Cuba Libre Washington DC

review star

No reviews yet

801 9TH ST. NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 1 Beef, 1 Chicken
Ropa Vieja
Arroz con Frijoles

Gifts

Cuba Cooks (Signed Cookbook)

Cuba Cooks (Signed Cookbook)

$35.00

RECIPES AND SECRETS FROM CUBAN PALADARES AND THEIR CHEFS BY GUILLERMO PERNOT & LOURDES CASTRO

Cuban Mango Butter - Gift Jar

$5.00

A jar of our signature, house made mango butter to enjoy at home.

Appetizers

Bread and Mango Butter

Bread and Mango Butter

$4.00

Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

$11.00

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

$17.00

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$24.00

Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 1 Beef, 1 Chicken

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 1 Beef, 1 Chicken

$17.00

(One of each variety per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken

$17.00

(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Beef

Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Beef

$17.00

(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$17.50

Marinated yellowfin tuna, house pickled cucumbers, seaweed, avocado, toasted Macadamia nuts, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

$13.00

Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

Mama Amelia's Empanadas (2)

$17.00

(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce -Beef Picadillo; Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins -Chicken 'De la Casa'; Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese

Soup and Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$11.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors. Cachucha relish

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

$16.50

"Raise the Dead" soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$13.50

Watercress, baby spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, marinated queso blanco, boniato chips, red wine vinaigrette

Entrees

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$29.50

Saffron long grain rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, hard-boiled egg, asparagus, Palacios chorizo, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$29.50

Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$28.75

Roasted half chicken, all-natural, free range, sour orange sauce "Rancho y Luna" style, black beans, white rice

Churrasco a la Cubana

Churrasco a la Cubana

$36.50

Grilled skirt steak (8 oz), parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros

Pez Cobia

Pez Cobia

$31.75

Pan roasted Black Kingfish, sweet shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green mango escabeche, white rice

Cuban Sandwich Combo - Visit to Havana

Cuban Sandwich Combo - Visit to Havana

$19.75

Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with sides of Black Bean Soup, House Salad, and Tropical Chips.

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$25.00

Baby spinach, "Soyrizo" sausage, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke heart salad

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

Plato Gaucho (Serves 2)

$82.00

Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Cuban Pork Shank (Serves 2)

Cuban Pork Shank (Serves 2)

$62.00

Slow roasted Sakura pork shank, crispy skin, sour orange, onion, and caper mojo. Accompanied by two sides of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Plastic Utensils

$1.50

Please be considerate of the environment; we do not provide plastic utensils unless specifically requested.

Sides

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$8.00

Steamed white rice and black bean soup

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.00

Half an avocado. Olive oil and sea salt

Boniato

$8.00

Roasted garlic boniato-potato mash

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and creamy yuca. Cilantro-caper allioli

Tostones Hawaianos

Tostones Hawaianos

$8.00

Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains. Dijon-mojo

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

Fried ripened sweet plantains

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$9.00

A traditional Cuban dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Churros Con Chocolate

Churros Con Chocolate

$9.00

Crispy cinnamon-sugar dusted fried dough, dark chocolate-orange dipping sauce

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

$9.00

Classic Cuban rice pudding, recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law. Whipped cream and vanilla cookie

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

801 9TH ST. NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

