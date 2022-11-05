Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Arlington - Chasin' Tails
4,828 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Chasin' Tails is a seafood social restaurant and bar serving up delicious favorites from steamed crab through crawfish boils.
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103, Arlington, VA 22213
