramel / Coconut / Chocolate / Almonds / Pretzel Salt / Vanilla Ice Cream

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$8.00

BRUNCH SPECIALS

Banana Bread

$10.00

CT8 Anniversary Merch

$15.00
CT8 Glass (single)

$8.00
CT8 Glasses (pair)

$12.00
CT8 COMBO (tee + 2glasses)

$25.00

Men's Shirts

Men's CT Black

$18.00
Men's Beige

$18.00
Men's Grey

$18.00
Men's Red

$18.00
Men's 52R Black

$18.00
Men's Gold (special edition)

$20.00

Women's Shirts

Women's Black V-Neck

$18.00
Women's Tank Black Slim

$18.00

Runs small!

Women's Beige

$18.00
Women's Red

$18.00

Women's Grey Honeycomb

$18.00

Glassware

13 oz. CT/52 Logo Tulip Glass

$8.00

Pins

CT Dragon Pin

$10.00
52R Logo Pin

$15.00
52R Old Man Pin

$15.00Out of stock

Hellfire Sauce To Go

CT Signature Hot Sauce! Made with Habanero & Jalapeno peppers, Thai chilis, Cayenne, and other things nightmares are made of. Consume at your own risk.
Hellfire Sauce To-Go (8oz)

$10.00

CT Signature Hot Sauce! Made with Habanero & Jalapeno peppers, Thai chilis, Cayenne, and other things nightmares are made of. Consume at your own risk.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Common Theory Public House Our gastropub embodies the spirit of California with a culturally eclectic menu, a variety of craft beers, and a vibrant atmosphere that welcomes all!

Website

Location

4805 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

COMMON THEORY image
COMMON THEORY image
COMMON THEORY image
COMMON THEORY image

Map
