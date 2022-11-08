Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Centreville - Chasin Tails
1,541 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for supporting HEH Family & the community.
Location
5815 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA 20120
Gallery