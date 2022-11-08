Restaurant header imageView gallery
Centreville - Chasin Tails

1,541 Reviews

$$

5815 Trinity Pkwy

Centreville, VA 20120

Popular Items

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~
Crawfish (1 LB)~
Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

Starters*

Fr Whole Dang Thang~

Fr Whole Dang Thang~

$29.00

Combination Platter of Shrimp, Calamari, Catfish, and Cajun Fries. No Substitutions.

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

$27.00

Our homemade flavorful stew is slow-cooked with snow crab, shrimp, mussels, and catfish. Served with 4 pieces of parmesan garlic bread.

Fish Tacos (3)~

$16.00

Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.

Sriracha Honey Shrimp~

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp perfectly seasoned and fried, then tossed with a slightly sweet and spicy sauce.

1/2 Dozen Cajun Wings~

1/2 Dozen Cajun Wings~

$12.00
Dozen Cajun Wings~

Dozen Cajun Wings~

$19.00

Parmesan Crab Dip~

$19.00

Hot cheesy dip is packed with crab meat, red bell pepper, cream cheese, parmesan, cheddar and pepper jack. Served with a toasted baguette.

CHARBROILED Half Doz Oysters~

CHARBROILED Half Doz Oysters~

$24.00

Grilled on the half shell and melted with our house blend of parmesan, garlic, and lemon. Perfectly paired with french bread.

CHARBROILED Full Doz Oysters~

CHARBROILED Full Doz Oysters~

$37.00

Grilled on the half shell and melted with our house blend of parmesan, garlic, and lemon. Perfectly paired with french bread.

Crispy Catches*

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries or fried green tomatoes (+1)
Fr Whole Dang Thang*

Fr Whole Dang Thang*

$29.00

Combination Platter of Alligator, Shrimp, Calamari, Catfish and Cajun Fries. No Substitutions.

Fr Calamari Basket~

$19.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Shrimp Basket~

$19.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Chicken Tender Basket~

$16.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Fr Catfish Basket~

$18.00

Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)

Boiled Seafood*

Each pound of seafood comes with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.

King Crab (1 LB)~

$79.00

Colossal (9/12) size. Each pound is served with 1 piece of corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined in the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

$49.00

8UP Size: 8-10oz per cluster, Two (2) clusters to an order. (approx. weight: 1.1 lb.) Each order is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato *Multiple orders of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Crawfish (1 LB)~

Crawfish (1 LB)~

$18.00

Currently in season! Always delivered live from Louisiana. Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)~

$22.00

Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Whole Lobster (1 LB)~

$47.00

Each lobster is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple lobsters of the same sauce and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Mussels (1 LB)~

$18.00

Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato. *Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.

Seafood Feasts*~

Threesome~

Threesome~

$109.00

Includes 1 lb crawfish, 1 lb shrimp, 3 clusters of snowcrab, 1 garlic noodles, 3 pieces of corn, 3 pieces of potato and 1/2 lb Andouille sausage. Serves 1-2 people. Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions.

Crab Feast~

$169.00

4 clusters of Snow Crab, 1 lb King Crab, 1 garlic noodles, 3 pc Corn, 3 pc Potatoes, 1/2 lb Andouille Sausage Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions. .

Super Feast~

$249.00

2 lb Crawfish, 2 lb Shrimp, 4 clusters of Snow Crab, 1 lb King Crab, 6 pc Corn, 6 pc Potatoes, 1/2 lb Sausage, 1 Order Garlic Noodles Sorry, we aren't able to make substitutions.

Twosome~

$79.00

Includes 2 clusters of snow crab, 1 lb shrimp, 1 garlic noodles, 2 pieces of corn, 2 pieces of potato and ¼ lb andouille sausage. Serves 1-2 people. Sorry, we aren’t able to make substitutions.

Shareables*

Crawfish Mac & Cheese~

$16.00

NEW & IMPROVED RECIPE! Fresh oven-baked mac n' cheese made with our special cheese sauce, crawfish tails and tomatoes.

Lobster Garlic Noodles~

$55.00

One-pound lobster lightly battered, fried, and glazed with melted butter on a bed of garlic noodles topped with jalapenos and parmesan.

Garlic Noodles~

$11.00

Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

Seafood Lovers' Stew (for 2)~

$27.00

Our homemade flavorful stew is slow-cooked with snow crab, shrimp, mussels, and catfish. Served with 4 pieces of parmesan garlic bread.

Extras~~

Choose your Extras

Sides*

Fries~

Cajun Fries, Cheesy Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries

Corn Hushpuppies~

$9.00

Mixed Greens Salad~

$9.00

Desserts*

Fr NY Cheesecake w/ Ice Cream~

$13.00

Vanilla Ice Cream~

$4.00

Beignets~

$10.00

Kid's Menu Online

Kid's Chicken Tenders~

$9.00

Order comes standard with ketchup unless requested otherwise.

Kid's Shrimp~

$9.00

Order comes standard with ketchup unless requested otherwise.

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting HEH Family & the community.

Website

Location

5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA 20120

Directions

