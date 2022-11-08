Centreville - Chasin Tails

Snow Crab (2 Clusters)~

$49.00

8UP Size: 8-10oz per cluster, Two (2) clusters to an order. (approx. weight: 1.1 lb.) Each order is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato *Multiple orders of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.