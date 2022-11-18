Cuba Libre Atlantic City imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Cuba Libre Atlantic City

review star

No reviews yet

2801 Pacific Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

Crab Guacamole
Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)
Masitas de Puerco

Appetizers & Ceviches

Bread & Mango Butter

Bread & Mango Butter

$4.00

Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.

Tropical Chips and Trio of Dips

Tropical Chips and Trio of Dips

$12.50

Plantain and malanga chips. Black bean hummus, guacamole Cubano, Cuba Libre salsa

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Small)

$10.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

Pineapple Guacamole Cubano (Large)

$15.75

Avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Crab Guacamole

Crab Guacamole

$23.50

Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

Barrio Chino Chicken Wings

$17.75

A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos

$12.00

Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper

Malanga Fritters

Malanga Fritters

$10.75

A tradtional Cuban street food of crispy taro, garlic, West Indies culantro. Tamarindo ketchup

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$17.50

Shrimp, garlic, lemon, smoked paprika, olive oil, grilled artisan bread

Mama Amelia's Empanadas

Mama Amelia's Empanadas

$15.75

(2 per order) Served with aji-sour cream sauce -Beef Picadillo; Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins -Chicken 'De la Casa'; Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese

Tuna Ceviche Nikkie

Tuna Ceviche Nikkie

$17.00

Marinated yellowfin tuna, house pickled cucumbers, seaweed, avocado, toasted Macadamia nuts, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette

Soup/Salad

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors. Cachucha relish

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup

$16.00

"Raise the Dead" soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$12.75

Watercress, baby spinach, romaine, organic grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onions, marinated queso blanco, boniato chips, red wine vinaigrette

Entrees

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$28.75

Braised, shredded and stewed beef brisket, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, red wine, white rice, maduros

Bistec Empanizado

Bistec Empanizado

$28.50

Plantain breaded Palomilla steak, Congri, tostones Hawaianos. Pickled okra

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (8 oz)

$36.50

Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

Churrasco a la Cubana (16 oz)

$66.00

16oz Grilled skirt steak, parsley, lemon, and onion sauce, roasted garlic boniato-potato mash, watercress salad, red wine vinaigrette

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$27.00

Tender pieces of pork slowly roasted in Spanish style sauce, sauteed onion mojo, white rice, black beans, tostones

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$28.75

Roasted half chicken, all-natural, free range, sour orange sauce "Rancho y Luna" style, black beans, white rice

Pez Cobia

Pez Cobia

$31.75

Pan roasted Black Kingfish, sweet shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk Chino-Cubano broth, green mango escabeche, white rice

Camarones Enchilados

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in Cuba Libre enchilado tomato, culantro sauce, white rice, maduros

Visit to Havana

Visit to Havana

$23.00

Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with sides of Black Bean Soup, House Salad, and Tropical Chips.

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$36.00

Jumbo shrimp, Maine lobster tail, mussels, squid, Baja Bay scallops, claw crabmeat, saffron long grain rice, roasted piquillo pepper salad

Paella Vegetariana

Paella Vegetariana

$25.00

Baby spinach, "Soyrizo" sausage, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke heart salad

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$29.50

Traditional combination of shrimp, chicken, Cortez chorizo, smoked ham, green peas, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and watercress salad

Plato Gaucho Mixed Grill (Serves 2)

Plato Gaucho Mixed Grill (Serves 2)

$79.00

Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce. Accompanied by two servings of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Cuban Roast Pork (Serves 2)

Cuban Roast Pork (Serves 2)

$62.00Out of stock

Slow roasted Sakura pork shank, crispy skin, sour orange, onion, and caper mojo. Accompanied by two servings of traditional black beans and rice. Serves two.

Online Kid's Menu

Kid's Empanadas (Online)

$14.95

Served with aji-sour cream Two per order - choose from: Beef Picadillo: Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives, raisins Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese Pork Del Campo: Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes and West Indies culantro. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Pollo Asado (Online)

$14.95

All natural-free range roasted quarter chicken. Sour orange sauce. Served with black beans and white rice. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Churasco Burger (Online)

$14.95

A quarter pound skirt steak burger, lettuce, tomato on toasted King’s Hawaiian Roll®. Served with shoestring fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Chicken Tenders (Online)

$14.95

Cornflake crusted chicken tenders, served with shoestring French fries. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Cuban Sandwich (Online)

$14.95

Half a Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with plantain chips and Cuba Libre salsa. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Kid's Arroz con Pollo (Online)

$14.95

Saffron long grain rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, hard-boiled egg, asparagus, Palacios chorizo, roasted piquillo pepper salad. All meals come with an 8 oz kids cup (choice of juice, milk or soda).

Sides

Arroz con Frijoles

Arroz con Frijoles

$8.00

Steamed white rice and black bean soup

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.00

Half an avocado. Olive oil and sea salt

Boniato

$8.00

Roasted garlic boniato-potato mash

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

Crispy and creamy yuca. Cilantro-caper allioli

Tostones Hawaianos

Tostones Hawaianos

$8.00

Twice-fried green Hawaiian plantains. Dijon-mojo

Maduros

Maduros

$8.00

Fried ripened sweet plantains

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Traditional Cuban black bean soup with rich authentic flavors.

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Steamed white rice.

Chip Basket

Chip Basket

$4.00

House made malanga and plantain chips, perfect for dipping.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Crispy shoestring French fries.

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in three milks. Mocha mousse

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$10.00

A traditional dessert of vanilla custard, dulce de leche, whipped cream and vanilla cookie

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$10.00

Crispy cinnamon-sugar dusted fried dough, chocolate dipping sauce

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

Mami Totty's Arroz con Leche

$10.00

Classic Cuban rice pudding recipe handed down from Chef Pernot’s mother-in-law. Whipped cream and vanilla cookie

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 5:59 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2801 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Cuba Libre Atlantic City image

