Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
1,071 Reviews
$$
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr
Suite #140
Sacramento, CA 95833
Popular Items
Burrito Bowl's
Regular Bowl
Comes with your choice of meat, rice, and beans
Veggie Bowl
filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini, Rice, Black Beans, and Queso Fresco
Cuatro Amigos Bowl
Rice, Beans, Your choice of meat topped off with guacamole, cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Bowl
a bowl filled with shrimp,rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce
Cuatro Amigos Fish Bowl
A bowl filled with Bass Fillet, rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce
Burritos
Chimichanga
Your Choice of Meat. Deep fried with cheese then topped with sour cream. W/Rice Beans
Cuatro Amigos Burrito
Our biggest burrito. Comes with choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Regular Burrito
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans
Wet Burrito
All the fixings of our regular burrito, topped with sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Bean Burrito
Your choice of beans and cheese
Veggie Burrito
Spinach Tortilla filled with Mushrooms, Potatoes, Spinach, Zucchini,Rice, Black Beans and Queso Fresco
Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and adobo sauce
Shrimp Burrito
Spinach Tortilla filled with rice, black beans, cabbage, and special sauce
Desserts
Kids Menu
Cuatro Favorites
Amigos Nachos
Bed of chips with choice of meat, topped with cheese, beans, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Amigos Quesadilla
Choice of Meat filled with cheese. Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side
Amigos Fries
French Fries topped off with your choice of meat, sour cream, cheese and guacamole
Tostada
Your Choice of Meat topped off with cheese, lettuce and salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
Side Items
Tacos
Cuatro Amigos Taco
Corn tortilla filled with a choice of meat topped with cilantro, chopped onions, and salsa.
Street Taco's
mini street-sized tacos with with onions, cilantro, and salsa.
Taco Americano
Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa
Fish Taco
Served on a flour tortilla topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and salsa
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp topped off with lettuce, sour cream and salsa
Amigos Taquitos
4 Rolled Deep fried tacos topped off with Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, and salsa
Taco Arrachera
Crispy Taco
Crispy Taco Shell filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and sour cream
Amigo Plates
Cuatro Amigos Dinner Plate
Your Choice of Meat with a side of rice and beans topped off with Lettuce and pico de Gallo. W/Tortillas.
Cuatro Amigos Taco Plate
2 Tacos with a side of rice and beans
Amigos Taquitos Plate
Your Choice of Chicken or beef topped off with Cheese, lettuce and salsa W/Rice and Beans
Cuatro Amigos Fajitas Plate
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with fajitas veggies.Served with a side order of rice, beans, and tortillas
Salads
Enchiladas/Tamales
Enchilada
Your choice of Meat topped off with Red or Green Sauce and cheese
Two Enchiladas with Rice and Beans
Two Enchiladas filled with your choice of meat Rice and Beans topped off with lettuce, cheese, Sour Cream and your choice of Red or Green Sauce.
Tamale
Tamale covered with your choice of red or green sauce and cheese.
Two Tamales Combination Plate
Two tamales covered in your choice of red or green sauce served with Rice and Beans.
Bottled Waters
Dasani Water
DASANI® combines the process of reverse osmosis filtration with a proprietary blend of minerals to create fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious. Enjoy the pure, crisp taste of mineral enhanced DASANI® water. Enjoy the pure, crisp taste of mineral enhanced DASANI® water.
Lifewater
A new premium bottled water experience, fusing creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration and hydration. LIFEWTR is purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste. Refresh your mind and restore your body with a daily dose of inspiration.
Aquafina Water
Fountain Drinks
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
El Niño Aguas Frescas Horchata
El Niño Aguas Frescas Jamaica
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Manzanita Sol Apple
Cross the border for fun, delicious apple flavor. Fall into temptation with Manzanita Sol soda.
Mt. Dew
The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Dispense yourself a cold cup Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.
Pepsi
Pepsi - the bold, refreshing, robust cola
Sierra Mist
Crisp lemon lime refreshment made with real sugar.
Viva Sol Tamarindo
Delicious and refreshing, Viva Sol Aguas Frescas are made with high quality ingredients like real steeped hibiscus flowers, creamy vanilla essence and real tamarind puree. A modern twist on nostalgic flavors, our wide selection of beverages will satisfy those who have a taste for the traditional and those seeking new flavor experiences.
Bottled Sodas
Crush Grape
Over 100 years and seven flavors later, Crush is still a favorite. Whether you’re sipping on one at home, after a game-winning buzzer beater, or on the moon, there’s a Crush for everyone.
Mexican Pepsi
The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Open a cold bottle of Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.
Diet Mt. Dew
The original, the one that started it all. Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with its one of a kind, bold taste. Enjoy its chuggable intense refreshment. Open a cold bottle of Mountain Dew and refresh your taste buds. Mountain Dew, the original instigator, refreshes with its great taste.
Orange Crush
Dole Lemonade
The whole fruit taste you love from a name you trust. Dole Juices.
Mexican Coke
Pure Leaf Teas
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea. 18.5oz Bottle
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
A classic deserves respect, so we paid extra attention to get our Sweet Tea just right. Starting from freshly picked leaves and sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste. 18.5oz Plastic Bottle
Pure Leaf Cherry Hibiscus
Pure Leaf Herbal Cherry Hibiscus. Brewed from naturally caffeine hibiscus, so you can enjoy Pure Leaf at any time of the day.
Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus Tea
Mango Hibiscus Herbal iced tea is the perfect combination of fresh brewed hibiscus and natural mango flavor. Enjoy how the delicate hibiscus combines with notes of sweet mango nectar to deliver a refreshing juicy taste that is literally blooming with flavor. Caffeine-free, it can be enjoyed any time of day. 18.5oz bottle
Gatorades
Gatorade Fruit Punch
With a legacy over 50 years in the making, Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
Gatorade G2 Grape
Gatorade G2 Grape. Thirst Quencher has the hydration benefits of original Gatorade Thirst Quencher in a reduced calorie formulation.
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
Gatorade Lime Cucumber
With a legacy over 50 years in the making, it’s the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher hydrates better than water, which is why it’s trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry
Gatorade is the most scientifically researched and game-tested way to replace electrolytes lost in sweat. Gatorade Thirst Quencher is trusted by some of the world’s best athletes.
Jarritos ®️
Jarritos ®️ Guava
A Guava flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!
Jarritos ®️ Lime
Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, it captures the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness.
Jarritos ®️ Sangria Señorial
Non-alcoholic soft drink with Sangria-like wine and fruit flavoring.
Jarritos ®️ Mandarin
A Mandarin flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!
Jarritos ®️ Pineapple
A Pineapple flavored fruit soda from Mexico. A traditional Mexican treat!
Bubly Sparkling Waters
bubly cherry
12oz can Cherry Flavor with other natural ingredients. Embrace the fun in the everyday with Bubly sparkling water! Bubly combines refreshing, crisp sparkling water with great tasting, natural fruit flavors perfect for any occasion.
bubly lime
16oz Can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.
bubly mango
12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.
bubly strawberry
12oz can bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life. bubly sparkling water pairs crisp, sparkling water with natural fruit flavors to provide a delicious taste with no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Suite #140, Sacramento, CA 95833