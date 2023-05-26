Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuatro Vientos Cafe, LLC 3800 SE 22nd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3800 SE 22nd Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Beverages - Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Daily Brewed Coffees

16 oz

$3.00

Specialty Brewed Coffee

Specialty Brewed Coffee

12 oz

$4.75

16 oz

$5.25

20 oz

$5.75

Iced Coffee

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$3.75

20 oz

$4.00

Beverages - Espresso Based

Latte

8 oz

$4.50

12 oz

$4.75

16 oz

$5.25

20 oz

$5.75

Iced Latte

8 oz

$4.50

12 oz

$4.75

16 oz

$5.25

20 oz

$5.75

Capuccino

8 oz

$4.50

12 oz

$4.75

16 oz

$5.25

20 oz

$5.75

Americano

12 oz

$3.50+

16 oz

$3.50+

20 oz

$3.50+

Mocha

12 oz

$4.75+

16 oz

$4.75+

20 oz

$4.75+

Espresso

Single Shot

$3.50+

Double Shot

$3.50+

Triple Shot

$3.50+

Beverages - Tea

Chai Tea

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$3.75

20 oz

$4.00

Smith Tea

Smith Tea Bag

$3.00

Food - Sweet Pastries

Fruit Hand Pie - Pear & Frangipane

Fruit Hand Pie - Pear & Frangipane

$5.50

Sweet Scone - Hazelnut Chocolate

Sweet Scone - Hazelnut Chocolate

$5.00

Danish - Cream Cheese Mixed Berry

Danish - Cream Cheese Mixed Berry

$5.50

Muffin - Cran Apple Sour Cream

Muffin - Cran Apple Sour Cream

$5.50

Marionberry Pop Tart

Marionberry Pop Tart

$5.50

Danish - Village Mkt

Danish - Village Mkt

$3.00

Diamond Pan Cake - Village Mkt

DIamond Pan Cake - Village Mkt

$3.00

Food - Savory Pastries

Sweet Potato & Chickpea Hand Pie

Sweet Potato & Chickpea Hand Pie

$5.50

Everything Bagel Galette

Everything Bagel Galette

$5.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

$5.00

Muffin - Village Mkt

Muffin - Village Mkt

$2.00

Empanadas - Village Mkt

Empanadas - Village Mkt

$3.00

Food - Vegan Pastries

Vegan Coffee Cake

Vegan Coffee Cake

$5.50

Vegan Marionberry Danish

Vegan Marionberry Danish

$5.00

Food - Macarons

Macarons

Macarons

$3.50

Food - Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.25

Beverages - Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

12 oz

$3.50+

16 oz

$3.50+

20 oz

$3.50+

Roasted Coffees

Blends - 12 oz bags

Acevedo Blend - 12 oz bags

$13.99

Algeciras Blend - 12 oz bags

$13.99

Blend Coffee Beans

$20.00

Microlot Coffee Beans - 8 oz bags

Blend Coffee Beans

$20.00

Don Alirio Microlot - 8 oz bags

$20.00

Buenavista Microlot - 8 oz bags

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee cafe

Location

3800 SE 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yoko's Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - 2878 SE Gladstone St.
orange starNo Reviews
2878 SE Gladstone St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Hopworks Urban Brewery - Powell
orange star4.5 • 1,235
2944 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Mano Oculta - 1420 SE Powell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1420 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3200 SE Milwaukie Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Botto’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3120 SE Milwaukie Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Crisp Salads - Vision
orange star4.8 • 371
2045 SE Division St Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston