Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Arlington - Chasin' Tails

4,828 Reviews

$$

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103

Arlington, VA 22213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~
Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~
Crawfish (1 LB)~

Starters*

Fr Whole Dang Thang~

Fr Whole Dang Thang~

$29.00

Combination Platter of Shrimp, Calamari, Catfish, and Cajun Fries. No Substitutions.

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

$27.00

Our homemade flavorful stew is slow-cooked with snow crab, shrimp, mussels, and catfish. Served with 4 pieces of parmesan garlic bread.

Fish Tacos (3)~

$16.00

Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.

Sriracha Honey Shrimp~

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp perfectly seasoned and fried, then tossed with a slightly sweet and spicy sauce.

1/2 Dozen Cajun Wings~

1/2 Dozen Cajun Wings~

$12.00
Dozen Cajun Wings~

Dozen Cajun Wings~

$19.00

Parmesan Crab Dip~

$19.00

Hot cheesy dip is packed with crab meat, red bell pepper, cream cheese, parmesan, cheddar and pepper jack. Served with a toasted baguette.

Crispy Catches*

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries or fried green tomatoes (+1)
Fr Whole Dang Thang*

Fr Whole Dang Thang*

$29.00

Combination Platter of Alligator, Shrimp, Calamari, Catfish and Cajun Fries. No Substitutions.

Fr Calamari Basket~

$19.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Shrimp Basket~

$19.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Chicken Tender Basket~

$16.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Catfish Basket~

$18.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Boiled Seafood*

Each pound of seafood comes with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab (1 LB)~

$79.00

Colossal (9/12) size. Each pound is served with 1 piece of corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined in the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

$49.00

8UP Size: 8-10oz per cluster, Two (2) clusters to an order. (approx. weight: 1.1 lb.) Each order is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato *Multiple orders of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Crawfish (1 LB)~

Crawfish (1 LB)~

$18.00

Currently in season! Always delivered live from Louisiana. Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~

$22.00

Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Whole Lobster (1 LB)~

$47.00Out of stock

Each lobster is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple lobsters of the same sauce and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Mussels (1 LB)~

$18.00

Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Seafood Feasts*~

Threesome~

Threesome~

$109.00

Includes 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 3 clusters of snowcrab, 1 garlic noodles, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potato and 1/2 lb Andouille sausage. Serves 1-2 people. Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions.

Crab Feast~

$169.00

4 clusters of Snow Crab, 1 lb King Crab, 1 garlic noodles, 3 pc Corn, 3 pc Potatoes, 1/2 lb Andouille Sausage Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions. .

Super Feast~

$249.00

2 lb Crawfish, 2 lb Shrimp, 4 clusters of Snow Crab, 1 lb King Crab, 6 pc Corn, 6 pc Potatoes, 1/2 lb Sausage, 1 Order Garlic Noodles Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions.

Twosome~

$79.00

Includes 2 clusters of snow crab, 1 lb shrimp, 1 garlic noodles, 2 pieces of corn, 2 pieces of potato and ¼ lb andouille sausage. Serves 1-2 people. Sorry, we aren’t able to make substitutions.

Shareables*

Crawfish Mac & Cheese~

$16.00

NEW & IMPROVED RECIPE! Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.

Lobster Garlic Noodles~

$55.00Out of stock

One-pound lobster lightly battered, fried, and glazed with melted butter on a bed of garlic noodles topped with jalapenos and parmesan.

Garlic Noodles~

$11.00

Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

$27.00

Our homemade flavorful stew is slow-cooked with snow crab, shrimp, mussels, and catfish. Served with 4 pieces of parmesan garlic bread.

Extras~~

Choose your Extras

Sides*

Fries~

Cajun Fries, Cheesy Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries

Corn Hushpuppies~

$9.00

Mixed Greens Salad~

$9.00

Desserts*

Fr NY Cheesecake w/ Ice Cream~

$13.00

Vanilla Ice Cream~

$4.00

Beignets~

$10.00

Beverages~

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Orange Fanta

Lemonade/Sweet Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed tea and Homemade lemonade.

Kid's Menu Online

Kid's Chicken Tenders~

$9.00

Order comes standard with ketchup unless requested otherwise.

Kid's Shrimp~

$9.00

Order comes standard with ketchup unless requested otherwise.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Chasin' Tails is a seafood social restaurant and bar serving up delicious favorites from steamed crab through crawfish boils.

Location

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington, VA 22213

Directions

Gallery
Chasin' Tails image
Chasin' Tails image
Chasin' Tails image
Chasin' Tails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Liberty Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
370 West Broad Street Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Northside Social Falls Church
orange starNo Reviews
205 Park Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe - North Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5876 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22205
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colline - Arlington, VA
orange star4.7 • 165
4536 Lee Hwy Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke Co Falls Church VA
orange starNo Reviews
7501 Leesburg Pike, #129 Falls Church, VA 22043
View restaurantnext
Rebel Taco - U St
orange starNo Reviews
1214 U Street district of columbua, DC 22201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston