Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill

1,071 Reviews

$$

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr

Suite #140

Sacramento, CA 95833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Burrito
Chips & Guacamole
Cuatro Amigos Taco

Burrito Bowl's

Burrito Bowl's
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$8.99

Comes with your choice of meat, rice, and beans

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini, Rice, Black Beans, and Queso Fresco

Cuatro Amigos Bowl

$11.99

Rice, Beans, Your choice of meat topped off with guacamole, cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Bowl

$13.99

a bowl filled with shrimp,rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce

Cuatro Amigos Fish Bowl

$13.99

A bowl filled with Bass Fillet, rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce

Burritos

Burritor
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99

Your Choice of Meat. Deep fried with cheese then topped with sour cream. W/Rice Beans

Cuatro Amigos Burrito

Cuatro Amigos Burrito

$10.99

Our biggest burrito. Comes with choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Regular Burrito

Regular Burrito

$8.99

Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$9.99

All the fixings of our regular burrito, topped with sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Bean Burrito

$5.99

Your choice of beans and cheese

Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Spinach Tortilla filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini,Rice, Black Beans and Queso Fresco

Fish Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Spinach Tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$1.69

We serve our churros fresh from the fryer, dusted in cinnamon.

Personal Size Flan Caramel

Personal Size Flan Caramel

$4.00Out of stock

Sweetened egg custard infused with cinnamon and caramel topping. Made right here at Cuatro Amigos.

Kids Menu

Beer batter chicken strips, with a small side of french fries.

Kids Bean Burrito W/Fries

$5.99

Your choice of beef or chicken topped off with cheese. W/Fries

Cheese Quesadilla W/Fries

$5.99

Cheese melted on a flour tortilla W/Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders W/Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders W/Fries

Cuatro Favorites

Amigos Nachos

Amigos Nachos

$10.99

Bed of chips with choice of meat, topped with cheese, beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Amigos Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of Meat filled with cheese. Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side

Amigos Fries

$10.99

French Fries topped off with your choice of meat, sour cream, cheese and guacamole

Tostada

$4.99Out of stock

Your Choice of Meat topped off with cheese, lettuce and salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Side Items

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$2.50

Side of Guac

$2.49Out of stock

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Pico

$0.75

Large Side of Guac 7.5oz

$4.99Out of stock

Fajita 7oz

$4.00

Fries

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Tacos

Taco's
Cuatro Amigos Taco

Cuatro Amigos Taco

$3.99

Corn tortilla filled with a choice of meat topped with cilantro, chopped onions, and salsa.

Street Taco's

$2.00

mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.

Taco Americano

Taco Americano

$3.99

Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa

Fish Taco

$4.99

Served on a flour tortilla topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Shrimp topped off with lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Amigos Taquitos

$6.99Out of stock

4 Rolled Deep fried tacos topped off with Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and salsa

Taco Arrachera

$5.99

Crispy Taco

$3.99

Crispy Taco Shell filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and sour cream

Amigo Plates

Cuatro Amigos Dinner Plate

$10.99

Your Choice of Meat with a side of rice and beans topped off with Lettuce and pico de Gallo. W/Tortillas.

Cuatro Amigos Taco Plate

$9.99

2 Tacos with a side of rice and beans

Amigos Taquitos Plate

$9.99Out of stock

Your Choice of Chicken or beef topped off with Cheese, lettuce and salsa W/Rice and Beans

Cuatro Amigos Fajitas Plate

$12.99

Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with fajitas veggies.Served with a side order of rice, beans, and tortillas

Two Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

$12.99

Salads

Green Garden Salad

$7.99

Salad MIx Topped off with Your choice of meat

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce topped off with Cesar dressing, croutons, and grilled chicken.

Catering

Taco Bar Plates

$11.99Out of stock

Open Food

Open Food Plate

$8.99

Open Food

$9.99

Open Food

$10.99

Open Food

$11.99

Enchiladas/Tamales

Enchilada

$3.25

Your choice of Meat topped off with Red or Green Sauce and cheese

Two Enchiladas with Rice and Beans

$12.99

Two Enchiladas filled with your choice of meat Rice and Beans topped off with lettuce, cheese, Sour Cream and your choice of Red or Green Sauce.

Tamale

$3.25Out of stock

Tamale covered with your choice of red or green sauce and cheese.

Two Tamales Combination Plate

$12.99Out of stock

Two tamales covered in your choice of red or green sauce served with Rice and Beans.

Bottled Waters

Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.49

DASANI® combines the process of reverse osmosis filtration with a proprietary blend of minerals to create fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious. Enjoy the pure, crisp taste of mineral enhanced DASANI® water. Enjoy the pure, crisp taste of mineral enhanced DASANI® water.

Lifewater

Lifewater

$2.99Out of stock

A new premium bottled water experience, fusing creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration and hydration. LIFEWTR is purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste. Refresh your mind and restore your body with a daily dose of inspiration.

Aquafina Water

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+
El Niño Aguas Frescas Horchata

El Niño Aguas Frescas Horchata

$2.49+
El Niño Aguas Frescas Jamaica

El Niño Aguas Frescas Jamaica

$2.49+

Iced Tea

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+
Manzanita Sol Apple

Manzanita Sol Apple

$2.49+Out of stock

Cross the border for fun, delicious apple flavor. Fall into temptation with Manzanita Sol soda.

Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.49+

The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Dispense yourself a cold cup Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.

Pepsi

$2.49+

Pepsi - the bold, refreshing, robust cola

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49+

Crisp lemon lime refreshment made with real sugar.

Viva Sol Tamarindo

Viva Sol Tamarindo

$2.49+

Delicious and refreshing, Viva Sol Aguas Frescas are made with high quality ingredients like real steeped hibiscus flowers, creamy vanilla essence and real tamarind puree. A modern twist on nostalgic flavors, our wide selection of beverages will satisfy those who have a taste for the traditional and those seeking new flavor experiences.

Bottled Sodas

Crush Grape

Crush Grape

$2.19

Over 100 years and seven flavors later, Crush is still a favorite. Whether you’re sipping on one at home, after a game-winning buzzer beater, or on the moon, there’s a Crush for everyone.

Mexican Pepsi

Mexican Pepsi

$2.39Out of stock
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.19Out of stock

The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Open a cold bottle of Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.

Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.19Out of stock

The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Open a cold bottle of Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.19
Dole Lemonade

Dole Lemonade

$2.19Out of stock

The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.

Mexican Coke

$3.49Out of stock

Pure Leaf Teas

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.44Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea. 18.5oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.44

A classic deserves respect, so we paid extra attention to get our Sweet Tea just right. Starting from freshly picked leaves and sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste. 18.5oz Plastic Bottle

Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus

Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus

$2.44

Pure Leaf Herbal Cherry Hibiscus. Brewed from naturally caffeine hibiscus, so you can enjoy Pure Leaf at any time of the day.

Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus Tea

Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus Tea

$2.44Out of stock

Mango Hibiscus Herbal iced tea is the perfect combination of fresh brewed hibiscus and natural mango flavor. Enjoy how the delicate hibiscus combines with notes of sweet mango nectar to deliver a refreshing juicy taste that is literally blooming with flavor. Caffeine-free, it can be enjoyed any time of day. 18.5oz bottle

Gatorades

Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.19

With a legacy over 50 years in the making, Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade G2 Grape

Gatorade G2 Grape

$2.19

Gatorade G2 Grape. Thirst Quencher has the hydration benefits of original Gatorade Thirst Quencher in a reduced calorie formulation.

Gatorade Lemon Lime

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.19

Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade Lime Cucumber

Gatorade Lime Cucumber

$2.19Out of stock

With a legacy over 50 years in the making, it’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.19

Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.

Jarritos ®️

Jarritos ®️ Guava

Jarritos ®️ Guava

$2.19

A Guava flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Jarritos ®️ Lime

Jarritos ®️ Lime

$2.19

Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, it captures the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness.

Jarritos ®️ Sangria Señorial

Jarritos ®️ Sangria Señorial

$2.19

Non-alcoholic soft drink with Sangria-like wine and fruit flavoring.

Jarritos ®️ Mandarin

Jarritos ®️ Mandarin

$2.19

A Mandarin flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Jarritos ®️ Pineapple

Jarritos ®️ Pineapple

$2.19

A Pineapple flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!

Bubly Sparkling Waters

Embrace the fun in the everyday with Bubly sparkling water! Bubly combines refreshing, crisp sparkling water with great tasting, natural fruit flavors perfect for any occasion. Each package comes with a different smile and greeting to match the unique personality of the flavor, from classics such as lemon and lime to exciting flavors like grapefruit and strawberry.
bubly cherry

bubly cherry

$1.49Out of stock

12oz can Cherry Flavor with other natural ingredients. Embrace the fun in the everyday with Bubly sparkling water! Bubly combines refreshing, crisp sparkling water with great tasting, natural fruit flavors perfect for any occasion.

bubly lime

bubly lime

$1.99

16oz Can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

bubly mango

bubly mango

$1.49

12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

bubly strawberry

bubly strawberry

$1.49

12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Starters

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

House fried chips with our signature homemade guac.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

House fried chips with your choice of our homemade salsas.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Suite #140, Sacramento, CA 95833

Directions

Gallery
Cuatro Amigos image
Cuatro Amigos image
Cuatro Amigos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meal Kits - at West Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W Capitol Ave West Sacramento, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - West Sacramento To Go
orange starNo Reviews
1500 W CAPITOL AVE WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco
orange star4.0 • 12
330 16th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
La Cosecha - 917 9th St
orange starNo Reviews
917 9th St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Tequila Museo Mayahuel - 1200 K St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 K St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Midtown's Cantina Alley
orange star4.0 • 1,089
2320 Jazz Alley Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000508 - Park Place Center
orange star4.5 • 2,469
4640 Natomas Blvd #120 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000538 - Gateway Oaks - Sacramento
orange star4.6 • 1,995
2600 Gateway Oaks Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Natomas
orange star4.6 • 1,664
2281 Del Paso Rd Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Time Natomas
orange star4.3 • 173
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston