Cuba Libre Atlantic City

Kid's Empanadas (Online)

$14.95

Served with aji-sour cream Two per order - choose from: Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes and West Indies culantro. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).